Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Keen Interest In Rates

Jan. 31, 2024 7:30 AM ET3 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

Keen interest in rates

Get ready for the first Fed meeting of the year. The latest monetary policy announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee will be released at 2:00 PM ET, and many are keeping a watchful eye on the decision that influences mortgages, credit cards and business expansion plans. However, with the central bank likely to hold rates steady for a fourth straight meeting, investors will be focused on tweaks to the language in the Fed's statement and on Chair Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference.

Backdrop: As the FOMC jacked up interest rates by 525 basis points in 2022 and 2023 to tame inflation, the cost of borrowing money surged, constraining a range of economic activities, like mortgage originations, mergers & acquisitions, and stock and debt offerings. Inflation has since closed in on the 2% level, while credit card delinquencies and net charge-offs have crept up, prompting expectations that the Fed will act while the labor market and consumer spending are strong. Policy easing will be a popular topic of discussion at today's meeting following some preliminary talk in December, and markets have continued to embrace that kind of chatter with a focus on when the central bank will start a new cutting cycle.

There are still plenty of developments coming between now and March that could alter that course. Geopolitical tensions have been rising after Iran-backed groups killed three U.S. service members and injured dozens over the weekend. The Houthis in Yemen have meanwhile pledged to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea, and shipping delays worse than the pandemic might mean a resurgence in supply shocks that can halt the progress made on inflation. WSB subscribers see less looser conditions in 2024 than the FOMC, but Powell has emphasized the need to proceed carefully based on incoming economic data.

SA commentary: "The other component of the Fed's Policy Normalization Plan has been the reduction of the Fed's balance sheet, or what is more commonly known as Quantitative Tightening (QT)," SA analyst Michael Gray writes in Fed Meeting Preview: The Future Of Quantitative Tightening. "Executing this policy has proven to be more difficult than imagined, with the Fed struggling to reach its targets for reducing its balance sheet." (6 comments)

Muted reaction

Microsoft (MSFT) shares are largely unchanged after the tech behemoth reported Q2 earnings that topped expectations, aided by strong results from its Azure cloud business driven by new AI features. "We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," CEO Satya Nadella declared. For the coming quarter, Microsoft expects overall revenue to be $60B-$61B, largely in line with estimates, and Azure revenue growth to be stable compared to Q2. SA Investing Group Leader Livy Investment Research said the results will reinforce Microsoft's durability in the $3T club. (95 comments)

Not enough

Another tech giant posted impressive earnings after the bell on Tuesday, but they were met with a colder reception. Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) slid 5.7% AH to $142.70, with some disappointment over advertising sales growth. The Google parent firm also spent heavily on servers and data centers to power AI, with its capital expenditures for the quarter totaling $11B, and the figure will only rise in 2024, CFO Ruth Porat said on an earnings call. Meanwhile, Investing Group Leader Jonathan Weber attributed the negative market reaction to profit-taking, as well as a "sell-the-news" phenomenon. (71 comments)

Voided by judge

Elon Musk's $55B pay package at Tesla (TSLA) has been rejected after a shareholder lawsuit claimed his hefty compensation plan was unduly approved. "Swept up by the rhetoric of 'all upside,' or perhaps starry-eyed by Musk’s superstar appeal, the board never asked: Was the plan even necessary for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its goals?" Judge Kathaleen McCormick wrote in her opinion. "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware," Musk replied, with Tesla shares sliding more than 3% in premarket trade, continuing a decline seen in the aftermath of earnings and amid threats to develop AI products outside of the company. (337 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +0.6%. Hong Kong -1.4%. China -1.5%. India +0.9%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.1%. Paris +0.2%. Frankfurt -0.1%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.1%. S&P -0.5%. Nasdaq -1.1%. Crude -1.3% to $76.85. Gold +0.2% to $2,055.20. Bitcoin -2.2% to $42,591.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -3 bps to 4.03%.

Today's Economic Calendar

7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:15 ADP Jobs Report
8:30 Treasury Refunding Announcement
8:30 Employment Cost Index
9:45 Chicago PMI
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
2:00 PM FOMC Announcement
2:30 PM Chairman Press Conference
3:00 PM Farm Prices

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

UPS (UPS) to cut 12K jobs amid higher union costs, slower demand.

AMD (AMD) outlook disappoints; sees sequential decline in three units.

GM leads peers higher on ICE commitment while EV pure plays fall.

Walmart to implement 3-for-1 stock split to ease access for staff.

Byron Allen makes $14.3B offer for Paramount Global (PARA).

Ken Griffin: If China invades Taiwan, U.S. could see 'a great depression.'

PayPal (PYPL) starts layoffs in cost-cutting drive to boost profit.

Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF left out of 2024's early growth rally.

SLB reaffirms outlook, sees 'significant growth' in Saudi Arabia.

Starbucks (SBUX) strikes confident tone on store growth and profitability.

More on today's WSB topics

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It is designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast's readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment banking and fund management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day.Check out our Podcast RSS feed

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (25.48K)
Microsoft and Google news above as two of the Spectacular Six reported earnings.

Cathie Wood news was published yesterday and we did comment on her funds lack of success. January has not been kind to Ark Invest and it appears that fund outflows continue.

Not sure how some are going state that Elon Musk "always wins" after his $56 billion compensation package was voided by a Delaware judge. Right on cue, Mr. Musk took to Twitter to question incorporating in Delaware and posted a Twitter poll about incorporating in Texas. So predictable. Tesla's Board of Directors could stand a little shake-up. Losses at Twitter are enough for most to understand that Mr. Musk certainly does not "always win." Odd that Nelson Peltz doesn't have anything to say about the way the Tesla Board operates. Disney remains the target, of course.

No 2023 forecast from Boeing. Good move as they have far more pressing issues.

More later-

Have a great day everyone and remember: Let's be careful out there.
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (1.62K)
@deercreekvols buy the rumor sell the news. Looking for more small cap fuel and rate decreases will be that fuel. Have a great day, Y'all!
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (1.38K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.