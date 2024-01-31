FatCamera

Kura Oncology At a Glance

A lot has changed with Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) since my initial "Buy" recommendation in September, which was based on ziftomenib's potential in NPM1-mutant AML.

Financially, Kura secured an oversubscribed private placement of $150 million earlier this month. The closing price ($17.25) was a significant premium (29%) over the stock's price at that time.

Clinically, and just yesterday, Kura announced promising Phase 1 data for ziftomenib in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

In light of these recent developments, it is appropriate to reevaluate Kura's stock, which has surged 136% since my last update. Below, we examine the company's financials in light of the private placement and delve into Kura's most recent ziftomenib data.

Kura's Ziftomenib Impresses in Phase 1 AML Trial

Kura's KOMET-007 Phase 1 trial reveals intriguing data. This study examines ziftomenib, a novel menin-MLL (KMT2A) inhibitor, in AML. The drug, combined with the standard therapies cytarabine/daunorubicin (7+3) and venetoclax/azacitidine (ven/aza), was evaluated in 20 participants. This group encompassed both newly diagnosed individuals and those with relapsed/refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) and KMT2A-rearranged (KMT2A-r) AML.

Key findings include:

Newly diagnosed NPM1-m and KMT2A-r AML patients attained a 100% complete remission [CR] rate following treatment with ziftomenib and 7+3.

R/R AML patients, previously unexposed to menin inhibitors, showed a 56% CR/CRh rate with ziftomenib and ven/aza. This compares favorably to another menin inhibitor and competitor, Syndax Pharmaceuticals' (SNDX) revumenib , which scored a 44% CR/CRh in a similar patient population.

(SNDX) , which scored a 44% CR/CRh in a similar patient population. The 200 mg ziftomenib dosage demonstrated favorable tolerance. Ziftomenib's ability to avoid differentiation syndrome, a common complication of combination AML treatment that can be fatal, is crucial to its inclusion in the AML treatment landscape. Notably, there were no dose-limiting toxicities.

As of the latest data, 80% of trial participants continue, including all with NPM1-m.

Ziftomenib's robust safety and efficacy profile in AML management emerge from these findings. These encouraging results advocate for more extensive exploration.

Financial Health

Delving into Kura Oncology's financials, their report highlights $28.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, coupled with $423.9 million in short-term investments. Total liabilities comprise $27.5 million in current liabilities and a long-term debt of $9.3 million. A current ratio of 16.7 suggests a strong ability to fulfill short-term liabilities.

Over nine months, Kura's operating activities consumed $90.5 million in net cash. This leads to an estimated monthly cash burn rate of $10.1 million. Their liquid assets, totaling $452.6 million, divided by this burn rate, indicate a cash runway of around 44.8 months. However, these historical figures may not fully predict future trends.

Recently, Kura secured a significant financial boost: a $150 million oversubscribed private placement. This influx, combined with existing reserves, extends their cash runway and diminishes the likelihood of imminent financing needs.

Kura's short-term fiscal health appears robust, as evidenced by their high current ratio and substantial liquid assets. Yet, ongoing cash burn points to a need for vigilant monitoring of their long-term fiscal stability.

Market Sentiment On Kura Oncology Stock

Seeking Alpha's data reveals KURA's market cap at a robust $1.41 billion. The firm's growth trajectory appears constrained, with no major sales forecasted before 2025. That year anticipates a modest revenue of $14.56 million, hinting at an embryonic commercial phase. KURA's stock has demonstrated remarkable vigor, eclipsing SPY across multiple timeframes: 3, 6, 9, and 12 months.

A considerable 18.45% of shares are shorted, totaling 9.37 million, with a days-to-cover of 7.19. Such high short interest points to prevalent bearish views, potentially rooted in long-term profit or clinical trial concerns. Notably, institutional ownership overshadows the norm at 101.54%, with a tilt towards accumulating positions. Suvretta Capital Management, Ecor1 Capital, BlackRock, and BVF are prominent backers, underscoring deep institutional trust. Insider trading patterns, however, paint a different picture: a net sale of 486,461 shares over the past year. This could indicate some internal skepticism regarding near-term growth. In summary, KURA's market perception aligns with 'Adequate'.

Is KURA Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Menin inhibition is a novel approach in AML that figures to see future integration into treatment guidelines, particularly for mutations involving KMT2A and NPM1. According to Nature, "KMT2A mutations arise in 80% of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and, together with mutations related to NPM1, in 30% of acute myeloid." Kura's menin inhibitor, ziftomenib, appears to be leading the pact so far. KOMET-007 Phase 1 trial results suggest favorable safety and efficacy results, but this will, of course, need to be validated in larger numbers.

The recent oversubscribed private placement in Kura by biotech-focused investors like Ecor1 was a signal, and the KOMET-007 data provided more validation. It's hard to go against the momentum that is forming in KURA. Subsequently, KURA remains a "Buy." Considering the high prevalence of AML (>20,000 US cases per year) and the unique approach of menin inhibition, ziftomenib could reasonably become a blockbuster drug upon FDA approval, but there are hurdles ahead. Risks include competition from other menin inhibitors in development, changes in the AML landscape, and macroeconomic factors. Importantly, ziftomenib's data remains immature. Further data in larger populations could reveal safety issues or decreased efficacy or durability. As such, investors should keep an eye out for any developments from Kura and only incorporate Kura's stock in a diversified portfolio.