Growth oriented investing can prove to be incredibly profitable. But it also brings with it significant risks. Even when the long-term picture free business might look upbeat, shares can experience tremendous downside because growth prospects are not as appealing as the market might have anticipated. I could point to a long list of examples that we could look at one by one. But the most recent one that investors should be aware of involves a company called Calix (NYSE:CALX). With a market capitalization of only $2.17 billion as of this writing, Calix is a fairly small institution. After reporting financial results that exceeded expectations for the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, results that came out on January 29th, you would think that the stock would have experienced meaningful upside. But instead, shares tanked, dropping 25.7% for the day.

This decline had little to do with overall performance for the latest quarter. Instead, it was caused by management's guidance that, in some respects, the 2024 fiscal year will be soft for the business. Despite that softness, the firm still believes that it has years of growth ahead for itself starting in 2025 thanks to regulatory stimulus that should prove beneficial for the enterprise. But because that growth is not coming today and because there is uncertainty over how much that growth will ultimately be, the market punished the company. Had shares been trading on the cheap, such meaningful downside likely would not have occurred. But even today, after the move lower, the stock does not look particularly attractive. Because of this, I am keeping the business rated a 'hold' for now.

A soft year lies ahead for Calix

Before we move on, it might be helpful to know a little bit about Calix and what it does. The firm, utilizing its platform, provides various services to BSPs (broadband service providers). Over the years, the need for smaller players in the space, especially to fill in the gaps for broadband coverage left by the giants in the market, has led to some demand for companies that can provide solutions for those looking to fill the gaps. Examples here include cloud services used to collect and organize data, solutions for rolling out subscriber services, solutions for optimizing network elements within a system, and more.

As opposed to catering to the large players in the BSP market, Calix specializes in providing its services to the smaller firms. In fact, by the final quarter of 2023, 71% of the company's revenue came from customers that had fewer than 250,000 subscribers. Another 18% of revenue came from customers with between 250,000 and just under 2.5 million. That left the remaining 11% of revenue attributable to larger customers that had north of 2.5 million subscribers. In terms of solution focus, most customers gravitate toward the Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE offerings that the company provides. By the end of the 2023 fiscal year, it had 1,030 customers utilizing one or both of these. 897 customers were using Calix, while 387 were using the company's Managed Services.

By pretty much any measure you can think of, the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year that management just reported on was quite positive. Take revenue for instance. Overall sales for the quarter came in at $264.7 million. That's 8.3% above the $244.5 million generated one year earlier. Revenue actually exceeded analysts' expectations by roughly $2.1 million and exceeded the midpoint of guidance set by management to the tune of $0.7 million. Management attributed this upside to continued demand for the company's various services such as its cloud and managed services offerings. In fact, this was the 11th quarter of sequential growth for these particular offerings.

Some of the greatest growth for the company came from its Revenue EDGE offering, which jumped 23% year over year thanks to new and existing customers, the latter of which added subscribers. For those who don't know, Revenue EDGE is the company's premises solution for subscriber managed services. Just because the company is growing at a nice clip does not mean that every aspect of it is growing. For instance, during the quarter, Intelligent Access EDGE revenue dropped 16% compared to where it was in the prior quarter, though it was up 20% year over year as customers continued to upgrade their technology to consolidated networks and to 10GB PON.

As revenue rose, you would expect an increase in profits. But that's not always the case with growth companies. Net income fell from $11.9 million to negative $4.1 million. That translated to a loss per share of $0.06, which was $0.20 per share lower than what analysts anticipated. On an adjusted basis, however, the firm generated a profit of $0.43 per share. That's $0.07 per share above what analysts anticipated and almost $0.09 per share greater than the midpoint of what management had estimated for the final quarter. Other profitability metrics were mixed. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from $6.1 million to $15 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline, however, from $24.8 million to $7.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business went from $16.5 million to negative $4.4 million.

The kind of growth experienced in the final quarter of 2023 is not uncommon for the business. As you can see in the chart above, revenue skyrocketed over the past few years thanks to a growth in customers and continued investments in this market. On the other hand, profits and cash flows have been quite lumpy, with no clear trend. The hope, when buying growth initiatives, is that they will eventually find some permanent floor and financial consistency. But often, that does not come to pass or is not high enough to satisfy investors.

In this modern era, you might think that the need to grow broadband is limited at best. After all, we have heard the common statistic that only around 7% of all adults in the US have Internet access. However, that still equates to tens of millions of people. But when you start digging deeper and looking at the data through a different lens, it becomes clear that broadband access remains an issue. According to one source, back in 2021, around 24 million households had no access to broadband, while millions more have access to low quality broadband. To be clear, about 58% of the 24 million households that are not connected, translating to just under 14 million in all, so that they do not have an interest in accessing the Internet at home. 7% said that it's either not available to them or that they have no computer through which to access it. And the remaining 18% says that it is too expensive. So even if we ignore those who have subpar Internet or who have only one provider to choose from, there are still around 10 million households that would like it but can't have it.

To address this problem, the federal government and state governments have periodically made big investments in expanding broadband coverage. But this is also where some of our troubles lie. Clearly, there is a great long-term opportunity here for Calix to continue growing. But at the moment, the federal government is in the process of allowing applications for and assigning funds for a major initiative called the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, or BEAD for short. This is a $42.45 billion funding initiative that will see capital allocated at the state level, including not only to all 50 states, but also to DC, Puerto Rico, and four other US territories. Funding will be able to be used for planning for the deployment of high-speed Internet, deploying or upgrading Internet in unserved or underserved areas, installing Internet and Wi-Fi in multi-unit residential properties, and more.

Starting early this year, we hit what is believed to be a four-year implementation period during which final proposals will be issued and funds will be awarded for. While this is great for Calix and its customers, management believes that it won't be until early 2025 that awards will actually start being issued. This, and the significant investments needed in hardware, has caused management to forecast appliances revenue that is soft relative to what it has been in the recent past. Certain services should still see growth this year, but it won't be until 2025, if not later, that the company really experiences a nice ramping up of demand. By the way, this is not the only funding available. There have been other initiatives, such as the $10 billion allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Other programs in prior years had also provided various levels of funding. The most notable program that's active right now, besides BEAD, is E-ACAM, which is also known as the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model. This was announced back in August of last year and involves $20 billion a funding, even offering telecommunication service providers up to $350 per subscriber per year through 2038. The problem with this is that these funds cannot be used in conjunction with BEAD funds, so while some of the firm's clients have been willing to tap into this, most are trying to get access to the larger pool of capital.

What all of this suggests is that, for those willing to be patient, the further growth lies ahead. But it could be a year or longer before that really picks up. If shares were trading on the cheap, I would argue that now might be the ideal time to buy. However, that's not exactly the case. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using data from 2022 and 2023. Only from a price to adjusted operating cash flow perspective does the stock look anywhere close to fairly valued. When it comes to the other two profitability metrics, shares look very pricey. The reason for this disparity is because a large chunk of the company's compensation involves stock-based compensation. In 2023, it was $62.8 million. While it is true that this is a non-cash expenditure and it does mean, as a result, that this is cash flow the company can use, an alternative argument is that the company would need to be paying out a lot of this capital in the form of cash in order to keep its operations running as they have been.

Takeaway

At best, I would argue that Calix is perhaps fairly valued at this time. But even that is probably being generous. Given all that's going on with it, I would normally be interested in buying in. But shares are not cheap enough at this time, at least for me, to justify that kind of move. For those looking at the very long term, and who don't mind volatility, the decision to purchase units may not be a bad one. But as things stand now, I am rating the company a 'hold'.