Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

NATR is not an attractive business despite a depressed valuation. The company is seeing its performance improve but we attribute this almost wholly to industry tailwinds, rather than any improvement in execution.

We expect the company to continue to lose ground in the coming years, with limited scope for improvement without fundamental change.

Company description

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is a well-established player in the health and wellness industry. The company has been dedicated to providing high-quality nutritional and personal care products, leveraging the power of natural ingredients to enhance overall well-being.

Share price

NATR's share price performance during the last decade has been disappointing, gaining less than 50% while the S&P has exceeded 200%. This is a reflection of its mild growth trajectory and inability to achieve significant scale due to competition.

Commercial analysis

Financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are NATR's financial results.

NATR's revenue growth has been unimpressive (CAGR: +2%), which is highly concerning given its relative scale. The company appears unable to grow well despite its revenue being <$500m.

Business Model

NATR

NATR operates as a manufacturer and distributor of nutritional and personal care products. The company specializes in herbal supplements, vitamins, minerals, and other health-related products. The company has tapped into the growing demand for supplements, both for specific uses such as digestive or sport, as well as general health.

The company is known for its rigorous quality assurance processes, including testing raw materials and finished products for purity, potency, and consistency. This market perception is critical, as the industry globally is notorious for limited regulation and quality issues with products.

The company has a strong heritage in herbal remedies. NATR was one of the early proponents of the health benefits of herbal supplements. This heritage contributes to its brand identity and appeals to consumers seeking natural and holistic health solutions.

Over time, NATR has developed a diverse range of products across segments, including dietary supplements, herbal extracts, essential oils, and personal care items. This variety allows the company to cater to a broad spectrum of health and wellness needs.

The core of NATR's model is selling through an omni-channel approach. The company relies on a network of independent distributors, such as Health Professionals and Specialist Retailers, who sell its products directly to consumers. This approach creates two perceptions we feel, firstly trust of their customer base through the belief in experts, but also the suggestion of an MLM-style approach, which dissuades customers. In conjunction with this, NATR's brand development progress has allowed it to sell ~25% through a DTC approach.

NATR

NATR has expanded its operations globally, serving a diverse range of customers. We do not believe the benefits of diversification are necessary for the business to succeed, although the benefits of operating a global brand and the customer acquisition knowledge that comes with this cannot be understated.

NATR

Nutritional Personal Care Industry

Increasing awareness of health and wellness has driven demand for nutritional supplements. This has been compounded by social pressures and greater education about healthy lifestyles. Although this initially began as a trend, we see staying power with this trajectory, particularly as Western Healthcare systems come under increased pressure as the global population continues to age. For these reasons, the industry is expected to grow impressively in the coming years, with a CAGR of +9.1% into 2030.

Further, NATR's emphasis on herbal and natural remedies aligns with a growing consumer preference for natural products as a sub-segment of this industry. Trust in the efficacy and safety of herbal supplements has contributed to this, as well as the growing concerns around the negative side effects of traditional medicines.

Competitive Positioning

Although NATR has a fairly robust business model and commercial position globally, its growth has been disappointing. Similarly to other businesses, NATR experienced a post-pandemic bump, however, it has been unable to exploit this as it sits below its FY21 level.

As the following illustrates, consumer interest in Supplements and Vitamins has reached an all-time high. This aligns with our observations above, and importantly, appears to be across a number of sub-segments rather than particular products.

Google

Despite this, interest in NATR's products has been mediocre. Consumers are not drawn to the brand relative to its peers and appear to be lagging behind its peers. As the industry is growing well, it is not necessarily the case that NATR is losing market share, but we struggle to see any material gains made.

Google

We attribute this lack of success to its poor marketing. Brands such as AG1 (Formerly Athletic Greens) have done a fantastic job of appealing to a younger and educated customer base, contributing to significant growth and brand development.

Whilst many of the longstanding incumbent brands have pivoted and rebranded in response to this resurgence in interest, it appears NATR is "stuck in the past", lacking appeal despite its impressive underlying products. We are of no illusion that its long history and the innovation that comes with this likely means it is one of the better products in the market, but if it is unable to show its potential end users this, it faces stagnation. With ~67% of revenue being spent on S&A costs, we believe capital is being misallocated.

Opportunities

We see the following as key opportunities in the coming years:

Global Expansion - With an established footprint globally, NATR has the ability to tap into emerging markets to improve growth.

Product Diversification - Introducing new lines and innovating on existing ones to align with current market trends. An example of this would be Nootropics and Green powders.

Digital Marketing - Modernizing its marketing approach to improve customer acquisition in lucrative demographics.

Adaptation to E-commerce Trends - Continued e-commerce penetration as part of its business model.

Subscription model - Focus on transitioning consumers to a subscription-based model, generating recurring sales and a closer relationship with customers.

Notable threats

We consider the following to be threats to NATR's growth trajectory:

Regulatory Compliance - There is a risk that with greater interest in these products, regulation and changing consumer requirements will be imposed, although we note this has not occurred historically to a materially detrimental level.

Economic Sensitivity - Although the importance of these products in consumers' lives is increasing, the company still faces economic sensitivity, primarily due to the price of its products on a recurring basis.

Margins

Capital IQ

NATR's EBITDA-M has been completely stagnant during the last decade. The company has been unable to materially drive revenue growth, allowing for cost dilution with scale. We have attributed this to its marketing efforts, although criticism should also be levied on its inability to find operational efficiencies. As a producer and distributor, there is reasonable scope for this, further suggesting poor execution.

Quarterly results

NATR's recent performance appears to be improving following a period of difficulty post-pandemic, with top-line revenue growth of (12.9)%, (1.7)%, +11.9%, and +6.4% in its last four quarters. Alongside this, margins have stepped up.

The company's growth was driven by APAC, which experienced YoY growth of +12%, driven by strong execution and building momentum in the region. As well as this, NATR saw +11% growth in North America, driven by investment in its digital capabilities and field activation.

Recent investment into improving its performance in these regions appears to be paying off. We highlight in particular, its investment in digital capabilities in North America, as the "modernization" we are calling for above.

Despite this, its performance in Europe (-2.9%) and Other regions (-6.4%) has been poor, implying further commercial progress is required in order to wholly realign the business toward strong growth.

Margin improvement has been primarily driven by market mix (APAC and NA), rather than improving unit economics more broadly, noting the business continues to struggle with inflation. This bucks the trend we have observed with many other companies that have seen inflationary pressures subside.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

NATR is conservatively financed, with a net cash position of $60m. This provides Management with the flexibility to invest in growth and distribute cash to shareholders. This has been enabled by moderate FCF conversion, although this margin has been more volatile than profitability metrics.

Given this historical fluctuation and difficulties with improving margins, we struggle to see NATR maintaining consistently growing distributions to shareholders.

Capital IQ

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting mild growth in the coming years, although at a superior level to what has been achieved historically. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to step up slightly.

We broadly concur with these forecasts. The company's growth appears to be moderately improving, likely reflecting Management's response to weaknesses in its go-to-market strategy, as well as industry tailwinds.

Below we highlight the forecast growth for the industry as a whole, which NATR appears to be trailing, implying it will continue to see a smaller share of the pie. We believe this to be the case, given the poor execution thus far.

NATR

Beats and Misses

Capital IQ

NATR's recent performance has been strong relative to analysts' expectations, with 5 beats in 5 on a revenue basis and 4 on an EBITDA basis. This is likely reflective of the pace at which margins have improved and the momentum observed in APAC.

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of NATR's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (19 companies).

NATR's performance relative to its peers is disappointing. The company's inability to modernize has left NATR lagging behind, even while tailwinds grow. This cohort includes a range of personal care segments, most of which are slow-moving, compounding the significance of its underperformance.

Further, NATR's margins are considerably below average, with limited scope to close the gap we feel. Even if EBITDA-M can increase by ~2%, which is our max medium-term outlook, there would still be a sizeable difference.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

NATR is currently trading at 9x LTM EBITDA and 7x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

A premium to its historical average, despite the financial performance observed, is likely a reflection of snowballing tailwinds in the industry improving NATR's performance. The company appears to be on course to exceed an EBITDA-M of 8% for the first time (excl. Covid-19), while growth will likely exceed its dire +2% rate in the last decade.

Further, the company is trading at a substantial discount to its peers (LTM EBITDA: 93% and NTM FCF: 24%). This adequately reflects the weakness in financial performance in our view.

Based on this, we do see value for shareholders at the current price. A FCF yield of ~6% is quite attractive, and there is scope for distributions to improve if NATR can improve its growth. We have stated our concerns regarding this, although an alternative way to view this is that its ~6% yield can support reinvestment in improvement.

Final thoughts

We are not overly impressed by NATR. The company's development thus far has been disappointing, particularly given the growing interest again in supplements and vitamins. The company's growth, despite being on an upward trajectory, is expected to continue to lag behind its peers.

Its valuation does imply value and for those seeking a discount, an opportunity may be here. NATR is rated a "Strong Buy" by my colleagues at Seeking Alpha. This said, until we see a longer period of superior execution, we rate the stock a hold.