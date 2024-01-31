Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A New Driver Of Gold?

Jan. 31, 2024 3:48 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • US GDP expanded at a faster-than-anticipated rate in Q4 2023, raising questions about the timing of the Federal Reserve's next move.
  • Despite the positive economic outlook, several firms are recommending gold due to expected rate cuts and increased investment demand.
  • The relationship between gold and real interest rates has weakened, with emerging economies' push to increase their gold holdings becoming the most important driver of the metal.

Supercar

mevans/E+ via Getty Images

A new report by BMO Capital Markets suggests that the price of gold is no longer being driven by real interest rates. What replaced them? I unveil the answer below.

The American consumer did it again. Thanks

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.