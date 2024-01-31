Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ashtead: Long-Term Growth Might Be Fully Priced, Though The Stock Deserves To Be In Your Radar

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
300 Followers

Summary

  • Ashtead Group's revenue growth as of October 2023 was 16% YoY, with operating profit growing at 12% YoY.
  • The company established guidelines for each country where it operates, indicating potential revenue slowdown in certain sectors.
  • Despite a reduction in guidance, Ashtead is taking advantage of a consolidation process in its industry, where the company might be one of the biggest beneficiaries over the long haul.
  • I rate the stock as a hold, but I am inclined to buy some shares now while waiting for a more attractive price, given its serious strategy of expansion and its long-term growth prospects.

Las cargadoras compactas Bobcat S76 se muestran en Oak Brook, IL, EE. UU.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I rate Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF)(OTCPK:ASHTY) as a hold, as even when the company has interesting drivers ahead that might support it to keep delivering growth in the next few years, most of those drivers

This article was written by

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
300 Followers
Here, you'll find high-quality articles that will offer information that I would like to find in any article about a stock in which I am interested to invest or if I am already holding it. My approach is to be focused on a fundamental standpoint and "buy & hold" for years. I like to invest, thinking of the very long term and applying the value investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments. I started a Youtube channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied).Given my long-term horizon, I focus on the price and the margin of safety considering risks that are not usually taken into account by other analysts with a shorter time horizon. So, you can follow me if you want to know which stocks I am looking at and to know more and more information related to the value investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASHTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASHTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASHTF
--
ASHTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.