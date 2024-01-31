e-crow

All companies, whether they're industry giants or smaller players, ride the rollercoaster of market conditions. It's really during those tough times that a company shows its true colours, separating the standout performers from the rest of the pack. Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) managed to shine in 2023 despite the challenging market, as I highlighted in my previous article, and with the latest rig count numbers and recent optimistic murmurs from the industry's big names, things are looking up for 2024. But, let's not get ahead of ourselves - there's still a bit of a cautionary tale to tell.

A Difficult Year

2023 presented significant challenges for oilfield services and equipment providers, especially those catering to U.S. oil and gas producers. Amid fluctuating oil prices, producers have prioritized maintaining or modestly increasing production while focusing on profitability and shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. This conservative approach has led to a noticeable decrease in drilling activity, reducing the demand for oilfield services and equipment. Despite these headwinds, Ranger Energy Services managed to stand out by securing respectable profits and reinforcing its balance sheet.

In the third quarter, Ranger Energy experienced a 7.1% year-over-year revenue decline, totaling $164.4 million, with its three business segments - high specification rigs, wireline services, and processing solutions and ancillary services - witnessing downturns. The company's GAAP net income saw a 30.9% reduction, landing at $0.38 per share. After adjusting for one-time items, its adjusted EBITDA also decreased by 20.8% to $24 million.

Nonetheless, a closer look at Ranger Energy's quarterly performance reveals several positive aspects. The company managed to mitigate some market-driven adversities by successfully negotiating better pricing. For instance, within its high-specification rigs segment - the company's primary earnings driver - there was a slight decline in rig hours from 113,200 in the second quarter to 112,400 in the third quarter due to diminished demand. However, the company also achieved a small increase in pricing from $687 to $700 per hour during the same timeframe. Similarly, the wireline services segment, which is the company's second-largest, followed the same pattern. Despite a decrease in revenues, the pricing per stage count witnessed an uptick.

Furthermore, I believe Ranger Energy has demonstrated exceptional cash flow management and significantly bolstered its financial health by markedly reducing its net debt. By the close of Q3 2023, the company reported a total debt of $10.3 million, a substantial 44% decrease from $18.4 million at 2022's end. Additionally, Ranger Energy enhanced its cash reserves from $5.2 million to $8.2 million during the same period. Consequently, the company now boasts a commendable debt-to-equity ratio of merely 14.9%, with its net debt impressively reduced to just $2.1 million.

Better Outlook

Looking ahead, Ranger Energy has been optimistic about the potential for market improvements that could catalyze the company's recovery. In its third-quarter earnings release a couple of months back, the company indicated positive signs in the recovering North American onshore market. An increase in rig count could alleviate concerns and drive revenue and profit growth. Subsequent stability in rig count figures from Baker Hughes (BKR) supports Ranger Energy's observations of early rig count improvements, fostering hope for a positive shift in 2024.

The most recent weekly report from Baker Hughes recorded a second week of rig count increases, importantly maintaining the count at around 620 units. It's worth noting that last year commenced with over 770 rigs operational across the U.S., with the count dwindling over the months as oil and gas producers scaled back drilling activity, falling to 619 rigs by early October. However, since then, slight fluctuations have occurred, yet the rig count has predominantly remained near 620 rigs. I believe this stability observed through the final quarter of 2023 and into early 2024 presents a stark contrast to the earlier weakness, suggesting a steadier period ahead for the industry.

This newfound stability could herald a gradual uptick in drilling activities in 2024. Traditionally, the fourth quarter acts as a slower period for the oilfield services sector, with many oil and gas producers nearing the exhaustion of their annual budgets and starting to strategize for the following year's drilling operations. However, this period in 2023 defied expectations, laying a hopeful foundation for the future. In 2024, as oil and gas producers resume drilling, we may either see this stability continue or even experience a rise in activity. Recent statements from industry giants Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) also underscore the anticipation of sustained stability in the North American market, bolstering my optimism for the industry's outlook.

Last week, Halliburton, in its latest quarterly announcement, projected a continuation of stable activity levels across the North American market for 2024. Similarly, Schlumberger, in its earnings released a few days earlier, said that the oil and gas producers in North America might maintain their investment levels into 2024, comparable to the closing rates of 2023, with potential activity boosts in critical regions. Although neither company predicts a significant surge in drilling activity, the mere prospect of stability marks a notable improvement from the steep rig count decline observed in the first nine months of 2023.

I think this scenario could prove advantageous for Ranger Energy. Despite the challenges, the company demonstrated resilience, particularly in the first nine months of 2023, where it achieved a 6.8% revenue growth and a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA. However, signs of strain were apparent in its third-quarter performance, with reductions in both revenues and earnings and profit margins facing pressures, despite improvements in the pricing of key services. The company recorded an EBITDA margin of 14.6% for the September quarter, a decrease from 17.1% in the prior year. Nonetheless, if market conditions get better and rig counts stabilize, Ranger Energy could potentially rebound to healthier results, re-entering a growth phase. This would likely see revenues and earnings rise once more, accompanied by an uptick in profit margins.

Note that despite facing challenging market conditions in 2023, Ranger Energy still managed to produce significant cash flows. In the first nine months of the year, the company generated $53.1 million of cash flows from operating activities, of which it spent $27.9 million as capital expenditures, which included $7.3 million spent on pump-down asset acquisitions. This effort resulted in a substantial free cash flow of $25.2 million. With the potential improvement in the business environment leading to heightened demand for its services, Ranger Energy might be able to increase its earnings, operating cash flows, and free cash flows further.

Having already met its objective of substantially reducing net debt, Ranger Energy is now in a position to utilize its free cash flows for shareholder rewards through dividends and share repurchases. The company has been buying back shares and recently distributed its inaugural quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. Though the current dividend yield stands at merely 1%, marking Ranger Energy as less attractive for income-focused investors, this move signals a promising start and a positive outlook for the future. Should 2024 bring improved market conditions and financial growth for the company, it's reasonable to anticipate increased dividends and continued share repurchases. For this reason, I am optimistic about Ranger Energy's future.

Some Concerns

However, it's prudent to approach Ranger Energy's future with a degree of caution, acknowledging potential risks, especially considering Baker Hughes' recent industry outlook. Contrary to the more optimistic views expressed by Schlumberger and Halliburton regarding North America's oilfield services sector, Baker Hughes has sounded a note of caution. The company projects no significant recovery in North America's sector for the first half of 2024. Rather, it anticipates a reduction in oil and gas producers' drilling and completion expenditure by low to mid-single digits. Baker Hughes attributes this anticipated downturn to a decrease in spending on onshore projects in the US, expected to fall by a mid-single-digit percentage.

I think the warning issued by Baker Hughes warrants serious consideration from investors. While the current stability in rig count numbers provides a glimmer of hope, it's crucial to heed the warnings from the company that compiles these figures. This stability might be fleeting, potentially leading to a downturn that could dampen prospects for Ranger Energy. The anticipated rebound in revenues and earnings may fail to materialize, leaving the company's earnings under continued pressure.

However, it's important to remember that Ranger Energy is not alone in facing these challenges; the entire oilfield services sector would feel the impact of a harsh business climate. Yet, Ranger Energy has demonstrated resilience in 2023 by generating profits and strong cash flows even amid market weakness. Coupled with one of the industry's healthiest balance sheets and minimal debt, I believe Ranger Energy is well-equipped to endure a prolonged downturn, potentially outperforming its competitors in such a scenario.

Takeaway

Ranger Energy navigated a challenging market in 2023 but remains optimistic about an improved business environment in 2024, and I believe this is confirmed by the improvement in rig count numbers seen since Q4-2023. With industry giants Schlumberger and Halliburton forecasting stability for the North American market in 2024 after a difficult 2023, Ranger Energy's prospects look promising. An upturn in business conditions could enable the company not only to increase earnings but also to generate substantial free cash flows for shareholder rewards, potentially driving stock prices up. Consequently, I maintain a bullish outlook on Ranger Energy's stock.

Currently trading at 7.9x forward earnings, according to Seeking Alpha, Ranger Energy's valuation sits below the sector median of 10.25x, indicating the stock is undervalued. With a valuation grade of 'B-' from Seeking Alpha, Ranger Energy appears attractively priced across various valuation metrics. However, investors should also weigh the potential downside risks of market condition deterioration, as cautioned by Baker Hughes. I think this risk seems to be already factored into the stock's current discounted price, suggesting that Ranger Energy is reasonably valued at present. Therefore, I reiterate a 'Buy' rating on the stock.