Justin Sullivan

Visa (NYSE:V) beat estimates on the top and the bottom line in the first-quarter due to continual momentum in transaction volumes, including cross-border transactions. Visa is a well-run global payments technology company that is set to benefit from consistent growth in cross-border payments in an increasingly globalized world. Visa is chiefly a free cash flow and capital return play due to its commitment to return a high percentage of its free cash flow to shareholders. I believe that Visa, despite its high valuation, has the potential to deliver strong returns going forward and I recommend the payments company as a buy!

Data by YCharts

Previous coverage

I recommended Visa as a strong buy two years ago -- -- due to strong growth in debt and credit products as well as potential for free cash flow upside. I continue to like Visa and believe the company has a strong opportunity to grow internationally and with cross-border transactions. Shares since my last update have risen about 22% and I consider the investment recommendation moderately successful. Visa indeed delivered solid quarterly free cash flow ever since (discussed further below) and the company continues to return a ton of free cash flow to shareholders.

Visa is off to a good start in FY 2024

Visa delivered strong earnings for its first fiscal quarter of FY 2024, results of which were released last week Thursday. The global payments company reported net revenues of $8.63B which surpassed the consensus by $77.5M while adjusted earnings came in at $2.41 per-share. This was also better than the consensus prediction which called for non-GAAP earnings of $2.34 per-share.

Visa

A key growth driver for Visa going forward

Visa is a leading payment processing company that is well-known for its issuance of visa-branded credit and debit cards. The company takes a cut from payment processing services and is, interestingly, growing very quickly outside of the U.S. Markets outside of the U.S. are generating the fastest growth for the global payments company: international payments volume -- a key indicator of growth for payment processors -- soared 12% in the first-quarter in international markets which was twice as high in the United States.

Visa

Markets outside of the United States are becoming more attractive for Visa, in large part because the U.S. market is saturated. New opportunities can be found in international markets, but also in cross-border trade. Payment processing across national borders is a key growth driver for Visa which saw a 16% Y/Y jump in cross border transaction volumes in Q4'23.

Visa

Cross-border payments are expected to grow rapidly in the next couple of years which reflects the status of an increasingly interconnected and globalized world. Based off of projections made by FXC Intelligence, the cross-border payment market is expected to increase from $44T in FY 2023 to $65T by FY 2030. Visa, as one of the largest credit card companies in the world, is well positioned to benefit from this growth.

FXC Intelligence

Why Visa is a capital return play

The value of an investment in payments company Visa is supported by its high single-digit/low double-digit net revenue growth on an annual basis, but also by its free cash flow strength.

Visa's services create a steady flow of cash into its payments system which is run at scale. This scale translates to impressive free cash flow margins as well as a high free cash flow return percentage in the case of Visa. The payments company generated $3.3B in free cash flow in Q1'24 which calculates to a free cash flow margin of 39%. Visa's average free cash flow margin in the last year was 57% (on a last twelve months-basis) which underpins the payment company's investment value.

The average amount of quarterly free cash flow in the last year was $4.8B and Visa is returning a lot of this free cash flow to shareholders. In the last four quarters, Visa returned a total of $16.5B to shareholders: $12.6B in stock buybacks and $3.9B in dividends. In total, Visa returned a massive 86% of its free cash flow to shareholders in the last twelve months. Since Visa has returned free cash flow consistently to shareholders, Visa may best be seen as a capital return play for long term investors.

in $M Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Growth Y/Y Net Revenue $7,936 $7,985 $8,123 $8,609 $8,634 9% Operating Cash Flow $4,171 $3,860 $5,797 $6,927 $3,614 -13% Capital Expenditures -$249 -$210 -$295 -$305 -$267 7% Free Cash Flow $3,922 $3,650 $5,502 $6,622 $3,347 -15% FCF Margin 49% 46% 68% 77% 39% - Share Repurchases $3,095 $2,215 $2,967 $4,085 $3,359 9% Dividends $945 $941 $937 $928 $1,060 12% Total $4,040 $3,156 $3,904 $5,013 $4,419 9% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Outlook for FY 2024

Visa submitted a strong outlook for the full-year which calls for low double-digit (but double-digit nonetheless) growth of its net revenues which supported by continual momentum in cross-border transactions. The outlook implies resilient demand for Visa's core payment services and supports current consensus expectations with regard to Visa's expected top line growth. As I mentioned above, Visa has a strong opportunity to grow in international markets and with cross-border transactions which is where I continue to expect continual momentum throughout FY 2024. If the U.S. economy holds up well this year, I can even see Visa raise its top line outlook.

Visa

Visa's valuation

Visa is currently expected to grow its EPS by 13% this fiscal year. The consensus EPS estimates provided by Seeking Alpha imply an average EPS growth of 13% annually for the next three years as well. For comparison, Mastercard (MA) is projected to achieve earnings growth rates of 17% this year and 18% in the next three years. Considering that Visa is highly profitable and generates a ton of free cash flow, I am using a P/E ratio to value the firm and other credit card companies. Given that Visa has also delivered double-digit EPS growth in FY 2023 and its earnings are seeing long term tailwinds for international/cross-border transaction volumes, I believe it is reasonable to expect that Visa will be able to sustain this earnings momentum.

Mastercard is projected to grow more quickly than American Express, but not by much, and the P/E ratio is higher. Visa is trading at a forward (FY 2025) P/E ratio of 24.0X while Mastercard is trading at a higher P/E ratio of 26.2X. I believe Visa could be priced at a 26-27X P/E, and thereby closer to Mastercard, given its attractive outlook for cross-border transaction growth and only slightly lower EPS growth than Mastercard. Visa's cross-border volume increased 16% in Q1'24 while Mastercard had 21% cross-border transaction growth in Q3'23. While Mastercard's growth in this segment may be responsible for stronger expected EPS growth, I consider Visa a strong deal for investors regardless.

This P/E range I mentioned (and which does not change for me) implies a fair value range of $290-300. Given Visa's aggressive stock buybacks, robust net revenue growth and high free cash flow return percentage I believe shares are attractive for investors and could revalue higher.

Company FY 2024 EPS Est. P/E Ratio (2024) EPS Growth Rate FY 2025 EPS Est. P/E Ratio (FY 2025) Visa 9.91 27.0X 13% $11.16 24.0X Mastercard $14.21 30.9X 17% $16.76 26.2X Click to enlarge

(Source: Author)

Risks with Visa

Visa is growing its business across categories and cross-border transactions are likely to become more important going forward. Should growth in cross-border transactions slow (maybe because of new sanctions, geo-political conflicts), globally-positioned payments companies like Visa may see lower cross-border transaction tailwinds for their business and, as a result, lower free cash flow margins. Visa is dependent on cross-border transactions to drive its revenue growth and free cash flow margins, so any deterioration in this segment's fundamentals would likely weigh heavily on the firm's key fundamentals. Slowing growth in cross-border transaction may then ultimately also affect Visa's ability to return free cash flow to shareholders which I would consider to be a negative for the investment thesis.

Final thoughts

Visa's Q1'24 earnings card was solid: the global payments company continued to benefit from growing demand for cross-border transactions and has been able to deliver 9% top line growth as well as double-digit EPS growth year over year. Visa is set to benefit from growth in cross-border transactions as the outlook in an increasingly globalized world is attractive and favors Visa's increasingly international business position. I believe Visa is best seen as a capital return play as the payments company returns a very large amount of its free cash flow to shareholders as stock buybacks and dividends. While shares of Visa are obviously not cheap, the free cash flow strength and capital return potential make shares a worthy buy, in my opinion!