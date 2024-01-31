Brandon Bell

I last updated FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) investors in June 2022 that it was emerging from its bottom. However, that thesis proved premature as FDX fell further through its September 2022 lows before bottoming out. Since then, the recovery in FDX has been remarkable. It has also gained nearly 38% in total return basis over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY).

As a result, I believe it's apt for me to provide a timely review for FDX investors on whether they should capitalize on its recent pullback or turn more cautious now.

Observant investors should recall that FedEx posted its second fiscal quarter earnings (FQ2'24) release in December 2023, which led to a post-earnings selloff. As a result, it likely suggests that the recovery in FedEx Express, the company's most critical revenue driver (46% of FQ2 revenue), was overstated. Consequently, FedEx still needs to prove that its cost rationalization initiatives can help lift its operating leverage in FY24/25, notwithstanding the weak outlook in its Express segment.

Despite that, the company has a well-diversified profitability base, underpinned by its more profitable Freight and Ground business. Accordingly, Ground posted an adjusted operating margin of 10.8%, compared to the 1.7% recorded for its Express business. However, it also marked a significant reduction from the 3.2% metric posted in the previous fiscal year. Notwithstanding the underperformance, management is confident it didn't suggest a structural decline in its core revenue driver, even as it impacted its corporate profitability in FQ2.

In addition, management alluded to its ongoing DRIVE initiative in cost reduction. Consequently, it has "resulted in a lower cost structure that contributes to improved profitability." Management underscored the success of its cost-reduction efforts, helping FedEx attain "two consecutive quarters of operating income growth despite declining revenues."

Based on the updated consensus estimates, FedEx is expected to register sequentially flat YoY revenue growth for FQ3 (quarter ending February 2024). However, we should expect an inflection in its revenue growth for FY25 as it climbs out of its cyclical thaw. Furthermore, FedEx is confident it could defend its market share gains attributed to the Teamsters negotiations that afflicted United Parcel Service (UPS). Citigroup analysts (C) added that FedEx should participate in the cyclical recovery "when the economic cycle turns," which is also expected to lift its operating leverage. As a result, investors shouldn't be unduly worried, as FedEx looks well-positioned to transit out of its cycle lows through the next two fiscal years.

FDX is valued at a forward EBITDA multiple of 8.5x, above its 10Y average of 7.8x. However, when considering FDX's FY25 EBITDA multiple of 7.9x, I believe the market hasn't fully revalued its profitability recovery thesis. Therefore, I wouldn't consider FDX overvalued, notwithstanding its remarkable recovery since bottoming out in September 2022. Moreover, it's still valued below its peers' median of 10.5x, suggesting it could benefit from a potential further re-rating as the market gains confidence in its cyclical recovery and cost reduction improvements.

FDX price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, FDX has remained in a medium-term uptrend, suggesting that buying significant dips has worked well since its bottom in September 2022.

I've been monitoring FDX's consolidation zone since its post-earnings selloff and am satisfied there isn't any sinister bearish reversal signal lurking that could entrap dip buyers.

As a result, I gleaned that the current levels offer investors an opportunity to reload their exposure, and I also expect FDX's October 2023 lows ($224 level) to hold robustly. As a result, if a steeper selloff were to follow, investors could consider adding more aggressively at the low $220s zone.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!