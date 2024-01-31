Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

For Equity Income, Find Strong Balance Sheets

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
841 Followers

Summary

  • During 2023, the higher rate environment was a source of competition for the equity income category.
  • Higher rates and how it impacts companies really depends on how well-run the company is at the end of the day.
  • If rates stay higher for longer, I believe a couple of the sectors that are going to benefit will be technology and industrials.

Pie-chart on paper graphs

Henrik5000

By Michael Barclay

How does a high-rate environment affect dividend investing? Senior Portfolio Manager Mike Barclay explains how dividend-paying stocks may be affected by a higher interest rate environment and identifies areas of opportunity.

Transcript

During 2023, the higher

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
841 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IYT--
iShares Transportation Average ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
PPA--
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.