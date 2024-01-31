Aleksandra Zhilenkova

As January 2024 draws to a close, winners and losers are emerging from the newly approved spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs. There is currently a wide discrepancy between a few of these funds from an AUM standpoint. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has seen the most inflow through the first three weeks as it has soared over the $2 billion assets mark with ease:

On the other end of the spectrum is the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETF (BTCW) which is still under $10 million AUM as of January 29th, 2024. Another major winner so far has been the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) which I covered in a Seeking Alpha article in mid-January. That fund happens to be my preferred ETF of the current offerings. In a subsequent article covering the VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (HODL), I shared some thoughts on ETF managers funding Bitcoin core development and the changing supply dynamic that comes with April's block reward halving.

In this article, we'll look at the current setup for the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ETF (NASDAQ:BRRR), we'll dig in a bit on the net supply flows for the spot ETF market to this point, and explore some on-chain data to get a sense for where BTC may be in the current cycle.

ETF Flows

The biggest story from the first few weeks of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States continues to be outflow from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC). For several years, Grayscale's single-asset Bitcoin closed-end fund had very little competition for Bitcoin investment capital in traditional brokerage accounts. Despite serving arb traders very well over the last 13 months, the fund has historically been a bit of a Bitcoin capital trap with shareholders battling enormous NAV rate volatility while also paying Grayscale 2% for the privilege of passive Bitcoin exposure.

GBTC was home to 619k BTC the day preceding the approval of its conversion to a spot Bitcoin ETF. Since that conversion, the fund has seen its BTC holdings figure fall by roughly 20% down to a little over 492k BTC. That BTC has found its way to competing Bitcoin ETF fund managers who offer far lower fees than Grayscale's slightly reduced rate since ETF conversion:

Fund Ticker BTC Balance Fee After Waivers Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC 492,112 1.50% iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT 56,629 0.25% Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF FBTC 51,069 0.25% Ark 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) 14,790 0.21% Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) 14,039 0.20% Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) 6,847 0.25% VanEck Bitcoin Trust HODL 2,942 0.25% Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR 2,635 0.49% Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) 1,363 0.29% WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund BTCW 212 0.30% Click to enlarge

Adding up the BTC stack from these spot Bitcoin ETFs brings the total BTC held in these US products to 642,638 BTC. This means the net flow into Bitcoin investment funds since spot approvals have been roughly 23.5k BTC, or about $1 billion in net investment in three weeks. It seems clear from my vantage that capital is fleeing the high fee fund and moving into the cheaper funds.

BRRR Details

The Valkyrie fund is an interesting outlier regarding the initial flows because it has the second-highest fee after waivers and the shortest waiver of the bunch at just 3 months. Compared to every other ETF excluding GBTC, Valkyrie's spot ETF is clearly uncompetitive longer term based purely on the fee. Despite this higher fee, BRRR has still managed to build a larger fund than both Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree - two institutions that are significantly larger than Valkyrie by AUM.

Given the relative close proximity of most of the fees, NAV discount/premium rates could potentially play a role in spot ETF investment decisions for opportunistic buyers. Even though BRRR has one of the highest fees after waivers, many of these funds are now trading at a slightly larger premium to NAV. For example, IBIT currently sits at a 0.48% premium and has a 0.12% fee even before the fund's 12-month or $5 billion fee waiver is reached.

Assuming discount/premium rates generally trend toward 0%, BRRR may be a better short-term buy than IBIT at just a 0.26% premium and a flat 3-month fee waiver. Given the current AUM trajectory, IBIT's waiver will almost certainly expire when the fund hits $5 billion in AUM before BRRR's waiver expires in mid-April.

On-Chain Data

There are a variety of different on-chain metrics that investors can look to when trying to get a sense of Bitcoin's overvaluation or undervaluation relative to previous cycles. One such metric that I've liked to look at in the past is the MVRV Z-Score.

MVRV Z-Score (LookIntoBitcoin)

This figure takes both the market value and the realized value when coins were last moved and apply a standard deviation test to create the Z-score which can be seen as the orange line in the chart above. Historically when the Z-Score is below 0.1 BTC it is extremely undervalued and when it's above 7 the price is at or near a cycle top.

If this current cycle mimics the last cycle, the recent BTC rally of over $49k following the spot approvals may have been a bear market rally top not too dissimilar from what BTC did in 2019. However, the alternative viewpoint is this cycle could be mirroring the 2016 MVRV trajectory. In that case, the pullback from the Z-score near 2 will be far more brief and may have already been satisfied by the test of $38.5k on January 23rd. It's too early to tell. What's more clear is that based on historical patterns, BTC's MVRV Z-Score isn't anywhere close to flashing a sell signal.

In The Money Holders (IntoTheBlock)

Another metric to consider is the money holders. At 82%, the overwhelming majority of on-chain BTC holders are ahead in their positions. While that might seem like a high number, we'd typically need to see this figure well above 90% before the market is experiencing total euphoria. Of course, each of these metrics should be taken with a grain of salt and past performance is not an indicator of future returns. The reality is the very existence of spot ETFs could make this cycle different from any other before it.

Risks

I maintain that the best way to own a BTC in size is to hold it directly on a chain in a self-custody wallet. Buying Bitcoin through the ETF wrapper isn't how Bitcoin adoption was originally intended. Custody introduces third-party risk and storage fees. That said, there are numerous advantages to buying through an ETF including simplicity, low transaction fees, and the ability to hold the asset in tax-advantaged accounts.

For BRRR specifically, Valkyrie Funds was recently purchased by CoinShares following the spot ETF approval. CoinShares has ETP products overseas and the management fees for those funds are actually about double the 0.49% that BRRR will be post-waiver. That certainly doesn't mean CoinShares will raise the BRRR fee to 1%, but it is something to keep in mind. I'll note that in my coverage of FBTC, one of the factors that I specifically pointed to was that Fidelity handles custody in-house and is theoretically less exposed to potential institutional price increases from Coinbase (COIN) in the future. As of today, BRRR's custodian is Coinbase.

Summary

For me, Bitcoin is a fairly straightforward bet in 2024. I don't think we can reasonably call BTC peer-to-peer digital money. What it has proven to be is a decentralized network with a distributed ledger that has a native unit of account. No government, corporate entity, or central banker can manipulate the supply, issuance, or flow of those native units. Thus, I view BTC largely the same way I've viewed it for the last several years. It's a hedge on both the global financial system and the fiat money system. To really play those hedges properly, you absolutely want some BTC outside those systems. Short of that, the spot ETFs aren't a bad option for investment capital in TradFi accounts. While I like other funds better, I would expect BRRR to appreciate considerably following the halving this year.