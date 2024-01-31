Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

Byron Allen makes $14B offer for Paramount Global (PARA). (00:24) Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's $55B pay package voided by judge. (01:40) Walmart (WMT) to implement a 3-for-1 stock split. (02:49)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is up more than 20% in premarket trading after media mogul Byron Allen makes an offer for the company.

Allen made a $14.3 billion bid for Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA).

According to a Bloomberg report late Tuesday, which cited people familiar with the matter, Allen offered $28.58 each for the voting shares of Paramount, a 50% premium to recent trading, and $21.53 for the non-voting shares.

Including debt, the total value of the deal is $30 billion.

Allen's company Allen Media Group, confirmed that he made an offer in a statement to Bloomberg News. Representatives for Paramount declined to comment.

“This $30 billion offer, which includes debt and equity, is the best solution for all of the Paramount Global shareholders, and the bid should be taken seriously and pursued,” Allen’s company said in the statement.

Allen wants to sell Paramount film studio, real estate and some other intellectual property, according to the Bloomberg report on Tuesday. He wants to keep the TV channels, including the Paramount+ streaming service. Allen has banks and other investors lined up to help finance a deal, the people said.

Allen, who owns the Weather Channel, has reportedly been interested in buying several media properties in recent years including Walt Disney (DIS) ABC TV network, local stations, as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels. He was also reportedly one of the bidders for Paramount's BET Media Group, owner of VH1 and BET cable networks. And in November Bloomberg reported that Alllen was evaluating a bid for several television stations from broadcaster E.W. Scripps (SSP).

A Delaware judge has voided the $55.8 billion pay package awarded to Elon Musk by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The ruling comes after Musk was sued by a shareholder who alleged the performance-based stock option grant approved in 2018 was offered and approved by a compensation committee and board that were unduly influenced by Musk and allowed him to become a highly paid part-time CEO.

"Swept up by the rhetoric of `all upside, or perhaps starry eyed by Musk’s superstar appeal, the board never asked the $55.8 billion question: Was the plan even necessary for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its goals?" Delaware Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick wrote in her opinion on Tuesday.

Musk defended the claims against him at a court hearing in November 2022.

He posted a response to the court ruling on X on Tuesday.

"Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware," the billionaire wrote in a posting on X.

The massive pay package approved in January 2018 started at $0 and only increased based upon certain market cap milestones for Tesla (TSLA). At the time, The New York Times called the package perhaps “the boldest pay plan in corporate history.”

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) said it will conduct a split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 3:1.

The world's largest retailer said the split is part of its ongoing review of optimal trading and spread levels and for associates to take advantage of long-standing stock purchase benefits.

The shares to be issued in the stock split will be payable after market close on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, for shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

WMT's stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

The firm expects that the split will increase the number of shares of WMT's outstanding common stock from ~2.7 billion shares to ~8.1 billion shares.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Sports equipment company Amer Sports is expected to start trading this week after pricing its IPO. The Finland-based company owns iconic sports and outdoor brands that include Wilson, Atomic, and Peak Performance.

The FDA action date will arrive on priority review of Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) label expansion for their blockbuster drug Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat children aged 1 to 11 years with eosinophilic esophagitis. Dupixent will be the first and only FDA-approved treatment for EoE in children of this age group if approved.

10:30 a.m. Boeing (BA) will hold its earnings conference call. Executives will be on the hot seat about the Boeing Max 9 and investors are likely to get new guidance to factor in.

In our earnings watch for the day, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings today after market close.

Analysts expect earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter on revenues of $9.52 billion.

The U.S. chip designer is expected to report first-quarter results in-line or slightly above market estimates, benefitting from a recovery in the smartphone market.

And now an update on our earnings watch from Tuesday. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) seesawed in extended trading, after the U.S. chip designer provided revenue guidance for the current quarter that came in below expectations.

For Q1 2024, AMD sees revenue of about $5.4B, plus or minus $300M. The consensus estimate is $5.75B.

AMD (AMD) said it earned 77 cents per share on an adjusted basis for Q4 2023 on revenue of $6.2B. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 77 cents per share on sales of $6.14B.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Ken Griffin: If China invades Taiwan, the U.S. could see “a great depression”

Embraer sees 13% increase in 2023 deliveries

Starbucks strikes confident tone on store growth and profitability despite headwinds

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended mixed, after a key gauge of the labor market came in hotter-than-anticipated just a day ahead of the first Federal Reserve monetary policy decision of the year.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) slipped 0.76%. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell 0.06% and the Dow (DJI) concluded in positive territory, adding 0.35%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is up 0.2%, the S & P 500 is down 0.4% and the Nasdaq is down 1.2%. Crude oil is down 1% at more than $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.4% at more than $42,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Despite surpassing expectations in Q4 results, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is down more than 5% due to disappointing ad sales growth. Google advertising had a slight impact on overall revenue growth, increasing by only 11% to $65.5 billion, falling short of the anticipated $65.8 billion. During an analysts' call, Google's executives addressed concerns about the potential disruption of the company's search products by the advancement of AI, particularly as generative AI chatbots alter the way people interact with the web.

