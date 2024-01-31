Justin Sullivan

I love top players in any industry. It may be a Warren Buffett thing, but I like nothing more than to invest in companies that stand astride their industry like a colossus. Sure, there's competition for everyone, but being a market leader comes with a certain expertise and respect that it's tough to buy.

Today, we'll talk about Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), a recent spin-off and very much a top company in the global eye health care industry. Featuring over 400 products and doing business in over 100 countries, Bausch + Lomb has somehow found its way down to 52-week lows in recent days.

To me, the fall off the IPO price of $18.00 per share and the sub 1 price/book value are a nice start to a value play, and analysts have expected substantial revenue growth in the years to come, putting the overall company in a strong position going forward.

Understanding Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb got its start as a virtually wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (BHC), who decided to turn them independent in something they're calling "the separation." With their IPO first taking place on 5/5/22, Bausch + Lomb has designs on focusing on their core business once their well and truly separated.

That's taking a while, though, as Bausch Health still owns 88.7% of all outstanding shares. Exactly when they'll get rid of more still isn't totally clear, and that large percentage still entitles them to de facto control over the company, even if they are letting Bausch + Lomb continue to go their own way, per the separation plan. I suspect the slow rate of separation is at least part of why the company has been so punished by shareholders.

10-K from SEC

As mentioned above, Bausch + Lomb is interested in a mainly eye health care business. Reporting-wise they're showing up in three segments: vision care, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, and surgical equipment.

Vision care is mostly what you see in retail stores, with assorted Bausch + Lomb eye drops, vitamins and minerals. It doesn't take much but a glance at the average pharmacy section to see them as a big player in anything eye related.

The big sellers right now are the likes of PreserVision AREDS-2, which is taken as a vitamin to slow the rate of macular degeneration. My father had diabetic retinopathy, and he was a regular buyer and consumer of AREDS-2. The product seems to be, judging from eye facilities around here, virtually the de facto go-to product on the market.

The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals are mostly products like XIPERE, a corticosteroid, and other assorted prescription eye drops. In this case, Bausch + Lomb sells primarily to large retailers, and wholesalers, and is constantly working on new products to keep the smallest segment strong.

Finally we have Surgical Equipment. Here we see the company selling to doctors and hospitals to contend with the many eye surgeries they have to perform. The big focus here seems to be the common operations, both cataracts and laser platforms for vision improvement. Only recently, the FDA has approved TENEO, Bausch + Lomb's latest laser platform.

With $1.4 billion dollars in debt, Bausch + Lomb is very focused on using free cash flow to pay it down, and concedes they are not expected to pay any dividends for the significant future. That's a shame, both because I love a good dividend and because the free cash flow could support a healthy return, but it's hard to blame the newly IPOed company for trying to get its financial house in order.

By the Numbers

Cash and Equivalent $355 million Total Current Assets $2.46 billion Total Assets $13.07 billion Total Current Liabilities $1.39 billion Total Liabilities $6.18 billion Shareholder Equity $6.88 billion Price / Book 0.74 Current Ratio 1.77 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

As we can see, the company is fairly well off financially, particularly for one floating so uncomfortably near a 52-week low. Its drop is a function, I'm willing to bet, of the Covid-19 and inflation pessimism surrounding a lot of medical stocks, and in the post-IPO world they just don't have a lot of coverage yet. That and cold feet over the slow rate of separation.

Best of all the price/book level is 0.74, definitely putting it in value range in that regard. When we look at analysts projecting upcoming growth, it's important to keep in mind that trading at such a book means that we can buy their assets for a mere 74 cents on the dollar. Trading sub book value is usually something we see in more risky propositions, and not anyone with the Bausch + Lomb level of market strength across its main vision care business.

The current ratio is also fairly high, showing the company, which unfortunately sports a high level of long-term debt, is in a pretty comfortable position financially. With over $1 of cash on hand per share (per the 10-Q), there's not any near-term risk of having trouble keeping the company up and running.

Growth

Growth is expected to come from a constant string of new products in the three segments. Growing the market of customers that can access their products is also a priority, and part of their current strategy.

2020 2021 2022 Product Sales $3.38 billion $3.74 billion $3.75 billion Operating Income $260 million $329 million $207 million Net Income ($18 million) $182 million $6 million Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K from SEC)

Even including the period before the IPO, product sales have been growing slowly but surely. The analysts are putting FY2023 revenue at $5.49 billion, and the 2024 revenue at $6.12 billion, so growth is definitely the order of the day in the post-IPO world. The 2024 revenue is would arrive at a price/sales of 0.84, another indicator that things are priced awfully cheaply at current levels.

Earnings are expected to get better going forward too, with analysts similarly anticipating 91¢ earnings for FY2023, and 84¢ once again in 2024. This gives us a baseline PE of about 16, not at all bad when one factors in how much revenue is growing, and the discount to book value that is to be had.

On top of that, Bausch + Lomb has beaten quarterly earnings two quarters straight, so it's clear there is a possibility of getting positive news when they unveil the Q4 numbers in late February. That's not necessarily something to try to price in, but it's a nice bonus to hope for.

2020 2021 2022 2023 (9 mo.) Operating Free Cash $522 million $873 million $345 million ($32 million) Investing Free Cash ($256 million) ($214 million) ($218 million) ($1.97 billion) Financing Free Cash ($232 million) ($712 million) $81 million $1.99 billion Click to enlarge

Source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC

There's a lot of cash flow being juggled around because of the separation, and servicing of the debt of Bausch + Lomb. The downside is the investing free cash flow, but the perk is an even bigger positive financing free cash flow. Either way, I expect the operating free cash flow to grow markedly in the next couple of years as revenues grow.

While it may be a time before they can even consider using the cash flow to return to shareholders, the fact that they went from around $2 billion in debt in the 10-K last year to $1.4 billion in the most recent 10-Q shows that they are laser focused on getting their house in order. In the long run that can only be a good thing.

The Risks: Separation Anxiety?

The big thing going on at Bausch + Lomb continues to be a separation from Bausch Health. Timing and details are very much uncertain, even though BHC has committed to making it happen, and so long as they still hold such a large amount of shares they'll maintain control over their separated partner.

Also impacting finances was the Covid-19 pandemic, as the economic trouble and inflation had people spending less on eye health, and the fear of hospitals just flat out prevented many people from going in for treatment. Hopefully, as that fear subsides, things will return to normal, and the analyst estimates again show revenue soaring in the coming fiscal years.

Finally, the growth depends greatly on coming up with effective and desirable new products. Now I'm by no means an expert on the process Bausch + Lomb uses to develop those new products, the company has a very successful track record in doing so, and the acquisition of an exclusive license to things like XIPERE shows they have ways of getting new products.

Conclusion

A new company beaten down by inflation and the pandemic is clearly not unfamiliar territory for any of us. How bad the market has been to Bausch + Lomb is absolutely shocking, however, and the 52-week low seems plainly unwarranted.

Data by YCharts

The IPO price was $18 even, and that seems a good baseline to start with for a fair market value. Bausch + Lomb is a market leader in vision care, so eventually, I expect they will command something of a premium to that, though the separation from Bausch Health is a big part of asserting themselves on their own and may take some time to realize.

On top of that, the company seems to have strong expectations for the exclusively licensed XIPERE, and the acquisition of Paragon Biotech could point to there being more of an emphasis on the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals segment, one which is poised to raise the overall margins if it becomes a larger share of overall revenue and sales.

In the $14.50 or so range, I can't help but label this stock a buy, with the caveat that I view it as a long-term hold because we really can't know when the big catalysts will come along and wake people up to the value locked within. Consistent earnings beats and paying down the debt would surely help, however, and once the debt is gone, even if the company isn't looking that far ahead just yet, I would expect them to look to return some value to shareholders.