Acadia Realty: Not A Great Way To Get Retail Space Exposure

Jan. 31, 2024 7:01 AM ETAcadia Realty Trust (AKR) StockROIC, IVT, UE, GTY, BFS, NNN
Konstantinos Kosmidis
Summary

  • Acadia Realty Trust owns and manages retail properties in metropolitan and suburban markets across the US.
  • The company's portfolio includes properties in major cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
  • Acadia's financial performance has been disappointing, with shrinking same-store NOI and FFO, as well as an ever-decreasing stock price.
  • More importantly, the dividend profile isn't healthy and valuation not attractive enough to justify a purchase.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rye, NY, is a REIT that owns, develops, acquires, and manages retail properties in metropolitan and suburban markets across the country.

This may be a conservatively leveraged company

Konstantinos Kosmidis
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

