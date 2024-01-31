FooTToo/iStock via Getty Images

On 29 Jan 2024, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced that its directors and the directors of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) agreed on a takeover of McGrath by WillScot, expected to close in Q2 2024.

McGrath Shareholders have been offered, for each MGRC share, either $123 in cash or 2.8211 WSC shares, which values McGrath at a c.$3.8bn EV.

The choice of cash or share is intended to derive on 60% of the value of the offer being paid in cash, or $1.87bn, while 40% would be paid in new WSC shares.

Founded in 1979, McGrath is a mainly-rental provider of relocatable modular buildings for classroom and office space and electronic test equipment for general purpose and communications needs. It operates through three segments:

Mobile Modular: This segment rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent space needs in California, Texas, Florida, and the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. $327.8mn revenue (63% of total), $106.2mn adjusted EBITDA (54% of total) in FY2022.

TRS-RenTelco: TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment and related services internationally. It serves the aerospace, defense, communications, electronics, semiconductor, and other industries. $109.4mn revenue (21% of total), $66.7mn adjusted EBITDA (34% of total) in FY2022.

Enviroplex: Enviroplex sells new modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California. $15.6mn revenue (3% of total) with $377mn negative adjusted EBITDA in FY2022. For reporting purposes McGrath includes Enviroplex within Mobile Modular.



Adler Tank Rentals, which represented about 13% of FY2022 sales and adjusted EBITDA was divested in Feb 2023 to Ironclad Environmental Solutions, for a price of $268mn.

Geographically, McGrath is concentrated in 35 states in the US, with some revenue coming from the Canadian market, but this is de minimis.

In terms of rental/sale split, about 78% of consolidated revenue is derived from rental activities, with the remaining 22% from sales, however this ratio is bound to change as the sale of Adler Tank Rentals is accounted in the next financial results.

The result of a merger between WillScot Corp and Mobile Mini Inc, WillScot is a leading business services provider specializing in flexible temporary space solutions. Its diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, blast protective and temperature-controlled structures and clearspan structures.

The company complements its structural offer with a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are sold as turnkey for customers with the so-called VAPS addition (value-added products).

As widely accepted in the market, and even acknowledged by McGrath in previous SEC filings, WillScot is the market leader in North American flexible space solutions, which affords it larger breadth, scale and financial muscle. As a comparative figure, FY2022 revenue for WillScot reached $2.1bn, with consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $883.9mn. Its operating businesses comprise Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions.

WillScot services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Rationale for the Merger

We believe that the rationale for the acquisition of McGrath is not that different from the one that has driven WillScot to acquire more than 30 companies in the last 7 years: scale and, more recently, diversification.

On one side, WillScot seems to be gearing up for an increase in federally funded infrastructure projects, which would require complex offerings at large scale throughout the United States. In the context of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law in November 2021, large investments are expected to kick in before end of 2024, and last for many years, which would greatly increase demand for relocatable facilities in the US.

In general, much of the US infrastructure is aging and in need of repair, replacement, or modernization. Many bridges and roads are decades old and there have been questions as to whether they meet current safety or capacity standards. This has been mainly a consequence of budget constraints, leading to deferment of maintenance and investment.

On the other side, WillScot's portion of revenue related to construction and commercial / industrial sectors stands at close to 90%, while McGrath's exposure to these sectors is just over 60%. A combined company would have a reduced exposure to construction and commercial / industrial equivalent to 82%. Furthermore, this combination would bring in an important education sector component, which would grow from 4% of WillScot's current revenue to 12% of the enlarged entity after quadrupling education income from $96mn to close to $385mn, according to pro-forma calculations.

Finally, we see that VAPS is becoming a value driver for WillScot, representing a $500mn revenue-growth opportunity. This high-margin product line requires an expanded unit count, with a larger customer base that is relatively less sensitive to rent increases.

We believe that WillScot's customers could be getting closer to a substitution threshold, where economic agents would seek to replace goods or services beyond a price point, unless those products or services entail a better, larger or more sophisticated offer, or the macroeconomic environment improves demand-level economics. We can see that average monthly rent for WillScot has been increasing QoQ since at least Q4 2021, but this has possibly come at the expense of reported utilization, which has declined from 69.3% in Q4 2021 to 64.2% in Q3 2023 in modular space, and from 88% to 70% in portable space.

For this reason, VAPS becomes a key growth driver, and its growth effect is maximized with a larger unit count and greater sector diversification.

Company Valuation

Due to the different businesses that McGrath operates we have performed a SOTP analysis in order to value its individual components and the consolidated unit. Our estimated EV multiples come from the latest Damodaran iteration, as of Jan 2024, and a blend of operational activities that look into the medium-term prospects.

$ Mn unless otherwise stated Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco McGrath RentCorp EBITDA 2023e 212,617 80,039 292,656 EV Multiple 10.2 x 10.1 x 10.2 x Operations Implied EV 2,166,567 806,791 2,973,358 Net Debt (CASH) 800 Estimated Equity Value 2,972,558 Shares Out (Mn) 24.5 Estimated share price ($) 121.4 Source: Company filings and own calculations Click to enlarge

As a standalone entity, we believe that MGRC shares are worth c.121 $/sh, which includes $800mn of net debt, as per the merger announcement. We note that this figure is different that the estimated $666mn of net debt that arises from McGrath´s latest 10-Q.

Up to this point we note that WillScot's offer lacks the acquisition premium that normally would entice shareholders to support a transaction. Moreover, once we factor in synergies, which we estimate to be in the $5.67-$8.75 per share range, due to a capitalization of 5x-7x, we believe the value of McGrath as a takeover target sits between $127 and $130 per share.

Stated Synergies Estimated Synergies Takeover Valuation $ Mn $ per share $ Mn $ per share Equity value 2,972,558 121.4 2,972,558 121.4 Net synergies 138.8 5.7 214.3 8.7 Takeover value 2,972,697 127.0 2,972,772 130.1 Source: Own calculations Click to enlarge

We introduce a capitalization rate of 5x-7x based on our experience from past transactions in industrial and manufacturing settings.

In our view, the fact that WillScot and McGrath overlap in their largest revenue segments indicates that the synergistic effect of this transaction should be enhanced for valuation purposes, either via capitalization expansion or via introduction of synergies larger than a $50mn run-rate.

However, the fact that the transaction has been already agreed with the board of McGrath removes WillScot's incentive to demonstrate large cost and revenue synergies, although we believe post-completion synergies could be higher.

Assessment of the Takeover Offer

As introduced above, we believe that the offer at $123 per MGRC share undervalues McGrath's contribution to the enlarged entity, however the share component (at 2.8211 WSC shares per each MGRC) could bring some value to McGrath shareholders.

At current share prices, McGrath shareholders would be getting $125.25 per each MGRC share, considering the 60/40 split between cash and shares. As this represents a 12% premium to McGrath's undisturbed price, and being slightly below the takeover value of the company, we believe that WillScot is leaning towards undervaluing McGrath, not grossly undervaluing it but pushing McGrath shareholders to leave some money on the table.

WillScot's track record and programmatic acquisition strategy (31 acquisitions since 2016, worth a cumulative $5bn, according to its Q3 2023 investor presentation) signal how much the company relies on buying up players in the rental markets it operates and how disciplined it is when it comes to paying "fair value" for its targets, nonetheless we believe that there is room for improvement in this offer.

Unfortunately, McGrath management has already accepted the offer, so shareholders have somehow lost their fiduciary agent in this situation.

Could additional value be unlocked from another bidder? Not implausible.

Is a Counteroffer Possible?

As stated by McGrath in its SEC filings "Generally, rental revenues less cash operating costs recover the equipment's capitalized cost in a short period of time relative to the equipment's potential rental life and when sold, sale proceeds are usually above its net book value". This would be seen as a very attractive business proposition in private markets.

Beyond private markets, we believe there are a number of competitors that could be interested in the long and stable contracts that McGrath could bring, particularly in education, commercial and industrial sectors. We have scanned the market for companies that have a presence in the sector and have also headroom in terms of digesting an acquisition of the size of McGrath.

Company Enterprise Value Total Debt Debt/EBITDA WillScot Mobile Mini 12,367 3,726 0.3 x H&E Equipment Services 3,507 1,575 0.4 x United Rentals 55,821 12,662 0.2 x Herc Holdings 8,751 4,479 0.5 x Source: Koyfin Click to enlarge

For perspective, we line up these companies against WillScot and show that H&E Equipment Services, United Rentals and Herc Holdings would in theory have the financial muscle and bandwidth to throw themselves into the ring with WillScot.

As mentioned above, this list could be expanded to include private equity players, since this business seems to offer attractive IRRs for financial sponsors.

Trading Action

With current gross spread at 0.2%, this transaction does not offer a suitable entry point for risk arbitrageurs, since the offer seems to be unconditionally walking towards completion by Q2 2024. However, should the status quo be disturbed with a counter offer at say $130 per share, the spread would widen to 4% and the annualized expected return would rise to c. 9.7%. At this level, with no competition or regulatory hurdles due to lack of overconcentration and market power, with shareholder approval, secured financing, and a short timetable, this transaction would become highly attractive.

Current shareholders benefit from WillScot's lowball offer but could be positively surprised if another party expresses interest in McGrath.