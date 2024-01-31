Monty Rakusen

PRN, the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF, invests in companies in the industrials sector that have exhibited "powerful relative strength characteristics" i.e.: momentum, which is defined by Dorsey Wright's proprietary methodology. This fund requires investors to make judgements on two investment themes: industrials and momentum. At the ETF Investor, our view on the industrials sector is neutral. While we believe some indicators like the Purchasing Managers Index seem set to rebound, persistent supply chain bottlenecks will weigh on the industry. When it comes to momentum, we have a more positive take. Overall, we rate PRN as a slight buy to a hold as it is unclear how its performance drivers will fare in 2024.

Industrials

One indicator that seems to show there could be a strong tailwind for industrials in 2024 is the Purchasing Managers Index, which measures business activity in the United States. The index has been in decline for nearly 12 months now, and nearing its lows of over the last 20 years, excluding the downward spikes experienced after the GFC and Covid Crash. Based on the historical lows the measure has seen, it seems unlikely that it will decline much further. Additionally, with central banks likely to drop interest rates in 2024, it would not be surprising to see this measure of business activity tick up as businesses can acquire more favorable borrowing terms. This would be a great tailwind for the industrials sector.

Data by YCharts

However, a headwind going forward for the industrials sector is the supply chain bottlenecks that still exist. Even if business activity picks up in 2024, many companies may have difficulty meeting demand as production lead times are still highly elevated compared to pre-Covid levels. Shortages in electrical, electronic, and semiconductor parts are one source of this. The CHIPS Act, passed in 2022, aims to increase semiconductor production in the US. However, its impact in reducing the existing bottlenecks will likely not be felt for a few years.

Deloitte

Our Take on Momentum

Momentum investing took a dramatic turn in the middle of 2023, with terrible performance through September 2023. Over the last 4 months however, momentum has had solid outperformance versus the overall market, which is a positive development. Momentum has been shown to be a factor that adds significant value to portfolios over the long-term. In fact, it has offered a better risk-reward ratio than the equity risk premium.

Data by YCharts BlackRock

Risks to Momentum and Industrials Investing

1. Investing in Momentum - There is an age-old rule when it comes to momentum investing - "It works until it doesn't". Strategies that invest in the momentum factor are known to provide a strong premium but can also experience strong downturns. This is because momentum investing is based largely on taking advantage of investor's behavioral biases such as herding and confirmation bias. People tend to do what others do, and the more they see evidence that confirms their past beliefs the more they will invest in that belief. However, when market sentiment changes, this can send strategies based on these ideas down in a hurry. The best way to mitigate this is not by making the momentum factor the only one investors are exposed to, but by giving allocations to factors such as value and quality as well using other funds.

2. Economic downturn - Industrial companies tend to perform poorly when economic activity slows down as their revenues are largely driven by increasing investment and business activity. The best way to mitigate this risk is to also make investments in companies or funds that are more defensive in nature and whose revenues remain relatively stable during times of economic weakness.

Ultimately, as this fund is centered around momentum, allocating other parts of your portfolio to different factors such quality, value, and size will help add diversification and smooth out returns when momentum does not do well such as when investor sentiment goes from positive to negative or when economic activity slows.

PRN's Characteristics

There are some important factors to consider when evaluating PRN as an investment.

1. The fund has a relatively high expense ratio at 65 basis points. It is not uncommon for investments that provide specific factor exposure to have higher fees, especially for momentum strategies as they can have extremely high turnover ratios. PRN is no exception with an expense ratio of 142%. However, this is still a passively managed fund so these fees are higher than we would like.

2. The fund does not offer much in terms of dividends, with a dividend yield of only 0.5%. This is on the low side when it comes to industrials ETF's although in absolute terms the space does not offer much with the average fund having a yield of 1.0%. The fund's AUM is $167 million based on YCharts data. This is definitely on the low side when compared to other industrials ETF's, with some like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) having assets above $15 billion. However, it makes sense as it targets a fairly specific exposure in its combination of industrials and momentum.

3. The fund is fairly concentrated with 38% of its assets in the top 10 holdings and 75% of its assets in the top 25. A higher concentrated portfolio erodes the benefits of diversification. However, it is still characteristic we prefer as it makes it much easier to understand what you own and understand how movements in certain names will affect your portfolio.

4. The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 over a long time horizon. This is largely due to the previously-mentioned premium that the momentum factor provides. We can see this as the Industrials sector, represented here by VIS, has underperformed SPY. However, PRN with its momentum component, has outperformed. The powerful effect of momentum is important to consider when looking at this fund.

Data by YCharts

5. Lastly, the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings are positive on PRN, rating the fund as a buy, likely due to its very high momentum grade. Although overall we are less bullish on the fund due to the uncertainties facing industrials this year, these ratings certainly agree with are positive take on momentum.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

A lot of uncertainty exists around how the economic factors that are important to industrials will play out in the short to mid-term. Still, there is reason for some optimism. Additionally, the recent outperformance of momentum is good to see, and having exposure to this factor has been a positive over the years. Lastly, the PRN is fairly expensive for a passively managed fund. On balance, the negatives and positives for this fund are fairly equal, however we are fans of momentum in the long-term. As such, we rate PRN a hold to a slight buy.