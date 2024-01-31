Shorts better fasten their seat belts. Ales_Utovko

Shark #4 enters the pond: Byron Allen

Just a couple of days ago I wrote in "A Story Of Sharks And Tunas" about the many sharks preparing to feast on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) (PARAP) and their individual strategies. Byron Allen was not even mentioned, but yesterday the owner of the Weather Channel came out and finally made an actual bid for the entire company: $30B inclusive of debt, $21.53 for the non-voting PARA shares and $28.58 for the voting PARAA shares.

Apparently, Allen wants to keep all TV assets, including the streaming platform, while real estate and film studios should be sold off.

As the linked news article notes, Allen is frequently bidding on media assets, and usually without much success, as his offers are considered too low. He also was among the bidders for Paramount's BET Media Group, which last year received bids between $2-3B, deemed too low by the company and the sale was called off.

Why Allen's bid will likely fail

I believe the same fate is waiting for Byron Allen's latest bid. To understand how low-ball his bid really is, we just need to consider a few metrics: The bid is far below the current book value of $34 for both classes of shares, and we need to look no further than to the studio assets Allen reportedly intends to sell after a potential purchase of the entire company to understand that his bid has virtually no chance to be accepted.

Back in June 2023, despite being not exactly bullish on Paramount as a whole, Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall calculated a rather conservative $30B valuation for the studios alone, calling the asset a "rare gem". So Byron Allen basically wants to get everything else for free.

Among the key assets he wants for free is CBS:

To illustrate the power of CBS, I would note that CBS programming accounted for 281 billion minutes of viewing in the quarter. That's nearly 50% more than closet broadcast competitor and nearly four times more than the combined total minutes spent watching original content on Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, a testament to the power and scale of CBS content. I would also note that CBS with its powerful entertainment lineup, essential news offerings, and marquee sports is on track to be the most watched broadcast network for the 15th consecutive season. (Source)

And then we have substantial real estate assets, BET (which very recently Allen himself offered to buy for $3.5B), Paramount+, Pluto, Showtime, and many more.

Byron Allen's strategy

I don't think Allen really believes he can "steal" Paramount just that easily. He probably wanted to put a stake in the ground and force other bidders to show their cards. By putting in a low and fast bid, he might hope to lower the ultimate price tag. Moreover, as we have seen, the other sharks in the pond might not be ready to feast yet - at least not all of them.

This means that they cannot quickly outbid Allen, at least not for the entire company, and Paramount could be tempted to engage in negotiations with Allen. After all, a total takeover of the entire hodgepodge of assets might be an unrepeatable occasion.

From Allen's point of view announcing a quick bid was certainly worth a try.

We have also seen that investors are pressuring Paramount to do some deals. The streaming losses mount, financing costs for the debt pile are threatening to move higher over time, linear TV is virtually certain to be declining asset over time - you get the picture.

Hence, if Shari Redstone just wanted to quickly end this uncomfortable situation, she could sell to Allen now and that would be it. Many investors would be ok with a rather low return, given that the stock has been in the doghouse for a while and lots of the current shareholders have bought only recently at reasonable price points after others had thrown their towels.

So this is probably Byron Allen's calculation: Move quickly, offer a comfortable exit, maybe increase the bid a little to give management the chance to look like it is negotiating for best results.

Bidding war and short squeeze

The worst scenario for all sharks is obviously a bidding war, maybe coupled with a short squeeze. For PARA, short interest is rather high at 12% of shares outstanding and 5.66 average trading days to cover. Once the stock moves higher and is unlikely to fall back down quickly, short sellers will try to cover, while other buyers rush in to profit from the situation, reducing supply even further. This could cause dramatic spikes in Paramount's stock price.

This is what I intended when I wrote in my recent article that investors don't even need a sale to really materialize in order to make a nice profit: We just needed one of the sharks to make a move and all the others would likely go nuts. This is what those betting on Shari Redstone being unable to part with her father's kingdom are probably ignoring: She doesn't even need to come to a conclusion since there are many potential catalysts and technicals available to get the stock into rally mode. This is simply the benefit of owning undervalued, hard-to-replace assets: Somebody will try to buy them and the market will ultimately set a fair price.

What Paramount bears must now hope is that one of the other sharks comes out saying that Allen's offer is too high and he is out of the game. I just think this is unlikely to happen because Paramount is sitting on very attractive assets (and Shari Redstone knows this better than anyone else). The only problem is to find either the right buyers for parts of these assets, or (ideally, but not that likely) to find a single buyer for all of them at the same time. In the first case, the problem is obviously what would remain after the filet cuts are gone. But we are not there yet.

So far, for the bears Byron Allen's move represents a worst-case scenario or at least the threat of it. We were told that nobody would buy the entire thing - yet we already received an offer far above the recent stock price level. We were told that Paramount would go belly up before the bulls' sum-of-the-parts thesis would play out, yet streaming might even become profitable within a few quarters. (Another reason why all those sharks are hastily entering the scene now.)

The likely way forward

I think we are just getting started. Stakes are put in the ground. Shari Redstone has explored her options and probably first price indications with private equity (Apollo (APO)), a partner (Skydance), and now even two competitors (Byron Allen and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)). Other sharks are likely to get interested and will try to get their preferred filet cuts as well.

In this increasingly comfortable situation, Shari Redstone can probably also count on the advice of the largest owner of PARA shares, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

So the news flow is unlikely to get better for the shorts - quite the opposite. Sooner or later share supply in the market might become too little to cover every short position out there. In this case, we will get a robust short squeeze.

For Paramount there is no need to hurry. A rising share price is the best argument for a higher private sale.