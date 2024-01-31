Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Quality Closed-End Fund Report, January 2024

Jan. 31, 2024 7:30 AM ETHFRO2 Comments
Stanford Chemist profile picture
Stanford Chemist
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Quantitative screens narrow down attractive closed-end funds for further due diligence and investigation.
  • The "Quality" report focuses on funds with coverage exceeding 100% to lower the risk of distribution cuts.
  • The report provides rankings for the widest quality discounts, best quality z-scores, highest quality yields, and best combination of quality yield, discount, and z-score.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds for further due diligence and investigation.

Based on feedback from our members, it is evident that many investors place significant importance on distribution

This article was written by

Stanford Chemist profile picture
Stanford Chemist
19.04K Followers

Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training. For the past decade he has been providing analysis and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investments with CEFs and ETFs. He leads the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Features of the service include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of {CEF/ETF Income Laboratory} holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BANX, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

P
Post Production
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (21)
I'm wondering where you got your earnings coverage figures for VLT. cefdata.com has it at 68.26% and you have it at 120%. Am I missing something?
c
cjk420
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (1K)
Lots of muni funds including some I already own and a couple others that I will probably invest in. Thanks much. Very useful.
