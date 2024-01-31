Scharfsinn86

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is faced with significant challenges going into FY24 as the firm seeks to both ramp up production of the Cybertruck and implement their next-gen factory during a time of lagging consumer sentiment towards electric vehicles ("EVs") and a global economic slowdown. As the micro/macroeconomic challenges stack up, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has voiced his growth concern for 2024 that led the stock to drop -12% post earnings and an additional -27% since. With the challenging macro environment, I now recommend TSLA shares with a SELL recommendation with a price target of $130.86/share.

In this article, I will widely focus on the macroeconomic challenges Tesla faces, vehicle production, demand for electric vehicles, public policy relating minerals sourcing, and conclude with my valuation analysis.

Negative news regarding electric vehicles has been circulating headlines since the start of the year. With waning interest in purchasing a new electric vehicle amongst consumers, each of the major auto OEMs are slowing production, pushing back factory build outs, or cutting programs all together. Though Tesla operates under a much different model when compared to the other OEMs, Tesla isn't insulated from total consumer demand for electric vehicles as a whole. Consumer demand isn't the only challenge OEMs face, as politics have somewhat played their part. As of January 1st 2024, the US Treasury issued new guidelines with more stringent sourcing restrictions that have resulted in electric models across the different OEMs, including Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long-Range vehicles, losing federal tax credits.

Macroeconomics & Operations

Tesla closed FY23 with 19% top line growth at $96,773mm, a -$590mm miss compared to consensus estimates, paired with tightening margins with EBITDA margin shrinking by 7% to 14% in FY23. Vehicle production widely outpaced vehicle deliveries, and with the ramp-up of Cybertruck production and competitive factors, margins suffered. Management's guidance was less than promising as management guided eFY24 with challenging production rates as the company is faced with consumer uncertainty.

One of the latest hits to Tesla was Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) reducing their EV fleet by selling 20,000 EVs two years after signing a deal with Tesla to rent their vehicles. Part of Hertz's strategy was to convert 25% of their fleet to EVs by the end of 2024. Backing out of the commitment due to high maintenance costs, amongst other things, has led to potential headwinds for the electric car manufacturer as consumer demand slows. This may impact new vehicles sales for Tesla, as consumers may seek to purchase a refurbished model from Hertz at a lower cost.

WSJ

Tesla is currently between two major growth waves. We're focused on making sure that our next growth wave, driven by the next-gen vehicle, energy storage, full self-driving, other projects, is executed as well as possible. Elon Musk, Q4 earnings call.

Despite the challenges in slowing vehicle sales, management remains optimistic on the future of the business for both power storage and next-generation vehicle manufacturing. I believe this initiative has the ability to drive down costs and bolster manufacturing efficiencies.

In the latest earnings call, management outlined that Tesla will be contributing $10b to capital investments to position the firm for future growth across their various business segments, with an emphasis on robotics, AI, and their next-generation automotive production initiatives. Management did guide that 2024 volumes will be lower as this new capital investment works its way through operations. As EV saturation grows from 9% today to 20%, as management expects, I believe demand for Tesla's vehicle lineup should continue to grow, especially as the firm releases their lower-cost line of vehicles.

Corporate Reports

Slowing down production capacity shouldn't have blindsided anyone, as Tesla had warned about slowing production capacity back in October 2023, per Reuters. Despite this slowdown, Tesla has experienced a sizeable dispersion between vehicle production and delivered vehicles. I believe this suggests that the firm anticipated higher demand for their vehicles, which ultimately has led to the announced slowdown of production going into CY24.

Corporate Reports

Analysts at S&P Global believe otherwise, that demand for EVs will continue their growth trajectory in 2024 and forecasts global EV sales at 13.3mm units, making up 16.2% of total vehicle sales.

S&P Global

Goldman Sachs' forecast plots the inflection point at 2025 for EV adoption saturation.

Goldman Sachs

Though this data set is from a year ago, I believe the forecast remains relevant, as the 2024 growth rate appears to remain static from the 2023 levels. If this trend holds come 2025, Tesla could be perfectly positioned, with their next-gen facilities coming online at the end of 2025.

BNEF forecasts a combined 16.7mm BEV & plug-in hybrid vehicle sales for 2024 at 20% growth from the previous year.

The slowdown in the ambition from the two of the Big Three US automakers, combined with Tesla's aging model lineup limiting its growth potential, and tougher economic conditions for many of the US customers, indicate that the US EV market is facing a more difficult year. BNEF analysts led by Aleksandra O'Donovan.

In addition to this, the WSJ reported on January 30, 2024, that consumers are shifting their preferences away from battery EVs, or BEVs, to plug-in hybrids. This can significantly impact Tesla's marketability and future sales forecast if consumers were to shift their attention towards vehicles that require fewer rare earth elements, have a battery range that covers the average American's daily commute, and aren't limited to a narrow range with lengthy charging times.

BloombergNEF

In addition to challenging demand, metals for producing EVs underwent challenging economics throughout 2023 with lithium prices dropping by 60%, and nickel, graphite, and cobalt dropping by 30% in 2023. Though this will alleviate pricing pressure for OEMs as battery costs largely contribute to the overall cost of manufacturing an EV, I believe that this may act as a double-edged sword and disincentivize battery manufacturers from producing batteries in large volumes. This can directly affect Tesla's margins if CATL were to slow down production to improve prices for their batteries.

I believe these factors will widely affect demand for Tesla vehicles, and I believe management sees the writing on the wall. As consumer demand for EVs is anticipated to slowdown this year, Tesla presented a forecast for slower production. I believe the timing will benefit Tesla overall as Mr. Musk anticipates his next-gen factory to be online in late 2025, coinciding with the timeframe EV sales are expected to drastically improve. Management did guide to $10b in capital investments in eFY24 to further develop their facilities.

Getting back to Tesla operations, management was adamant about reducing the cost of production across the supply chain. Margins have been a challenge for the company, as margins have been in steady decline from quarter to quarter as shown below.

Corporate Reports

Though scale for previous models has been achieved, I believe the production ramp for the new Cybertruck may create some additional pressure on margins until volumes reach a more sustainable level. One of the challenges Tesla faces is their utilization of stainless steel in manufacturing the truck, creating difficulties forming the body of the vehicle. Despite the efforts to widen gross margins, Vaibhav Taneja, CFO, warned of shrinking economies of scale.

While the teams are focused on cost reductions, we are approaching the limits within our current platforms. Vaibhav Taneja, Q4 earnings call.

Tesla is moving along with improving production of the Cybertruck as the firm swapped Line One from the Model Y to the Cybertruck at their Texas plant in Q4 2023. Mr. Musk suggested on the call that sales for the Cybertruck is purely a supply constraint as the firm ramps up production, suggesting that North American deliveries for the truck can be around 250,000 per year.

Corporate Reports

The slowdown in growth shows throughout Tesla's automotive segment breakout. Though a small component, the drop-off in automotive leasing may be an indicator for consumer preferences as a less committal form to possessing a vehicle, though this may be the result of consumer strain due to the high interest rates market.

Corporate Reports

Strain on margins have remained persistent throughout the operating statement down to free cash flow ("FCF"). Looking ahead to eFY24, I anticipate margins to continue to contract as labor and materials costs remain elevated. Management guided to $10b in capital investment for eFY24, resulting in a tighter FCF flow through for the year. I believe revenue growth will slow to around 14% for eFY24 as the global economy continues to remain in slow-to-no-growth & contractionary territory.

Regulation

I believe one of the biggest challenges EV firms face in relation to regulatory risk is sourcing battery materials. With China having a stranglehold on battery cell manufacturing capacity, sourcing batteries from an approved region may pose a major challenge. Battery manufacturing is inherently a dirty industry and may pose production challenges in the U.S. Despite the lengthy 7-10 year commissioning process for new mines, there has been some positive news in recent months relating to domestic lithium extraction. Exxon announced in November 2023 that their first lithium well has been drilled in Arkansas and plans to begin lithium production in 2027. Though production is still 3 years out and doesn't resolve today's immediate tax credit problem, I believe that lithium production will coincide with the next cycle of EV production, as Mr. Musk alluded to in their FY23 earnings call. This will strongly benefit Tesla amongst other OEMs in attaining locally supplied lithium.

Competition

Every year Tesla faces significantly greater competition as other OEMs release their line of EVs, including the Ford (F) F-150 Lightning, the Rivian (RIVN) R1T, General Motors' (GM) Electric Hummer and Silverado, as well as Kia's (OTCPK:KIMTF) line of affordable EVs. BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF), China's premiere EV manufacturer, poses a major challenge for Tesla in China, as BYD's average vehicle price is in the range of $25-50k as compared to Tesla's $105k Model 3 price tag. Though Tesla does plan on releasing a more affordable vehicle, a set timeline is a part of the equation. Given that Mr. Musk mentioned that the low-cost vehicle will be a next-gen vehicle, I believe the release date may come shortly after their next-gen facility is brought online in late 2025.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

TSLA shares trade at 6.86x FY23 revenue, a significant premium over competing OEMs. Though TSLA shares have never traded in line with the rest of the automotive industry, we may be able to price in a premium above the average OEM premium to determine some level of fundamental valuation.

Considering the challenging market for electric vehicles, the stretched consumer, inflationary pressures and the slowdown in production, I believe revenue growth and margins may be challenged in eFY24. As a result of this, I believe TSLA's trading multiple will reflect the loss of luster to their top line, resulting in a smaller premium between TSLA and competing OEMs. I recommend TSLA shares as a SELL with a price target of $130.86/share, a 3x premium over OEMs for eFY24 sales, resulting in a P/S of 4.12x.

Corporate Reports

There has been some debate on how to value TSLA, whether the firm is viewed as a tech firm, an AI/robotics firm, or an automotive OEM. Given that 94% of the company's sales are vehicle sales, I am under the impression that Tesla is in fact an automotive OEM. That being said, this doesn't discount the fact that the technology behind the vehicles, from the software to the drivetrain, are all developed in-house, making me believe that TSLA should trade at a significant premium over competing OEMs as Tesla controls more of the supply chain and technology involved in making their vehicles function. If Tesla commercializes Dojo and begins selling their software and other technology to other OEMs at a significant percentage of total revenue, I believe the firm may be considered as another tech firm. It would be as if I traded GM as an ADAS technology company because their vehicles sold contain ADAS sensors and software. Given their already high valuation, it is obvious that traders think otherwise.

Comps include competing automotive OEMs, such as BYD, Rivian, Toyota, GM, Stellantis, Kia, and Ford. I believe each of these OEMs sell a highly competitive products at different price points when compared to Tesla's vehicle lineup. I believe each of these firms pose a competitive threat to Tesla's market share as Tesla vehicles are no longer only compete against Toyota's Prius for "green" technology.

Technical Analysis

On a tactical basis, I believe TSLA shares may retrace down to $122-123/share at the .382 inflection point when using Elliot Wave Theory. This would be modestly in line with their long-term technical trend and touch the hypothetical pricing floor. I do believe shares may trend through this pattern for some time as the stock experiences lower highs and higher lows (the price ceiling is decreasing as the price floor is increasing) through 2025 before reaching an inflection point on potentially positive updates on their next-gen facility.

Though I anticipate shares to trade down throughout 2024, I believe TSLA may experience an upward inflection point later in 2025 if the firm meets Cybertruck production targets, leases software features, such as self-driving capabilities to other OEMs, and achieves advancements in their Dojo chips. Though these will be positive catalysts, I don't believe any material updates will occur until further down the road.

Conclusion

I believe the next year will pose major challenges to Tesla as they face tighter margins as a result of scaling the Cybertruck, slower consumer growth, a slower EV sale cycle, higher vehicle inventory, higher labor costs, and higher capital investments, leading to my SELL recommendation. Though Elon Musk is perfectly capable of navigating Tesla out of this challenging period, I believe the Tesla, Inc. share price will experience some significant pain before seeing any upside.