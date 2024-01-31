Milepost430Media/iStock via Getty Images

TVA Bonds Perform Well, Like The Utility's Operations

It's been about a year and a half since I last covered the baby bonds issued by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) due in 2028 (NYSE:TVC) and 2029 (NYSE:TVE). At that time, they had a yield to maturity about 100 basis points above US Treasury notes of similar maturity. These baby bonds can be easier to work with than regular bonds for passive investors because they trade on the stock exchange, pay interest quarterly rather then semi-annually, and do not have accrued interest adjustments when buying and selling. While some investors turn to ETF's to simplify their bond investing, we see that the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) has not delivered nearly as good of a total return as the TVA bonds since my last article.

TVA is a U.S. Government-owned electric utility probably best known for its hydroelectric plants build in the wake of the New Deal in the 1930s and the surrounding recreation areas. Today, however, TVA is a fully modern, well-run utility that provides nearly half its power from nuclear generation, as we see in the fiscal 1Q 2024 results. The utility is in the process of extending its nuclear operating licenses another 20 years and is also piloting new nuclear technology like small modular reactors. TVA is also phasing out coal plants in favor of cleaner natural gas and renewable generation.

Thanks to this generation portfolio, TVA has some of the lowest electric rates in the country ($0.073/kWh in the last quarter). It is also known for its reliability, generating a record 34.5 GW on 1/17/2024 when average temperatures in the region hit 4°F. The low cost and reliability of power has even drawn crypto miners to the region.

Although TVA is government-owned, with no publicly traded stock, the utility is self-supported through its power sales and bond issuance. TVA has been a responsible issuer of debt. If we look back to 1999 when TVE was issued, the utility had $22.9 billion in long term debt against $32.9 billion in assets. At the end of fiscal 2023, TVA had lower long-term debt of $18.8 billion against a much larger asset base of $51.3 billion.

Capex has been in the $2-$3 billion range over the last 4 years, but TVA expects to spend $15 billion total over the next 3 years to further diversify generation sources and enhance reliability. I do not expect this additional spending to stress the balance sheet significantly enough to impact TVA's credit rating which is identical to US Treasuries: Aaa by Moody's, AA+ by S&P, and AA+ by Fitch. This is despite the fact that the bonds are obligations of TVA only, and are not guaranteed by the US government, as stated in the TVC and TVE prospectuses:

The Bonds are obligations of TVA only, payable solely from TVA's Net Power Proceeds. The Bonds are not obligations of or guaranteed by the United States of America.

With a rating identical to US Treasuries, the TVA baby bonds' higher yield make them a safe choice for investing cash needed in 4-5 years.

Bond Terms And Yield Comparison

These TVA baby bonds are formally known as Putable Automatic Rate Reset Securities or PARRS. TVA issued them for a 30-year term in 1998 and 1999. The first one, TVC, is the Series D PARRS Due 6/1/2028. The other, TVE, is the Series A PARRS Due 5/1/2029.

When first issued, these bonds had a coupon rate of 6.75% for TVC and 6.5% for TVE which lasted for 5 years. After this, the rate became resettable each year and indexed to the 30-year Treasury. The unusual feature of these bonds is that they can only reset lower. If treasury rates increase, there is no reset. (If they did reset lower, investors had a time-limited "put" option to sell them back to TVA for $25 par value.) Since there was a declining interest rate environment for most of the life of these bonds, the coupon rates reset lower several times, culminating in the pandemic-induced historically low treasury rates of Spring 2020. As a result, TVC now pays a coupon of $0.1334 quarterly or 2.134%, and TVE now pays $0.1385 quarterly or 2.216% based on par value of $25. It is probably safe to say that the rates will not reset lower any time during the remaining life of the bonds, so we can simply value them the same as a non-callable bond due on the maturity date. In the unlikely event there was a reset, the option to redeem the bonds at $25 for a capital gain would become available.

According to an online yield to maturity calculator, TVC has a YTM of 4.641% based on a current price of $22.51.

Using the same calculator and a current price of $22.12, TVE has a YTM of 4.705%.

US Treasuries maturing in the same time frame have yields to maturity around 4.03%. That gives the TVA bonds a spread of 61-68 basis points over treasuries, not as wide as when I wrote my last article, but still attractive for the same credit rating.

I-Bonds were still a great deal in summer 2022 when inflation was peaking. They would have been a better choice than the TVA bonds at the time of my last article. Looking forward, I-Bonds bought today would require inflation to average around 3.3% over the next 5 years to provide the same return as the TVA bonds, considering the 1.3% fixed rate now available on I-Bonds. Older I-Bonds with a lower fixed rate would need inflation to be even higher to break even with TVC and TVE.

The TVA bonds, Treasuries, and I-Bonds are all exempt from state income tax. Other non-U.S. Government cash investments like CDs yield less than TVC or TVE, even before factoring in the state tax. Online 4-5 year CD offerings from Synchrony (SYF) and Ally (ALLY) both have yields of 4.0%.

Risks

Like any bonds, TVC and TVE are subject to trade down in price before maturity if interest rates increase, although they will be worth $25 at maturity. These bonds are best for those with a specific cash goal in 4-5 years who won't have to sell early and risk getting a lower price. However, as they approach maturity, duration decreases and the impact of rates on prices diminishes.

The TVA PARRS trade at low volume. Average volume is around 14,200 shares per day for TVC and 10,600 shares per day for TVE. These volumes are even lower than at the time of my last article. If buying or selling these bonds, please be sure to use limit orders and consider breaking up orders to a few hundred shares at a time. Because investors exercised their put option after previous resets, there is less than half the originally issued amount of bonds outstanding.

Conclusion

The Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS continue to offer attractive yields compared to Treasuries despite having the same credit rating and state tax exemption. While the spread to Treasuries has narrowed from 100 basis points to around 65 since my last article, they are still a good choice for investors to save cash needed in 4-5 years. As interest rates come down and the bonds get closer to maturity, prices will approach par of $25, compared to the $22 range where they currently trade. Buying now and holding until maturity can lock in a better return than similar term CDs, Treasuries, and possibly I-Bonds.