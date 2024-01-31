sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

My thesis

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has become a powerhouse in the Analog segment, ranking only second after Texas Instruments (TXN) in a fragmented market. Its semiconductors and solutions act as an interface between the physical to the digital world. While the firm is investing in new technologies (Battery Management Systems for EVs, factory automation technologies, 5G), it enjoys a large portfolio of mature devices, which are sticky for its customers and are therefore highly profitable. The company is currently experiencing a cyclical downturn in its operations, mainly driven by macro-economic weakness. This would be good news to invest in if the stock would not trade close to its all-time high levels! As indicated in my DCF model, the market seems to anticipate a full recovery and solid growth ahead. As the margin of safety is thin, I suggest waiting for a better entry point. I rate the stock as a HOLD.

Investment overview

Analog Devices is a US-based company in service since 1965 having a wide portfolio of analog semiconductors serving as an interface between the physical to the digital world. Such devices can modulate, and amplify signals such as sound, light, mechanical impulses, pressure, and temperature, into digital flows. These inputs will be then processed by processors and memories. Its biggest market is Industry (53% of its $12.3bn revenues, FY23), followed by Automotive (24%), Communication (13%) and Consumer (10%). The firm sells a complete portfolio of high-performance precision and high-speed mixed signal, power, data converters, amplifiers, radio frequency ICs, and other sensors.

The Analog Integrated circuit market is close to $90bn. Texas Instrument is the market leader with $15bn Analog revenues followed by Analog Devices with $10bn related sales, while other competitors are much smaller as can be seen below. Given the fragmented market structure, more consolidation can be expected.

IC Insights, own calculations

ADI made several key acquisitions over the last decade to build and reinforce its model. First, it started with the takeover of Hittite Microwave for $2bn in 2014 to strengthen its presence in the frequency spectrum of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave. Then in 2016 was acquired Linear Technology for $15bn to increase scale in existing segments. Finally, the merger with Maxim Technology in 2020 for $17bn added exposure to ASSP chips for specific applications (to increase the tailor-made B2B offering) and Power devices. Maxim also added some weight to the consumer, automotive, and data center segments.

As a big part of its revenues comes from industrial and communication segments where customers require specific designs and experience elevated switching costs, more than 50% of ADI’s revenues are derived from products designed a decade ago. Such chips generally serve specific customer requirements and are associated with a software package, creating a solid switching cost: customers are not inclined to change for another solution. Another noticeable point is the extremely diversified revenue generation coming from more than 75k customers, reducing close to zero customer-specific risks. ADI is therefore more affected by general macro trends, and new technological trends (EV, automated industry, 5G in telecoms).

Analog Devices

The combination of long product cycle, elevated cross-selling thanks to adequate acquisitions, and a large market share is leading to a solid level of profitability. Free cash flow conversion has been steady over the last decades. FCF ratio to revenues reached a high in 2018, at 35% before declining to 29% in FY23 hit by slower revenues. Still, more upside could come given the recent company mid-term guidance: with 40% seen at the higher of the range. Its main peer, Texas Instruments, has reached 38% FCF/sales in 2020 meaning that such a trajectory is credible.

Analog Devices

Let’s dig more into the details of ADI business lines. ADI’s Industrial segment includes several application fields such as Instrumentation / Tests (market leader with more than 30% market share); factory automation; Aerospace / Defense and Healthcare (NR1 in medical imaging). In the factory automation of the future (called 4.0), a lot of sensors are required to build the supply chain. Key developments to highlight are related to the improvement of machine-to-machine interactions, predictive maintenance, and increasing the number of robots per production site or warehouse.

Analog Devices

In automotive, ADI is NR1 in premium audio, and video connectivity and most importantly within EV Battery Management Systems (with its main competitor as NXP (NXPI)) where it gained 16 of the top 20 car OEMS. In BMS, the firm developed a unique wireless solution that allows reducing wiring for customers while increasing ADI’s dollar content. ADI states it generates more than $1bn in revenues coming from electrification.

The Communication portfolio includes cellular base station equipment, microwave backhaul systems, satellite solutions, and Optical/Cable networking equipment for Telecoms and data center providers. The development of 5G infrastructure and low earth orbit satellites represent significant growth opportunities for the company.

Finally, the Consumer segment focuses on consumer electronics with applications in Portable devices (smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices), for vital signs monitoring applications and audio/video equipment.

Recent quarterly trends

During the most recent quarter in November 2023 (Q4 FY23), its industrial segment continued to suffer (-17% QoQ and -19% YoY). Automotive was still positive over the year, growing by +14%, but slightly down QoQ: weakness persists in China, especially within the electric vehicle segment. Consumer and Telecom were in sharp decline: close to -30% YoY. For the Q1 FY24 (14 February 2024), ADI expects its revenues to further decline, to $2.5bn, which would indeed lead to a third consecutive quarterly contraction.

Seeking Alpha

We can wonder how much time ADI’s market contraction could last. During the Q2 conference call in May 2023, the management indicated that a typical downturn generally lasts three to four quarters, with a rolling recession across all its end markets with elevated inventory levels to be cleaned up. This would lead to a recovery by mid-2024.

On the margin side, what is remarkable is ADI’s ability to sustain elevated margins despite experiencing a revenue contraction. It has held its gross margins at higher levels than Texas Instrument. In the Q4, adjusted gross margins were 70.2% while adjusted EBIT stood at 44.7%.

What valuation can we expect?

During the 2022 Investor Day, the firm updated its medium-term financial model. Key changes can be seen here below.

Analog Devices

This year should contract with a painful first semester as indicated by the weak Q1 outlook. Then, an improvement by the end of the year should follow if we refer to the management comments on the length of a typical cyclical correction (4-5 quarters, from July 2023).

Then, I forecast revenues to gradually recover and reach back their highest 2023 level by 2026. I opted for a conservative path of recovery: L-shaped instead of a rapid V-shape trajectory. Indeed, even if central banks are expected to cut rates, a large part could happen by the second half of 2024 and eventually continue in the first semester of 2025. Due to the lag effect, it is unlikely that the global economy and the industrial sector (a large part of ADI's end market) would have fully recovered by 2025.

Once operations grow again, past 2026, I model a 7% CAGR using the bottom of the management estimates. Concerning gross margins, 70% is seen as a floor, so I see higher profitability, especially If we take into comparison Texas Instrument metrics: there is room for improvement.

During the Q4 FY2023 conference call, the management emphasized cost reduction across the board. Particularly, CAPEX decreases in a range between $600m to $800m. For the medium term, I modeled CAPEX at 5% of sales using the mid-point to the management Model. To conclude with the cash conversion, I think an FCF/Revenues ratio close to 45% is possible in the mid-long term which would rank the firm just after Broadcom (AVGO) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Own calculations

Given this model, a terminal growth rate of +3%, and a WACC of 9%, I obtain a share price of $197/share which makes the stock fairly valued given the market price. I used a WACC of 9%, which is quite low given the current risk-free rate (near 5%) and an equity risk premium (close to 5%), to take into account the business quality of ADI (large market share, elevated and stable margins).

To give more perspective, I implemented a sensitivity analysis, varying medium-term (2027-2034) growth rate and the discount rate:

Own calculations

Balance sheet analysis

During the FY2023 results (closing end November), ADI had a cash position of $960m and total financial debt of $7bn. Its ND/EBITDA should increase from 1X to 1.2X for the next FY as the business revenues are expected to decline. The firm has committed to distribute up to 100% of its Free Cash Flow to shareholders.

Own calculations

ADI has less than half of its total Debt to be reimbursed within the next five years. You can see in my following calculations that the firm doesn’t exhibit any liquidity risk and can afford to pay close to $4bn cash per year to shareholders on a sustainable basis, representing a 4% yield on the current market cap.

Own calculations

Technical analysis

ADI stock is near the $200/share resistance, despite Texas Instrument’s weak outlook. To me, more is needed to justify further upside. All of ADI’s segments are expected to decline during the Q1FY24, while Industrial PMIs from developed economies have not yet clearly rebounded.

Seeking Alpha

Risks and opportunities

While ADI enjoys elevated margins and a solid cash-flow generation, its volume growth remains highly dependent on macroeconomic trends due to its end-market exposure. However, a high single-digit revenue CAGR for the mid-term is required to justify the current stock valuation. Such a scenario is plausible but requires growth trends (Testing, 5G, EV, Industry automation) to outpace the cyclicality of ADI’s legacy segments: it is not a done deal. As a consequence, given the elevated valuation, it is possible that ADI will underperform the board semiconductor sector as more P/E expansion is unlikely without solid growth.

Given the fragmented market structure, I see more consolidation as an opportunity. ADI has a strong track record in mergers. Acquisitions could add more scale or help to diversify outside the cyclical Industrial segment.

Conclusion

The business case is very solid and enjoys one of the most resilient profitability in the semiconductor sector. This comes at a price. I find that the current market valuation is eventually too optimistic as it anticipates a full recovery, then solid growth associated with elevated margins. There seems to be no room for a margin of safety. I would suggest waiting for a consolidation to enter the stock. I rate ADI as a HOLD.