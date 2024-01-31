JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still have a Buy rating for Komatsu Ltd. (OTCPK:KMTUY) [6301:JP] shares. My earlier November 16, 2023 update was focused on KMTUY's revenue mix and price hike guidance.

For the current write-up, I review Komatsu's recently disclosed Q3 FY 2023 (October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) financial results. KMTUY's third quarter results exceeded expectations by a comfortable margin, which validates my positive opinion of the company's defensive sales mix and pricing power. Going forward, Komatsu's favorable dividend outlook and the company's potential for growth in Latin America could help to bring about a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations. As such, I stick to a Buy rating for Komatsu in view of its above-expectations results and the presence of potential re-rating catalysts.

The Market's Expectations Of The Q3 Financial Performance For Komatsu

Before KMTUY revealed the company's actual Q3 FY 2023 financial results on January 30, 2024, the sell-side analysts had very modest expectations about Komatsu's third quarter performance.

With regards to the top line, the consensus financial estimates taken from S&P Capital IQ pointed to Komatsu's revenue growth in JPY terms slowing from +8.0% YoY for Q2 FY 2023 to +1.5% YoY in Q3 FY 2023. This also translated into an expected +1.2% QoQ increase in KMTUY's revenue to JPY934.3 billion for the most recent quarter.

In terms of operating income, the market had anticipated that KMTUY's operating profit will contract by -4.0% QoQ to JPY143.9 billion (source: S&P Capital IQ) for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. It also means that the analysts saw Komatsu's YoY operating income growth moderating from +27.0% in Q2 FY 2023 to +6.6% for Q3 FY 2023.

With respect to the bottom line, the sell side had forecasted that the net profit for Komatsu will decline by -11.2% QoQ to JPY88.9 billion in Q3 FY 2023 as per consensus data. But this implied that KMTUY's net income growth was projected to accelerate from +21.9% YoY for Q2 FY 2023 to +28.3% YoY in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

It is reasonable to say that the market didn't expect Komatsu to have performed very well for Q3 FY 2023. But KMTUY managed to prove analysts wrong by delivering better-than-expected third quarter results as detailed in the subsequent section.

KMTUY's Actual Third Quarter Financial Results Were Ahead Of Consensus

Komatsu's revenue, operating profit, and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were JPY972.0 billion, JPY156.4 billion, and JPY98.7 billion, respectively as detailed in its results presentation slides. This meant that KMTUY delivered top line, operating income, and earnings beats of +4%, +9%, and +11%, respectively with its latest quarterly results released on January 30, 2024.

The company's sales grew by +5.6% YoY in Q3 FY 2023, which was a faster pace of top line expansion as compared to the analysts' consensus projection of a +1.5% YoY revenue increase. In my view, the parts & service business and Latin American geographic market performed above expectations which drove Komatsu's top line beat for the most recent quarter.

In my mid-November 2023 article, I shared my view that KMTUY's parts & service business is "expected to be resilient even though the macroeconomic environment is weak." In specific terms, Komatsu's revenue derived from the sale of parts increased by an impressive +7% YoY to JPY239.4 billion for Q3 FY 2023, which was better than the company's overall top line growth of +5.6%. Separately, the company's sales generated from Latin America jumped by +16.6% YoY to JPY163.2 billion in the latest quarter. In the next section, I will touch more on Komatsu's growth prospects in the Latin American market.

Operating income and net profit for Komatsu rose by +15.9% and +42.4%, respectively in the third quarter of FY 2023, respectively in YoY terms. The company's profitability was boosted by more favorable pricing. In its Q3 FY 2023 earnings presentation slides, KMTUY shared that "improved selling prices" had a positive contribution of approximately +JPY101.5 billion for its Q3 FY 2023 operating income. Earlier, I have highlighted in my prior November 2023 update that Komatsu "guided for a +3.5% price hike" for 2H FY 2023 which is now reflected in the company's strong operating profit and net income growth.

Latin American Market's Future Growth And Positive Dividend Outlook Are The Catalysts To Watch

Latin America could be a growth driver and re-rating catalyst for Komatsu. At the company's Investor Day on December 19, 2023, Komatsu guided that its sales contributed by the Latin American geographic market as a proportion of total revenue is expected to expand from 13% in FY 2018 to 18% for FY 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024). In the preceding section, I noted that KMTUY's Latin American business posted a robust +16.6% revenue expansion in the latest quarter, which provides support for the company's bullish growth expectations relating to its business operations in Latin America.

As outlined in the charts presented below, KMTUY's new teleoperated bulldozers were introduced to the Brazilian market last year, and the company has plans to roll out a new tunnel boring machine in the Chilean market by 2025. New products like these put Komatsu in a favorable position to gain market share from rivals and grow its revenue contribution from Latin America going forward.

Komatsu Latin America's Teleoperated Bulldozers

Komatsu's 2023 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Komatsu Latin America's Tunnel Boring Machines

Komatsu's 2023 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Separately, Komatsu's CEO noted in a "meeting with individual shareholders" in December last year that the company is targeting to increase its dividend per share distribution by +3.6% from JPY139 for FY 2022 to JPY144 in FY 2023 by maintaining its 40% dividend payout ratio on the back of higher earnings.

The market currently expects Komatsu to deliver a dividend per share CAGR of +4.8% for the FY 2023-2027 period according to S&P Capital IQ data. Also, Komatsu boasts a pretty decent consensus next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.6% (source: S&P Capital IQ). The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth makes Komatsu an attractive investment candidate for income-focused investors. Komatsu's current FY 2023 dividend yield is 3.7% based on the guided dividend distribution of JPY144 per share, and its consensus forward FY 2027 yield is even more appealing at 4.5% as per the consensus FY 2027 dividend per share estimate of JPY177 (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Closing Thoughts

Komatsu trades at 1.30 times trailing P/B now as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data. I am of the opinion that Komatsu's trailing P/B multiple can re-rate to 1.67 times in time to come.

The target P/B ratio of 1.67 times is derived using the Gordon Growth Model which calculates a fair P/B metric by dividing [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]. My ROE, Perpetuity Growth Rate, and Cost of Equity assumptions for Komatsu are 13% (company's FY 2023 ROE guidance), 3%, and 9%, respectively.

The recent Q3 FY 2023 results beat and potential catalysts associated with dividends and foreign market growth are likely to be key valuation re-rating drivers for Komatsu. Therefore, my existing Buy rating for Komatsu remains intact.

