Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WillScot's Offer Undervalues McGrath

Jan. 31, 2024 6:43 AM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock, WSC Stock
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín profile picture
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
100 Followers

Summary

  • WillScot's offer values McGrath as a standalone entity but undervalues its contribution to enlarged entity.
  • Attractive business proposition for private markets, counterbid possible from financial sponsors or larger industry players.
  • Economics support counter offer at higher premium to undisturbed price.

modern mobile container at a construction site

FooTToo/iStock via Getty Images

On 29 Jan 2024, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced that its directors and the directors of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) agreed on a takeover of McGrath by WillScot, expected to close in Q2 2024.

McGrath Shareholders have

This article was written by

Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín profile picture
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
100 Followers
Joaquín is an economist that has an extensive experience in the event-driven space for European and North American equities. His mandate has led him to cover more than 200 announced and pre-event merger deals in 17 countries. He delivers value-added trade recommendations to merger arbitrageurs and hedge fund managers invested in sectors that include pharmaceuticals, transport, manufacturing, oil, renewables, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, gaming, and others. Joaquín has recently focused on understanding the competition and legal environment that governs European M&A activity, which includes not only local regulators but also supranational and other authorities (European Commission in the EU, HSR in the USA, Mofcom in China, and others). He has also developed LBO models to assess financial performance under private equity ownership. His international experience includes research for the World Bank as well as critical collaboration for the creation of Santander’s GTB multinational desk in London. Joaquín speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese and French and has a solid statistical background. His extensive network includes economics and investment professionals in academia and in leading global financial institutions and investment firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MGRC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGRC
--
WSC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.