Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rye, NY, is a REIT that owns, develops, acquires, and manages retail properties in metropolitan and suburban markets across the country.

This may be a conservatively leveraged company with adequate liquidity, but I don't believe a purchase would be justified right now. Aside from the fact that its operating performance hasn't been great in the past, the dividend doesn't seem safe and there is no margin of safety present from a valuation standpoint.

Portfolio & Performance

As of September 30, 2023, the REIT owned and operated 138 properties, aggregating 5,011,251 sqft, located in the metro markets of Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington DC, and Boston, as well as in other suburban markets. The suburban properties account for 78% of the portfolio and include New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Now, occupancy at September 30, 2023 was 95.3%, 100 bps higher on a YoY basis. Also, management increased its FFO guidance to $1.26 per share, which would imply a 6% growth on a YoY basis.

However, operating performance has been disappointing recently. Below, I compare the change in revenue, same-store NOI, and FFO by calculating the growth from the average annual figures in the last 3 fiscal years to the latest quarterly report's figures annualized; as you can see, some growth has been noted in revenue, with NOI and FFO shrinking:

Rental Revenue Growth 12.87% Same-Property NOI Growth -4.11% FFO Growth -4.14% Click to enlarge

This is also reflected in the long-term operating results; revenue has been growing steadily for years, while FFO is in a downtrend:

Data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, the market has made the appropriate response:

Data by YCharts

Leverage & Liquidity

When it comes to leverage, Acadia doesn't use much, with only 43.15% of its assets being funded by long-term debt. Also, adequate liquidity is reflected by its debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.9x and interest coverage of 1.3x.

Data by YCharts

Dividend & Valuation

Acadia currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, which results in a 4.15% forward yield. While the payout ratio based on FFO is 68.89%, the decreasing operating cash flow and historical payment record make the current distribution unreliable.

Seeking Alpha

As the CFO said in the 2020 Q1 earnings call:

[...] we have temporarily paused our quarterly dividend. While our balance sheet remains solid in light of the unprecedented lack of short-term visibility and cash flows, this pause enables us to preserve capital and thus enhances our near-term liquidity.

Valuation doesn't redeem AKR, either. Mainly due to its poor same-store NOI performance, the REIT is trading at an implied cap rate of 3.43%. Although the market has potentially priced the shares according to the deteriorating FFO performance, the price is not as low as it deserves. The average cap rate forecast for 2024 when it comes to retail assets is 6.26%; a far cry indeed. Even if we assume that cap rates for retail properties will return to 2021 levels, ~5% is still much higher than 3.43%.

On a P/FFO basis, however, the stock does appear slightly cheaper than its peers:

Stock P/FFO AKR 13.55 ROIC 13.25 IVT 15.63 UE 14.21 GTY 13.2 Average 13.96 Click to enlarge

Risks

The first and most important risk is related to the lack of a margin of safety. There are assumptions that go into valuation that may turn out to be wrong. However, it's unlikely that this REIT is undervalued right now no matter what angle you attempt to look at it from.

And even if you don't care about a margin of safety but are interested in generating your returns mainly from dividends, the distribution of AKR doesn't seem safe, as we've seen. FFO is shrinking and if management has opted for a dividend suspension in the past, I think it's reasonable to assume it will do so again given similar circumstances.

Verdict

For these reasons, I am rating AKR a hold for now, but I am going to rethink my position if something changes in a big way, be it either a large selloff or a material improvement in the REIT's operating cash flow.

But right now, I think that investors have better options available if they're interested in retail REITs; like Saul Centers (BFS), for which I wrote a post a few months ago, and NNN REIT (NNN), which I covered about two weeks ago.

Your opinion is important to me, though, so make sure that you leave a comment below and I'll get back to you soon. Thank you for reading!