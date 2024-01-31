Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount: Bidding War And Short Squeezes Ahead

Early Retiree
Summary

  • Byron Allen has reportedly made a $30B offer for Paramount Global.
  • Within a few months, he is already the fourth player signaling interest in the company, but the first to actually make an offer.
  • Expect further offers, potentially a bidding war and short squeezes.

Shorts better fasten their seat belts.

Shark #4 enters the pond: Byron Allen

Just a couple of days ago I wrote in "A Story Of Sharks And Tunas" about the many sharks preparing to feast on Paramount Global (

Having always been a learning machine, I speak five languages, have worked as a sales agent, project manager, translator, computer consultant, software engineer, built a house with my own hands, published books and essays on literature, philosophy and art, have written for magazines of various kinds in different countries. After retiring early in 2004, little by little, I have become a fund manager for some friends and myself, following the principles of value investing laid out by Benjamin Graham, Phil Fisher, Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett. In my article “The Portfolio For Early Retirees” I presented a simple and practical way to structure an investment portfolio for early retirees. In 2015 I won the Seeking Alpha Contrarian Contest and was among the winners of several other competitions. I have also been a regular contributor to Seeking Alpha Pro right from the start.I strive to gather above-average knowledge about my stock picks. As this takes many hours, despite managing my portfolio full-time, you should not expect me to throw out new ideas each and every week. My Investment Strategy Statement can be found here.Legal Disclaimer: My contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Although I do my utmost to procure high quality information, investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA, WBD, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

p
pmapires
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (102)
Maybe we could see some additional bidders stepping in - Comcast, Warner Media, Amazon, Apple - while the offer is cheap. Allen's offer seems too low but the stock has been left for dead so maybe the interest by other players isn't that high. I was expecting a deal to close above $40. We'll see.
J
Jo Cap
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (96)
Now you can understand Warren Buffett's calculation in this investment. What was the base price of Berkshire that purchased the shares?
L
Land Man21
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (1.56K)
This also assumes Byron Allen can actually raise the capital to buy Paramount.

If Byron’s goal is to keep the cable assets and sell the Studio / IP / Para+ … wouldn’t it make more sense for Shari to sell the individual assets herself and reap more profit for the shareholder base? Cable assets can then still be sold to Byron which likely will then be at a lower price given his opportunity on SOTP would be gone.
k
k27294
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (10)
Why is this a lowball bid? 50%+ premium is what matters for now. Bids with higher premia are very rare in this sector.
g
grizz64
Today, 7:04 AM
Comments (237)
Great analysis along with the Shark & Tuna piece! Early Retiree for the win! Thanks.
A
Amatuer Value Investor
Today, 6:37 AM
Comments (89)
Well written! I started buying at 36 and was able to average down to 30. Seems possible for this to reach that price thanks to this bid. I agree.. it won't be accepted
ggravelle profile picture
ggravelle
Today, 6:35 AM
Comments (1.24K)
Great piece. Thanks for laying out your thoughts / sharing your insights.
