Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigator Holdings: Bet On LPG Vessels Demand With Hidden Bonus

Jan. 31, 2024 3:28 AM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Stock
KD Research profile picture
KD Research
755 Followers

Summary

  • Navigator Holdings is a niche player in the LPG transport market with a fleet of 56 vessels and a dominant position in the handysize segment.
  • NVGS owns a 50% stake in one formidable asset in Houston, Texas, the world's largest ethylene export terminal. NVGS and Enterprise Products operated the terminal under 50/50 JV.
  • NVGS has ample liquidity and adequate capital structure. The company delivers good margins and returns considering its fleet specifics.
  • I have been long NVGS for the last month and plan to add more size. My verdict is a buy rating.
Aerial view of LPG gas ship. Gas carrier, gas tanker sailing in ocean

MihailDechev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The shipping market is complex and nuanced. It is not just tankers, containers, and bulk carriers. The key is to focus on the distinctions, knowing the specs of different types and sizes of ships. One of the most niche segments of the shipping industry is

This article was written by

KD Research profile picture
KD Research
755 Followers
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.