The Quality Closed-End Fund Report, January 2024

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds for further due diligence and investigation.

Based on feedback from our members, it is evident that many investors place significant importance on distribution coverage and the return of capital. While I won't delve into the entire argument regarding return of capital here (as it is a complex issue beyond a simple "ROC = bad" conclusion), some investors find a fund with over 100% coverage appealing because they know that the distributions are being supported by earnings. Such a fund is perceived to have a lower risk of a distribution cut, which can have a devastating impact on the fund's market price. Therefore, the "Quality" report focuses exclusively on funds with coverage exceeding 100%.

However, it is important to note certain caveats: Firstly, it is recommended to independently verify the coverage ratios using the latest fund documents before making any buying or selling decisions. Secondly, having a coverage ratio greater than 100% does not guarantee the absolute security of a fund's distribution. Many funds adjust their distributions periodically in line with market conditions to ensure sufficient coverage. Thirdly, the decision to set the coverage cutoff at 100% is ultimately arbitrary. A fund with 99.9% coverage would be excluded from the rankings, while funds with 100.1% coverage would be considered, even though there is only a marginal difference between the two.

I hope that these rankings of "Quality" CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration and due diligence. As a reminder, these top lists are meant to be preliminary shortlists for further research and are not meant to be the final analysis for a buy or sell decision.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of January 19, 2024.

1. Top 10 widest quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Fund Ticker Category P/D Yield Z Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE Highland Opportunities and Income Ord (HFRO) Senior Loans -41.80% 6.19% -1.1 102% -5.8% 15% 1.28% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) Sector Equity -16.01% 9.97% 0.5 137% 14.3% 24% 3.92% Invesco CA Value (VCV) California Munis -14.84% 4.01% -0.7 102% 9.8% 39% 1.53% BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) National Munis -14.80% 5.52% -0.4 100% 8.8% 35% 0.95% BlackRock MuniVest II (MVT) National Munis -14.60% 5.75% -0.3 102% 9.9% 36% 0.92% BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) National Munis -14.47% 5.29% -0.5 103% 10.0% 35% 0.93% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income (NZF) National Munis -14.42% 5.31% -0.2 114% 9.7% 39% 1.14% BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) New York Munis -14.34% 5.00% 0.1 101% 10.2% 38% 1.02% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) Single-state Munis -14.32% 4.48% -0.4 105% 6.8% 41% 1.74% Neuberger Berman Municipal (NBH) National Munis -14.05% 4.43% -0.2 106% 7.3% 39% 3.90% Click to enlarge

2. Top 10 best quality z-scores

CEFs with the best (most negative) z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

Fund Ticker Category Z P/D Yield Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fd (NMZ) National Munis -2.2 -11.68% 5.31% 101% 8.6% 39% 1.16% RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM) National Munis -1.9 -12.42% 7.80% 106% 7.4% 41% 2.40% abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Single-country Equity -1.4 -13.57% 10.63% 113% 12.4% 7% 1.59% Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities (NDMO) National Munis -1.4 -8.72% 7.49% 116% 9.4% 27% 1.22% Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) National Munis -1.2 -8.47% 4.07% 105% 7.1% 1% 0.49% Highland Opportunities and Income Ord (HFRO) Senior Loans -1.1 -41.80% 6.19% 102% -5.8% 15% 1.28% Invesco Bond (VBF) Investment Grade -0.7 -6.30% 5.14% 100% 7.8% 0% 0.63% Invesco CA Value (VCV) California Munis -0.7 -14.84% 4.01% 102% 9.8% 39% 1.53% PIMCO NY Municipal Income II (PNI) New York Munis -0.7 -13.56% 4.87% 100% 9.0% 43% 1.93% MFS Special Value (MFV) U.S. Allocation -0.7 -7.09% 10.79% 106% 9.0% 0% 1.55% Click to enlarge

3. Top 20 highest quality yields

The following data show the 20 CEFs with the highest yields. However, it is important to note that higher yields generally indicate higher risk (such as through leverage or investment in risky assets). Additionally, considering the premium/discount valuation of these funds is crucial as it tells you whether you're paying more or less for the fund than what its underlying assets are worth. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

Fund Ticker Category Yield P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) Senior Loans 14.29% 4.69% 0.6 104% 27.3% 41% 5.25% KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) High Yield 11.76% -6.29% 1.4 117% 23.2% 36% 2.14% Invesco High Income II (VLT) High Yield 11.22% -10.03% -0.5 120% 11.6% 29% 1.22% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) High Yield 10.99% -2.69% 3.1 122% 17.7% 36% 2.42% MFS Special Value (MFV) U.S. Allocation 10.79% -7.09% -0.7 106% 9.0% 0% 1.55% abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Single-country Equity 10.63% -13.57% -1.4 113% 12.4% 7% 1.59% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) Sector Equity 9.97% -16.01% 0.5 137% 14.3% 24% 3.92% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Multisector Income 9.86% 3.22% 0.9 117% 11.0% 34% 1.32% First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund (FPF) Preferreds 9.77% -8.90% 1.2 107% 6.8% 33% 1.42% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) High Yield 9.54% -9.22% 0.1 106% 18.6% 29% 1.44% Pioneer High Income (PHT) High Yield 9.27% -10.15% 0.4 100% 16.7% 32% 1.13% Cohen & Steers Tax-adv Prd Sec and Inc (PTA) Preferreds 8.83% -8.86% -0.3 105% 7.6% 35% 1.75% Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Pref & Inc (LDP) Preferreds 8.42% -9.29% -0.3 102% 7.0% 35% 1.23% Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) Preferreds 8.15% -9.81% 0.8 106% 5.9% 37% 1.34% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) Preferreds 7.85% -5.35% 0.0 104% 7.6% 35% 1.30% RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM) National Munis 7.80% -12.42% -1.9 106% 7.4% 41% 2.40% RiverNorth Manage Dur Muni Inc Fd II Inc (RMMZ) National Munis 7.53% -9.05% 0.3 113% 6.6% 40% 2.31% Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities (NDMO) National Munis 7.49% -8.72% -1.4 116% 9.4% 27% 1.22% BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) Sector Equity 6.58% -11.05% 0.6 108% 5.1% 0% 1.38% Highland Opportunities and Income Ord (HFRO) Senior Loans 6.19% -41.80% -1.1 102% -5.8% 15% 1.28% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

4. Top 10 best combination of quality yield and discount

Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. The "DxY" metric multiples yield and discount together; the more negative the "DxY" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

Fund Ticker Category P/D Yield Z DxY Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE Highland Opportunities and Income Ord (HFRO) Senior Loans -41.80% 6.19% -1.1 -2.6 102% -5.8% 15% 1.28% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) Sector Equity -16.01% 9.97% 0.5 -1.6 137% 14.3% 24% 3.92% abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Single-country Equity -13.57% 10.63% -1.4 -1.4 113% 12.4% 7% 1.59% Invesco High Income II (VLT) High Yield -10.03% 11.22% -0.5 -1.1 120% 11.6% 29% 1.22% RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM) National Munis -12.42% 7.80% -1.9 -1.0 106% 7.4% 41% 2.40% Pioneer High Income (PHT) High Yield -10.15% 9.27% 0.4 -0.9 100% 16.7% 32% 1.13% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) High Yield -9.22% 9.54% 0.1 -0.9 106% 18.6% 29% 1.44% First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund (FPF) Preferreds -8.90% 9.77% 1.2 -0.9 107% 6.8% 33% 1.42% BlackRock MuniVest II (MVT) National Munis -14.60% 5.75% -0.3 -0.8 102% 9.9% 36% 0.92% BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) National Munis -13.69% 6.00% 0.0 -0.8 107% 10.2% 37% 1.02% Click to enlarge

5. Top 10 best combination of quality yield, discount and z-score

This metric takes into account all three factors of yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative one-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "DxYxZ" metric, the better. Only funds with 100% coverage, <0% premium/discount and <0 z-score are considered.

Fund CEF Category P/D Yield Z DxYxZ Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE Highland Opportunities and Income Ord (HFRO) Senior Loans -41.80% 6.19% -1.1 2.9 102% -5.8% 15% 1.28% abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Single-country Equity -13.57% 10.63% -1.4 2.0 113% 12.4% 7% 1.59% RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd (RMM) National Munis -12.42% 7.80% -1.9 1.9 106% 7.4% 41% 2.40% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fd (NMZ) National Munis -11.68% 5.31% -2.2 1.4 101% 8.6% 39% 1.16% Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities (NDMO) National Munis -8.72% 7.49% -1.4 0.9 116% 9.4% 27% 1.22% MFS Special Value (MFV) U.S. Allocation -7.09% 10.79% -0.7 0.5 106% 9.0% 0% 1.55% Invesco High Income II (VLT) High Yield -10.03% 11.22% -0.5 0.5 120% 11.6% 29% 1.22% PIMCO NY Municipal Income II (PNI) New York Munis -13.56% 4.87% -0.7 0.5 100% 9.0% 43% 1.93% Invesco CA Value (VCV) California Munis -14.84% 4.01% -0.7 0.4 102% 9.8% 39% 1.53% Nuveen Municipal Value (NUV) National Munis -8.47% 4.07% -1.2 0.4 105% 7.1% 1% 0.49% Click to enlarge

Top DxYxZ funds

The top DxYxZ fund from this month's Quality report is HFRO.

The Highland Income Fund (HFRO) is a relatively complex, hedge fund-like CEF that invests in a few, highly-concentrated positions. It recently halved its distribution by -50% in order to align its distribution with its net investment income. Despite its extremely wide discount of nearly -50%, investors should consider HFRO's history and management before investing (see HFRO: Thoughts On The Conversion Proposal)