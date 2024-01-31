FTQI: Buy-Writing The Nasdaq

Andrii Dodonov

Buy-write strategies aren't new, but the ETF wrapper has certainly made for some interesting products that use the strategy as an overlay to otherwise basic market indices. One ETF that's been getting some good traction in its use of the approach is the First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI). This ETF offers a unique investment strategy combining a stock portfolio with an index option overlay.

A buy-write strategy can help in partially hedging against mild price declines in the underlying stock, as the premium received can offset some losses. Moreover, it can lead to improved portfolio returns in flat or slightly bullish markets, where the stock's price does not rise above the strike price of the call option, allowing investors to keep the premium and the stock. However, it's important to note that while this strategy offers some protection against a downturn, it also caps the upside potential if the stock's price rises significantly above the strike price of the call option sold.

The objective is to provide current income by primarily investing in U.S. equity securities and using an option strategy where U.S. exchange-traded call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index are sold to generate additional cash flow. The purpose of selling these options is to generate additional premium income that can be distributed to shareholders on a monthly basis. The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. and has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Top Individual Positions

Because this Fund is comped against the NASDAQ, it's no surprise that the top 10 holdings are all the major big and familiar ones, and include:

Apple, Inc.: Apple Inc. is a technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices. Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft Corporation is a technology company that develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services, and devices. Amazon.com, Inc.: Amazon.com, Inc. is an e-commerce company that offers a range of products and services through its websites. Meta Platforms Inc.: Previously known as Facebook Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. is a social media company that builds products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers. Nvidia Corporation: Nvidia Corporation is a visual computing company that caters to a large variety of computing platforms. It represented 3.88% of the fund's holdings.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector composition of the FTQI fund is diverse. The Information Technology sector holds the largest weight in the fund at 51%. Again - because it's basically a NASDAQ fund with the options strategy on top of it, none of this should be surprising in the makeup.

Peer Comparison Against Similar ETFs

When compared to other similar ETFs, FTQI has shown a distinct performance. Its unique combination of a stock portfolio with an index option strategy has allowed it to generate additional income and provide a degree of protection against short-term volatility. This approach has resulted in a more diversified portfolio compared to other ETFs that solely focus on equity or bond investments.

When we compare FTQI against the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), it has clearly underperformed. Not a surprise given the upward trend of the NASDAQ without the options overlay.

Pros and Cons of Investing in the FTQI ETF

Pros:

Income Generation: The fund's strategy of selling call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index generates additional income, providing a consistent stream of returns to the investors. Diversification: By investing in a variety of U.S. equity securities and utilizing an option strategy, the fund offers a diversified investment, reducing the risk associated with investing in a single asset class. Active Management: The fund is actively managed by experienced portfolio managers, thereby ensuring optimal investment decisions based on market conditions.

Cons:

Market Risk: Like any other investment, the FTQI is subject to market risk, which means the fund's value could decline due to adverse market conditions. Operational Risks: The fund is susceptible to operational risks such as cyber security breaches, third-party service disruption, etc.

Conclusion

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF is an income play using options on the NASDAQ. For those who want exposure with some cash flow without necessarily looking towards traditional dividends first, it's a good product for what it does.