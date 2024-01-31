Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arcutis: Slow Sales Of Zoryve May Be Painting The Wrong Picture

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for immune-mediated dermatological diseases.
  • The company has received FDA approval for its topical cream, Zoryve, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis.
  • Arcutis has struggled to meet revenue and earnings targets, leading to a decline in its share price and concerns about potential debt covenant breaches.
  • Zoryve appears to be a strong product as an alternative to oral, injectable dermatology drugs, however, and an approval in AD this year will substantially enlarge the market opportunity.
  • The market may have been too quick to judge initially weak Zoryve sales data - while a risky stock to hold, strong sales and narrowing losses could drive significant share price upside in 2024.

Applying topical antihistamine medicine cream on little boy body with insect bites

sruilk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Arcutis (NASDAQ:ARQT) IPO'd back in January 2020, raising ~$160m via the issuance of 9.375m shares priced at $17 per share. At the time, the company described itself as follows:

a late-stage biopharmaceutical company

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.78K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARQT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Peakview profile picture
Peakview
Today, 3:24 AM
Comments (34)
Well written article including view on competition. Thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARQT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.