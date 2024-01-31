Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fortitude Gold: End Of The Line As Q4 Gold Production Slumps

Summary

  • The gold production at Isabella Pearl in Q4 2023 was just 5,703 ounces, which represents a 52.4% slump from a year earlier.
  • In my view, the mine is starting to run out of high-grade gold, and none of the satellite deposits are near production.
  • I think that the company might have to shut down mining operations in the coming months and suspend its monthly dividend.
Introduction

I've written a total of three articles on SA about Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO), the latest of which was in April 2023 when I said that high-grade reserves were down to below 40,000 ounces of gold and

Comments (1)

moderena
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (142)
I wonder what this company has done to compel you to continuously write negative articles? You wrote two in 2022, one in 2023 and now one in 2024. All of these were sell or strong sell. Yet the company has continued to operate smoothly with a very low all in cost per oz of $633. The stock price has hovered around the $6.00 mark with a nice dividend close to 8%. from 2022 to 2024.
