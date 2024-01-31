MihailDechev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The shipping market is complex and nuanced. It is not just tankers, containers, and bulk carriers. The key is to focus on the distinctions, knowing the specs of different types and sizes of ships. One of the most niche segments of the shipping industry is LPG transport. It is a tiny market with a high-order book dominated by several companies. It sounds boring and, least to say, unattractive.

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) might change your opinion. It has a fleet of 56 vessels with an average age of ten years. 75% of its fleet are Handysize vessels. Unlike VLGCs, their order book is 4%. Besides that, NVGS owns 50% of the world's largest ethylene terminal. NVGS has ample liquidity and adequate capital structure. The company delivers good margins and returns considering its fleet specifics. NVGS pays fixed dividends with variable components whenever EPS exceeds $0.20/share. NVGS trades at 3.8 EV/Sales, 9.2 EV/EBITDA, and 1.0 P/BV. The company is cheaper than Dorian (LPG) and Avance Gas Holding (OTCPK:AVACF). However, StealthGas (GASS) remains the cheapest on the list. I have NVGS in my portfolio and will add more size once the January candle closes. I give NVGS a buy rating.

LPG market recap

The Red Sea crisis and the Panama Canal drought profoundly affected global supply chains. The Red Sea crisis impacted initially container ships and car carriers. Product and crude oil tankers and gas carriers have followed. LPG and LNG vessels must reroute via Cape of Good Hope instead of Suez/Bab al Mandab.

The Panama Canal drought pushed LPG fleet operators, especially handy and small-size owners, to change their plans. They use Tiera del Fuego or Cape of Good Hope as alternative Panama/Red Sea routes. The number of LPG vessel transits via South Africa is expected to increase by 140% MoM. In the meantime, Suez Canal traffic is projected to decline by 60%. The first to benefit from the longer voyages are handysize gas carriers. NVGS is perfectly positioned, owning 43 vessels (35% of the global fleet).

LPG carriers have significantly higher order book than crude oil tankers with single-digit order book. But let’s not forget that the devil is in the details. The table below for the last presentation shows LPG ships order book by segment.

NVGS Presentation

VLGC book is More than 20%. However, the Handysize order book is 4%, and 20% of the vessels are older than 20 years. Ethylene and ethane handysize exports have risen over the last eight years, as shown in the chart below.

NVGS Presentation

As a result, handy day rates have been growing since 2018. VLGCs realized strong growth, though there was high volatility.

NVGS Presentation

In contrast, Handy TC rates have increased more than 130% since 2018 with lower volatility than VLGC. Panama Canal drought is one of the reasons to soothe TCE volatility. NVGS owns the correct type of vessels for the current market environment.

Company Overview

NVGS has a fleet of 56 vessels: 5 Medium Gas Carriers, 43 Handy Size Gas carriers, and 9 Small Gas Carriers. In 3Q23, 33 of its ships were employed under a time charter, while 13 were on spot contracts, and nine were as part of Unigas Pool. NVGS`s fleet average age is ten years. LPG fleet average age is the same, although LPG owns primarily VLGCs. AVACF operates 14 VLGCs and 4 MGCs with an average age of four years.

In October 2022, NVGS entered a 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas to acquire five ethylene vessels for $233 million. NVGS holds a 60% stake, while Greater Gas 40%. Since then, the JV purchased five LPG carriers: two 17,0000 cbm 2018 built and three 22,000 cbm 2019 built. The vessels are managed by Luna Pool, established by NVGS, Greater Bay, and Pacific Gas in 2020. The latter manages the technical operations of the pool. In April 2023, NVGS took delivery of Navigator Vega, the fifth planned vessel acquisition.

NVGS proactively divests its older assets. In 2023, the company sold the Navigator Orion 22,000 cbm carrier for $20.9 million. Since January 2022, the company has sold four vessels.

NVGS owns a 50% stake in one formidable asset in Houston, Texas, the world's largest ethylene export terminal. NVGS and Enterprise Products operated the terminal under 50/50 JV. In 1Q23, NVGS announced its plans to expand Huston terminal capacity. Ethylene export capacity should be increased by at least 550,000 tons and reach 2 million tons per year. The second goal is to triple ethylene refrigeration capacity from 125 tons/hour to 275 tons/hour. NVGS plans to invest $125 million in the projects.

3Q23 NVGS realized $26,278 TCE rates, while in 3Q22, $22,022. The operating expenses, on the other hand, dropped by 3.1% YoY to $7,680/day in 3Q23. Vessel utilization increased from 84.9% in 3Q22 to 93.4% in 3Q23. Ethylene terminal throughput volumes I 3Q23 were 249,857 tons, meaning full capacity utilization. Strong operating figures resulted in $137 million in operating revenue in 3Q23, 29% more than in 3Q22.

NVGS Presentation

Net income YoY increased by $16.7 million, reaching $19.1 million in 3Q23. With higher TCE rates in 4Q23, I expect a solid 4Q23 report and, in general, impressive annual figures.

NVGS financials

NVGS has a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity. The company has $178 million cash, $957 million total debt (including lease obligations), and $833 million long-term debt. NVGS debt obligations are well covered, too. In 3Q23, net interest expenses were $16.4 million, operating income was $103 million, and operating cash flow was $67 million.

Koyfin

Over the years, NVGS maintained an adequate capital structure, keeping total debt to equity below 100%. The table below shows the NVGS debt amortization schedule.

NVGS Presentation

In the coming years, yearly debt amortization is $110-120 million. NVGS' LTM operating cash flow is $154 million and operating income is $115 million. Considering that I do not expect difficulties for NVGS to serve its debt obligations, The next debt maturity is 2025. In 3Q23, the company purchased $9 million in unsecured notes and $100 million in debt maturing in September 2025.

To compare NVGS solvency and liquidity, I picked AVACF, GASS, and LPG. It is not a perfect comparison due to distinct fleet characteristics (number and types of vessels). However, the LPG carriers’ market is so niche that finding a company with the same parameters is impossible. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

NVGS scores 75.8% total debt/equity, below AVACF and LPG. However, GASS has the most conservative capital structure with 23.2% total debt/equity. NVGS`s total debt/EBITDA is 4.3, the highest in the peer group. GASS again holds the pole position with 1.9 total debt/EBITDA. NVGS EBITDA/Interest expenses are 3.8, way lower than its competitors. Despite being the underdog compared with LPG, AVACF, and GASS, NVGS has ample liquidity and adequate capital structure.

NVGS and GASS have lower margins and returns, as seen in the graphs below. All figures are LTM.

Koyfin

GASS and NVGS operate smaller vessels than LPG and AVACF. This difference impacts the company’s margins and returns. On top of that, AVACF has the youngest fleet, resulting in lower maintenance costs, resulting in broader profit margins.

However, I believe NVGS and GASS will catch up in the coming months due to higher demand for Handysize gas carriers. Moreover, GASS and NVGS are better positioned in the long term due to the record low order book for Handysize gas carriers. NVGS`s ace in the sleeve, Huston Ethylene Terminal, will give an extra boost to the company`s profitability, too.

In 2Q23, NVGS announced its new dividend policy. The company will distribute quarterly fixed cash dividends, $0.5/share. An additional dividend will be paid whenever quarterly EPS exceeds $0.20/share. Depending on the share prices, buybacks are planned, too. In 3Q23, NVGS announced repurchasing approximately $1.1 million in shares.

Now, let`s look at LPG carriers’ dividends (Indicated) and buyback yield (LTM).

Koyfin

AVACF is the undisputed leader with a 16.3% dividend yield. LPG pays dividends with an attractive yield of 10.33%, too. NVGS pays a fixed dividend with a variable component. So, rising TCE will significantly boost the dividend yields. Besides that, the company delivers a respectable buyback yield of 4.49%.

Valuation and price action

NVGS trades at 3.8 EV/Sales, 9.2 EV/EBITDA, and 1.0 P/BV. The company trades below LPG and AVACF EV/Sales and P/BV multiples. However, GASS remains the cheapest on the list.

Seeking Alpha

LPG and AVCF stock prices grew at a higher rate compared to NVGS and GASS. As pointed out above, the fleet specifications impact company margins and returns. Pulling Russia out of the global gas supply pushed the demand for larger LPG and LNG carriers. The first beneficiaries were the VLGCs. Nevertheless, the demand for smaller vessels increased, too. The Panama Canal drought, however, primarily influenced Handysize gas carriers. I expect the investors to catch up with those developments and NVGS and GASS stocks to head north for longer.

The chart below compares NVGS with its 10Y multiples, US Energy stocks, and US broad equity market.

Koyfin

The percentile ranking gives mixed signals. Based on EV/EBITDA (LTM), NVGS falls in the lowest percentiles versus its 10Y averages, though it is relatively expensive compared to US Energy and US Equities. Using EV/Sales, the outcome is similar. Based on P/TBV, NVGS is expensive compared to its 10Y averages. However, it is among the cheapest in US Energy and US Equity. NVGS is not the cheapest LPG stock; however, it offers a lot of value given its fleet specifications and the 50% ownership in the Huston Ethylene Terminal.

NVGS stock price made a decisive breakout above a long-term seven-year resistance.

TradingView

January candle will probably close above the resistance, providing an opportunity for entry with a favorable risk-reward. Besides that, the SQN indicator is in a bull quiet regime, and the price is above the 20 monthly moving average. Stacking all together, the price action supports taking a long position.

Investors Takeaway

NVGS is a niche proposition. The company is not even on the radar of most shipping investors. However, it has a lot to offer. It owns 35% of the global Handysize gas carrier fleet and a 50% stake in the largest ethylene terminal and maintains a healthy balance sheet. The company`s margins and returns will grow significantly with rising TCE rates.

Financially, the company is sound, given its debt amortization schedule and liquidity. NVGS finances Huston terminal expansion with its funds, avoiding adding extra leverage. In 3Q23, the company repurchased $9 million of secured notes, reducing its interest expenses. The average fleet age does not represent a significant risk. NVGS divested some of its older ships while adding new ones to the fleet.

The demand for LPG carriers seems to grow due to fractured supply chains and Russian sanctions. NVGS had two vessels employed under time charters by Sibur, a major Russian petrochemical exporter. The characters ended in 4Q23. Sibur suffers from tanker shortages, resulting in declining LPG exports from Ust-Luga port in the Baltic Sea. However, the LPG demand is still there and must be met, meaning longer LPG carriers’ voyages.

In conclusion, I do not see any significant risk of undermining the NVGS thesis. Of course, there are always unknown factors that can derail my idea. Here comes the role of risk management and position sizing. Looking at the big picture, NVGS represents a high risk-reward bet on rising LPG carrier demand with a special bonus in the face of Huston Ethylene Terminal. I have been long NVGS for the last month and plan to add more size. My verdict is a buy rating.