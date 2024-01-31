e-crow

Investment Rundown

Here on Seeking Alpha, SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) has amassed quite a lot of followers given the small size of the business, which right now is just over $500 million. It seems the company is continuing its track record of delivering decent value to shareholders as less than a week a one-time dividend of $1.5 per share was announced and a $0.1 per share increase to the quarterly dividend, making it landed at $0.11 per share, and $0.44 annualized. This one-time dividend is the result of the company managing to build up a very strong cash position which enables them to do this distribution. At the end of the last report for example the company had a little over $230 million in cash.

With a valuation far under the rest of the energy sector, SD seems to be displaying a significant value opportunity here. Revenue and FCF are largely driven by strong oil prices, but even if oil remains and averages $75 per barrel, I believe SD is in a position to still benefit largely. There have been some cuts to global oil prices following the poor demand from Asia, and more specifically from China. Cash from operations has nonetheless remained strong throughout the last few years of volatility for SD and with them nearing $100 million in FCF for 2023 and with a TTM p/FCF of 5 I think it's a solid buy at this point.

Company Segments

SD is an oil and gas company, that is primarily engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The company focuses its operations in the Mid-Continent region, specifically in Oklahoma and Kansas. Incorporated in 2006, SD is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and as of the end of 2022, it had interests in 1,471 gross-producing wells. The company has been on quite the rollercoaster the last several years as it struggled to battle and hedge against falling commodity prices in 2015.

Crude Oil (tradingeconomics)

In 2015 it was a tough year for a lot of energy companies and in the case of SD, they cut their CAPEX dramatically during the year, over 56% of spending was withheld. This was the result of poor oil and gas prices during the year making it difficult for energy companies to operate positively. The rig count of the company was decreased and as a result, the overall revenues of SD plunged between 2014 and 2015, cut in half to $753 million. Since then, they have been in a steady decline as SD.

Cash Flows (Earnings Report)

Some of the improvements that SD has managed to pull off in the last few years has been strong cash reservation. In 2020 the company had $22.1 million in cash, and it has since 10x which has ensured the company can distribute dividends like the one I mentioned earlier. The additional cash has raised the equity levels of the company and in turn the book value quickly, now sitting at $12.66 per share. Net debt is also negative now, a significant improvement from the $3.1 billion it had in 2015. The picture above here showcases the dramatic shift in revenues between the two years, underscoring the volatility that can occur in the industry some years.

Now I think SD is in a recovery phase where they are optimizing its financial state but also their operational performance. This has, in my opinion, materialized in the last few years, but seems to have somewhat gone unnoticed as SD still trades at quite a low valuation given the improvements. I think the market may be adding on risk here when it's not necessarily applicable, at least to the degree that it's at right now. By this, I mean that SD is trading at 5x p/fcf and what could be $180 million in net income putting SD at a FWD p/e of 3 for FY2024 if oil prices average between $80 - $82, which I think is reasonable range despite it being higher than current prices.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

For the last quarter by SD, I think the results were quite strong actually. Oil production improved YoY whilst the revenues from natural gas remained the same more or less at 5.267 MMcf. In terms of oil prices and natural gas prices they are far lower than a year prior, which I think was reasonable to assume would happen. It seemed to be quite unsustainable having oil at over $90 for a long period with interest rates high and consumer demand somewhat swindling. As for the bottom line of SD it landed at $0.51 per share for the last quarter, down from $1.46 per share 12 months prior. For the Q4 report which seems to be a little over a month away still don't anticipate any strong EPS growth. Oil remained very volatile in the quarter and seems to have averaged around $83 per barrel, similar to that of Q3. What SD has going for it is the rapid pace it can get existing wells back online. It mentioned in a 2023 presentation that after 9 months they are seeing a payback, which underscores the quick return that SD can generate on investing in existing infrastructure and assets.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

SD has been active however the past year in expanding its operations once again and the plant, property, and equipment rose to $1.678 billion in total. Part of this was the finalized acquisition that significantly enhanced its stake in twenty-six producing wells within the Northwest Stack play. This move, costing amounting to $11.25 million, very well bolsters SD's operational footprint as of April 1, 2023. Notably, the acquired interests have been yielding an average net production of about 500 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first quarter of 2023, with approximately 30% of this being oil.

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

The TTM margins of the company are very solid and have been so thanks to the strong commodity price environment for the last 12 months. I do anticipate margins to not grow or perhaps fall slightly in 2024 as prices return to more normal levels instead. In terms of the valuation of the company, I anticipate that SD could generate nearly $4.87 in EPS for 2024 if it continues this plan of refurbishing and investing in wells and building out its asset base. In 2022 oil averaged $103, and in 2023 $83 per barrel. I do think we will see oil average around $78 - $84 in 2024. This means earnings should be roughly 25 - 30% lower in 2024 in comparison to 2022. This would put EPS at $5.4, but I like to be more conservative, and higher interest rates are also pressuring the bottom line of SD. This means that an EPS of $4.87 seems reasonable for 2024. At this EPS SD is trading at a FWD p/e of less than just over 3. The sector median is at 9.6 right now and given the relatively small size of the company and its history of being hurt deeply by volatility in the markets I think some discount rate is justified here. With a p/e multiple of 5, we still get a very solid potential return here as SD is materializing its comeback story. With a 5x earnings multiple I will put a price target of $24 per share for SD in FY2024. This leaves an upside of 73% right now. This is certainly worth buying into but perhaps limiting your exposure to around 0.5 - 1% of the portfolio for SD. Any more than that and I think the risks are too high and volatile too great.

I think that the discount that SD receives for the sector is tied to the small size of the company. It has a market cap under $600 million and there are many more larger companies in the sector. The smaller size could make earnings more susceptible to market volatility. I think however this is somewhat underserved right now, as SD has nearly half its equity value in cash, putting it in a very liquid and solid position.

Going forward, I think that SD will continue to run pretty cash-intensive operations, meaning that they will keep a high cash position whilst also spending a significant amount of it to build out the asset base. I don't think the margins will be as volatile as they have been these past few years, but instead remain around 65 - 70% in gross. SD has in the past few years also managed to get down its depreciation expense which seems to be the result of investments into existing infrastructure and refurbishing what they already have. I think this will continue and lead to less heavy and high operational expenses. This should put SD in a position where it can continue to generate strong earnings and fund its expansion strategy. I think the Q4 report will show SD generating very similar EPS to the third quarter. Despite oil being volatile in the quarter, the price more or less seems to have averaged the same price, putting SD in a likely place to net EPS of $0.5 - $0.55 I think.

Risks

One of the risks that exist with all commodity-driven companies is volatile market prices. We have already seen the impact it has on SD and its operations in 2015 and it was quite frankly disastrous, forcing the company to heavily cut its rig count and revenues fell.

On top of commodity price risks, I also think that there are challenges from regularities. The US is seeing record investments going into renewables and this is pushing out some of the need for oil. For the moment, I still think that oil is in a good spot, and even if OPEC has cut prices, oil remains, over the long term, a large part of our energy generation.

Final Words

I am initiating coverage on SD stock and doing so by rating it a buy. The company has managed to very well improve its financial state in the last few years, resulting in them being able to distribute the dividend this way, that being $1.5 per share. The price target I have set out for SD leaves a large upside and this is why I am also rating it a buy. The company is returning to its former strong asset base and I want to be a part of that as well.