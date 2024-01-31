Lemon_tm

Introduction

I've written a total of three articles on SA about Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO), the latest of which was in April 2023 when I said that high-grade reserves were down to below 40,000 ounces of gold and that all-in sustaining costs (AISC) could increase substantially in 2024 or 2025.

On January 18, Fortitude Gold released its production results for 2023 and I think this could be a good time to revisit this company. While Fortitude Gold managed to achieve its production target for the year, I think that the Q4 production was underwhelming, and the Isabella Pearl gold mine is about to run dry. I'm keeping my rating on the stock at strong sell. Let's review.

Overview of the recent developments

If you're not familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. Fortitude Gold owns the Isabella Pearl open pit heap leach gold mine in Nevada and is among the few high-yield gold miners today. The company is listed on the OTC Market, and it has a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share, which translates into a dividend yield of 8.03% as of the time of writing. Fortitude Gold was spun out from Gold Resource (GORO) in December 2020 and it has had a monthly dividend since April 2021. I've covered the latter in January 2023 here and its share price has dropped by over 80% since then.

Turning our attention to Isabella Pearl, this is a small gold mine in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt with an annual production of around 40,000 ounces. What makes it stand out are the low AISC which stand at below $700 per ounce thanks to the high grades of reserves. While the corporate presentation of Fortitude Gold mentions reserves of 220 koz twice (slides 14 and 15), it's important to note that this is the figure for the end of 2019 and the latest reserve estimate is for 2022 (slide 35).

Looking at the latest available financial results, we can see that net sales increased by 11.8% year on year for the first nine months of 2023 to $62 million. The improvement is attributable to a 5% growth in sales volumes and a 3% increase in the average sales price. The company produced a total of 32,293 ounces of gold and sold 32,173 ounces at AISC of just $633 per ounce. The higher sales led to an improvement in the mine gross profit margin to 57.1% from 46.3% a year earlier.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2023 came in at $16.6 million and this helped Fortitude Gold boost its net cash position to $52 million from $45.1 million in December 2022 despite paying $9.6 million in dividends.

At first glance, Fortitude Gold looks undervalued based on fundamentals thanks to its low AISC, high dividend yield, and solid cash position. However, the issue here is the low high-grade reserves and I think the output of Isabella Pearl could drop significantly in 2024. Fortitude gold said that the mine produced 37,996 ounces of gold in 2023 which was in line with the targeted 36,000 to 40,000 ounce production range.

Yet, this means that production in Q4 2023 came in at 5,703 ounces, which represents a 52.4% slump from a year earlier. In my view, Isabella Pearl is likely running out of high-grade ore as grade of ore mined in Q3 2023 was just 2.04 g/t and likely went below 2 g/t in Q4. The mine had 45,000 ounces of high grade gold reserves as well as 7,300 ounces in a high grade stockpile at the end of 2022. In order to simplify calculations, if we assume that all gold mined in 2023 was from the high grade reserves, this leaves proven and probable reserves of about 7,000 ounces of gold in December.

In order to keep its mining operations running, Fortitude Gold plans to use several satellite deposits. I've covered this in my previous article - the deposits with resource estimates at the moment include County Line with 37,400 ounces of measured and indicated resources at 0.97 g/t, and Golden Mile with 78,500 ounces of measured and indicated resources at 1.13 g/t. The idea is to put these two projects into production before Isabella Pearl runs out of ore and keep mining running at least until 2028.

Fortitude Gold is targeting County Line as its next gold mine, but the issue here is that it still hasn't received the required permits to begin construction. In addition, I think AISC from this project are likely to be above $1,500 per ounce due to the much lower grades. In my view, Fortitude Gold will likely have to shut down its mining operations in a few months as Isabella Pearl runs dry and the monthly dividend is likely to be suspended.

I think there is a good short-selling opportunity here as the market doesn't seem to have priced in the low output for Q4 yet considering the share price has been hovering around $6 since August. Fortitude Gold should release its Q4 2023 financial results in late February and I expect to see AISC increasing to above $1,000 per ounce for the quarter. With Isabella Pearl running out of high grade ore, I expect the production and financial results to deteriorate over the course of 2024 and the market valuation to drop to a level close to the cash balance of Fortitude Gold. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate is just 1.69%. In addition, the short squeeze risk seems low as the short interest is only 0.1% of the flow and takes less than a third of a day to cover. However, there is no possibility to hedge the risk through call options as the company is listed on the OTCQB. In view of this, I think it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock.

Looking at the upside risks, I think there are two major ones. First, the share prices of microcap companies can soar for spurious and unknown reasons. Second, the market valuation of Fortitude Gold can receive a boost from the growth of gold prices. The price of the metal has remained above $2,000 per ounce over the past several months due to global macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical risks, and there could be more upside potential left.

Investor takeaway

Fortitude Gold produced less than 6,000 ounce of gold at Isabella Pearl in Q4 2023 and I think the mine is starting to run out of high-grade gold. With none of the satellite deposits near production, I think the company might have to shut down mining operations in the coming months and suspend its monthly dividend. In my view, there is a good short selling opportunity here as the market seems to be ignoring the risks at the moment. That being said, there are no options available to hedge the risk and I think that risk-averse investors should avoid Fortitude Gold stock.

