HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) is the market leader in the meal kit delivery service market in the US. Despite this, the company's recent financial performance has elicited mixed reactions, with some analysts voicing concerns about its future prospects. The company's top line has nearly doubled since FY2020, but its bottom line has been on a downward trend, falling from $450.8 million in FY2020 to $51.2 million TTM. This decline is accompanied by an increase in cash burn and a simultaneous decrease in cash from operations. Consequently, the stock is currently trading at a four-year low.

Historic stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

Although the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% to $65.3 billion by 2032, HelloFresh is positioned to take advantage, having entered many markets across the globe. One major issue within the industry is how to meet this demand profitably. In the last few months, we have seen financially struggling competitor BlueApron being acquired by Wonder and Freshly, a meal delivery company acquired by Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), close down its services. High competition, increasing costs, lack of profitability and cash burn while the company has shown difficulties growing its customer base within its largest market, the US, are all reasons I believe investors should stay away from the stock despite its discount. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating.

Company overview

Established in Berlin in 2011, HelloFresh was a front-runner in the meal kit delivery industry. The company's subscription-based business model is centred around delivering personalised and convenient meal kits in a direct-to-consumer approach. It has formed partnerships with local suppliers and farmers who are committed to sustainable and ethical practices. This strategy has enabled HelloFresh to experience explosive growth particularly during the pandemic-era. Furthermore it expanded its business inorganically by acquiring four companies, spending over $370 million, since 2018. The meal kit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% to $65.3 billion by 2032. The US makes up the biggest part of the market. The company has expanded its business lines to diversify its offerings.

Revenue by segments (Investor presentation 2023)

Despite its success, HelloFresh faces intense competition, and its business model has not produced upward-trending profits. On the contrary, the business expansion has led to higher costs and declining operational profits. It has encountered difficulties in the US market, attributed in part to fewer customer acquisitions and a slower-than-anticipated ramp-up of its ready-to-eat production capacity. The company operates a complex supply chain that involves sourcing, packaging, and delivery logistics, which presents its own set of challenges.

Declining number of active customers (Adainsights.com)

Financials

HelloFresh's financial performance has been a rollercoaster ride, with its top line skyrocketing eight-fold since FY 2017. The gross profit has followed a similar upward trajectory during the same period. However, the company's ambitious global expansion strategy has led to complex operations, reflected in the five-fold increase in operating expenses since FY 2018. Despite the impressive revenue growth, the operating income paints a different picture. It has been on a downward trend for nearly four financial years, with the TTM figure standing at $156 million - a drop in the ocean compared to the TTM revenue of $8.05 billion.

Annual revenue, gross profit and operating income (Seeking Alpha)

The net income has also been on a decline, plummeting from $450.8 million in FY2020 to $51.2 million TTM.

Annual net income (Seeking Alpha)

The cash flow situation is equally concerning, with both cash from operations and levered free cash flow showing a declining trend. In fact, FY2022 saw a negative levered free cash flow, indicating an increased cash burn with TTM at a negative $152.7 million.

Annual cash from operations (Seeking Alpha) Annual levered free cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

A glance at the balance sheet reveals total cash of $493.29 million. However, the current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.51, both under one, suggest that the company may struggle to cover its short-term liabilities. This, coupled with the serious cash burn, could potentially raise red flags for investors.

Balance sheet overview (Seeking Alpha)

Growth prospects and valuation

In November, HelloFresh narrowed its revenue growth to a modest 2% to 5% and lowered its AEBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2023 to between EUR 430 million and EUR 470 million. For a company that has a 3-year growth CAGR of 34.15%, this has been disappointing and reveals struggle post-COVID-19 demand. This is hardly the kind of news that sets investor pulses racing. The company is grappling with a decline in customers, slower-than-anticipated ramp-up of its ready-to-eat production capacity, intensifying competition, and escalating operational expenses that it has struggled to rein in. On the surface, the company's sales figures might seem attractive. It's raking in billions and boasts a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.29. However, the bottom line is in decline, and the company's decision to lower its FY 2023 guidance is a clear warning sign.

Quant ranking (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

HelloFresh is facing several challenges, such as high operational costs and tough competition in the industry. As the meal kit market grows, more players are entering the market, including both established companies and new startups. This intensifies competition for market share and customer acquisition, requiring HelloFresh to continuously innovate and differentiate its offerings to stay ahead of its competitors. The entry of larger companies such as Nestle into the meal kit industry by investing in players such as Wonder Group, which recently acquired a peer in the industry, Blue Apron, has also increased the competition. To improve costs and efficiency, larger players have a bigger advantage in benefiting from scale.

US Customer retention 2022 (Secondmeasure.com)

Final thoughts

HelloFresh, despite its market leadership in the meal kit delivery service and its aggressive global expansion, is facing significant headwinds. The company's declining bottom line, coupled with an increase in cash burn and a decrease in cash from operations, raises serious concerns about its future profitability. The meal kit delivery market is expected to grow significantly, but HelloFresh's ability to capitalise on this growth profitably remains uncertain. The company's difficulties in growing its customer base in its largest market, the US, and the increasing competition in the industry further raise concerns. Given these factors, despite the stock trading at a four-year low, the investment does not appear attractive at this time. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating.

