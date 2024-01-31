Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EIS: A Strong Recovery Play

Jan. 31, 2024 5:09 AM ETiShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)
Summary

  • iShares MSCI Israel ETF has rallied over 34% from its October low and is close to exceeding its 2023 high.
  • EIS's exposure suggests that the majority of its holdings, particularly technology companies, are unlikely to be directly affected by the Middle East conflict.
  • Israel's economy has rebounded after a two-month contraction.

Close-up view of the Israel national flag waving in the wind

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) caught my eye with a +2.64% rally on Monday, breaking above the July 2023 high. It has now rallied over +34% from its October low and is within +2.4% from exceeding the 2023 high.

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
158 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

