ZROZ: Likely To Rise Significantly Through 2025

Douglas Rissing

A year ago, I argued that long-term Treasuries would be the likely ‘ winner’ in 2023. In the end, the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) gained 1% last year and beat the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF (DBC) by 8% but underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a whopping 20%. Yet, there is still an elevated probability of long-term Treasuries outperforming other major asset classes—equities and commodities—this year and well into 2025. This is because we seem to still be in a disinflationary downcycle, and it is likely that the inverted yield curve points to a significant and sustained drop in yields from their current levels.

Such a decline would primarily benefit long-duration Treasuries relative to short-term Treasuries, as well as commodities, and also increase the probability of an outperformance relative to broad equity indices like the S&P 500. This points to a strategy of leaning into Treasuries and, specifically, the long end of the curve, particularly long-term Treasury ETFs like ZROZ.

In the following analysis, first, we are going to look at the disinflationary cycle we are currently in, then look at relative performance within this context, and finally examine some of the risks to this outlook and how to hedge against them. First, the disinflationary downcycle.

Disinflationary Downcycle

Since early 2022, momentum in the S&P 500’s EPS and in industrial metals has been in decline, as can be seen in the following chart from my recent Market Cycle update.

Chart A. Market cycle momentum is negative. (World Bank; S&P Global; Robert Shiller; Author calculations)

As discussed in that article, it is primarily the cycles in corporate earnings and industrial metals (and other commodities) that lead cycles in interest rates, rather than consumer inflation. For now, those cycles are primarily negative, and this is negative for rates and, thus, bullish for bonds.

But, yield momentum tends to lag momentum in earnings and commodities somewhat, and in this case, we have had a significant divergence. For one, yield momentum peaked at a much later date and a much higher level than previous cycles, as can be seen in the chart below.

Chart B. Cyclical momentum in yields has lagged the market cycle. (St Louis Fed; World Bank; S&P Global; Shiller; Author calculations)

Secondly, there has been at least a partial divergence in the momentum of yields and the underlying trend of yields. In other words, although the rate of change in yields has dropped off, the yields have largely remained elevated.

This is illustrated in the following chart, where we see that the DBC ETF has been working its way down to its three-year moving average (in red) while the 30-year yield has been keeping pace with its moving average (brown).

Chart C. The underlying yield trend has broken away from both commodity momentum and yield momentum since 2022. (Stockcharts.com)

It appears that this is beginning to change, however. Simple, uniform momentum indicators like comparing spot prices or yield levels to three-year moving averages are good for getting a sense of overall cyclical conditions but do not produce the most useful trading signals. MACD histograms and PPO indicators are better at this. The following chart shows three types of PPO indicators that I monitor to keep track of yield momentum; using monthly data since 1960, it appears that they tend to produce higher returns in the bond market than a buy-and-hold strategy would have done.

Chart D. Yield momentum has dropped sharply in recent months. (Stockcharts.com)

The idea is to use these in combination with other indicators and, more importantly, overall macro conditions. This helps to decide which indicators to emphasize and how heavily one should (or should not) lean into a trade.

The Yield Curve

One reason to suspect that we are rapidly approaching a sustained and significant decline in yields is the behavior of the yield curve. Historically, when longer-term yields gain control of their respective yield spreads after a Fed rate-hiking cycle for around 10 months or so, long-term yields peak and then fall significantly within the next two years.

In the following chart, I show the 10-year yield (dark green), the 3-month yield (orange), the spread between the 2-year yield and 3-month yield (blue), and a rolling, 46-week correlation between the 2-year yield and the spread between the 2-year yield and 3-month yield (light green) since 2018. This contains two tightening cycles (2018-2019 and 2022-2023).

Chart E. Long-term yields have regained control of the curve. (St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

If the yield curve is inverted by rising short-term rates, there is typically then a period in which short-term rates become more placid and/or are cut, as in 2019. When this happens, the longer-term yields become correlated with their respective spreads relative to the 3-month yield. Once that correlation becomes positive, those longer term yields typically peak or begin to gradually fall, and will soon enter a period of sustained, cyclical decline.

I turned this into a simple algorithm that generates a signal if the curve was inverted in the prior 12 months and if the correlation between a longer-term yield and its spread with the 3-month yield is north of 0.5. In the chart below, the orange bars show when this algorithm generated a signal. In most instances, yields peaked and soon entered a period of sustained and significant decline.

Chart F. The combination of a recently inverted yield curve and long-term yields regaining control of the curve tends to be negative for long-term yields. (St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

We are likely at such a point now, as suggested by the two charts immediately above. These yield curve dynamics have been discussed at greater length here.

In combination with the yield momentum discussed in the section on the Disinflationary Downcycle above, these suggest that it might be better to lean hard into the long end of the Treasury curve, unless and until technical and cyclical conditions change.

Cyclical Relative Performance

It is important to consider relative performance in addition to potential absolute performance, as well.

When thinking about timing and weighting of long-term Treasury holdings, I look at the performances of long-term bond ETFs like the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and ZROZ relative to short-term Treasury ETFs like SHV and SPTI, foreign sovereign debt (like IGOV and PCY), and investment and high-yield corporate debt ETFs like CORP and JNK; relative to equities, particularly SPY but numerous other ETFs sorted by sector, region, and style; and relative to primary commodity classes, including precious metals (DBP), industrial metals (DBB), grains (CORN, WEAT, SOYB), and energy (DBE).

But, the technical methods, according to my research, have to fit the characteristics of the asset class, the cross-asset characteristics, and the larger structural or ‘secular’ (I tend to prefer the word ‘supercyclical’ here) context. In a moment, we will talk about the structural context, but for now, I want to focus on the technical situation.

When it comes to cyclical (rather than supercyclical or structural) analysis, the rule of thumb that seems to be best is that, if it is cyclical (see above), use momentum, and if it is yield-bearing, use trend. Thus, one should use trend analysis for equities and bonds but momentum analysis for commodities and yields. Notice that bonds straddle both categories. On the one hand, this complicates things, because sometimes bond trends can diverge from yield momentum, as at times last year, but on the other hand, it makes cyclical cross-asset analysis easier, as well.

In the panel of charts below, using data up to January 29, I calculate ZROZ’s performance relative to three other Treasury ETFs and moving averages appropriate for each respective relationship.

Chart G. ZROZ is underperforming other Treasury ETFs (Tiingo.com; Author calculations)

In each of these cases, ZROZ is underperforming these other ETFs, suggesting that it is better to avoid long-term Treasuries at the moment. In other words, these technicals conflict with the messages from the market cycle, yield momentum, and the yield curve, which suggest that this underperformance is probably temporary.

In the table below, I track the relative performance of SPY and a host of bond ETFs relative to SHV, SPTI, IEF, TLT, and ZROZ and their relevant moving averages. It is clear that long-term government bond ETFs like TLT, ZROZ, and IGOV (a largely European government debt fund) are underperforming risk-on instruments like corporate debt, emerging market debt, and equities.

Chart H. ZROZ is being beaten by equities and bonds of all sorts. (Tiingo.com; Author calculations.)

The following panel shows the performance of SPY relative to these same Treasury funds and the corresponding moving averages.

Chart I. Equities have consistently beaten long-term Treasuries this cycle. (Tiingo.com; Author calculations)

In sum, right now, long-term Treasury ETFs are underperforming virtually all other bond and equity ETFs. If we are indeed heading into a significant cyclical downturn in yields, as suggested by yield momentum and the yield curve, then it is only a matter of time before ZROZ’s performance relative to other Treasuries turns around. The trickier part is the performance relative to equities.

My historical research using monthly data (including Kenneth French’s data and Robert Shiller’s data and a 10-year Treasury bond index) suggests that one should not side with bonds over equities unless two broad conditions hold (although there are some exceptions): first, if equities are already underperforming bonds (using the appropriate cyclical indicators) and, second, if equities are entering, or already in, a ‘secular bear market’, or what I prefer to call a ‘negative equity supercycle’.

But, if yields are indeed entering a period of sustained and significant cyclical decline, then very long-term Treasury funds like ZROZ have a higher chance of outperforming equities. In the following chart, I plot the last seven years of the 30-year Treasury yield (in blue), the SPY/ZROZ ratio (in orange), the SPY/IEF ratio (in green), and rolling, 46-week correlations between the 30-year yield and those ratios. Notice that during the yield decline in 2018-2020, SPY underperformed ZROZ for the majority of the time and only barely held its own against IEF.

Chart J. The SPY/ZROZ ratio has followed the 30-year yield. (Stockcharts.com)

Since TLT is older than ZROZ, I substituted the former for the latter in the following chart covering the last twenty years.

Chart K. The SPY/TLT ratio has largely tracked the 30-year yield over cyclical durations over the last 20 years. (Stockcharts.com)

These relationships are partly confirmed by the long-term data, shown in the chart below. There is a modest tendency for stock/bond ratios to correlate with bond yields over cyclical durations, particularly from the point that bond yield data improves from the early 1950s.

Chart L. Stock/bond ratios tend to correlate with interest rates over cyclical durations. (Robert Shiller; S&P Global; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

The point is: over cyclical durations, over at least the last twenty years, a significant decline in long-term yields has generally been marked by equity underperformance. Thus, assuming that yield momentum and the yield cycle are pointing to the approach of a major downturn in yields, we are likely to see a reversal in the last four years of equity outperformance.

Let’s move on to relative strength in commodities and bonds. Here, it is better to use momentum rather than trend. Since industrial metals are the most indicative of cyclical conditions (as discussed above), I will focus on the current state of that relationship.

In the chart below, I plot the S&P GSCI industrial metals index’s (a close approximate would be the DBB ETF) performance relative to TLT, alongside a variety of useful momentum indicators. (I am using TLT here instead of ZROZ because of the former’s longer history). For now, momentum remains with bonds overall, although there is a countertrend in place since December.

Chart M. Commodity/bond momentum is with bonds. (Stockcharts.com)

Commodities and bonds tend to be inversely correlated over cyclical durations, as illustrated in the chart below, which shows the correlation between the commodity/bond ratio and bond yields. If yields go down, commodities are likely to underperform.

Chart N. There is a fairly consistent correlation between commodity/bond ratios and bond yields (Warren & Pearson; St Louis Fed; World Bank; Robert Shiller; S&P Global; Author calculations)

These kinds of ratios allow one to track the state of the cycle and gauge one’s investing response to market conditions. But, if we are approaching a significant and sustained cyclical decline in yields, this will probably coincide with commodity weakness and bond outperformance.

To wrap this section up, relative performance metrics for Treasury ETFs, particularly long-duration bond ETFs like TLT and ZROZ, are a mixed bag. Equities continue to dominate, and bonds have only a slight advantage relative to commodities. But, yield momentum and yield curve dynamics suggest that bonds will begin to trump both equities and commodities in the relatively near term.

Risks

There are three primary risks to this bet on long-term Treasuries. The first risk is the ability of the US government to pay off its debt and how that ability is perceived, the second is the near-permanent advantage that equities have had over bonds historically, and the third are cyclical conditions.

Debt sustainability

In the US, federal debt as a percentage of GDP is at all-time highs, and this has led to concerns that the US government will not be able to honor its obligations or do so without monetizing the debt. A year ago, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation quoted a variety of studies that purport to show that increasing debt results in higher long-term interest rates.

Chart O. Experts claim more debt leads to higher interest rates (Peter G. Peterson Foundation)

But, the article also went on to note that “since the early 2000s, the long-term interest rate, measured by the nominal 10-year Treasury yield, has generally fallen while the federal debt grew rapidly”.

In fact, this disconnect goes back much farther than two decades. I discussed it twelve years ago right here on Seeking Alpha. The following updated chart shows debt/GDP data primarily from usgovernmentspending.com and supplemented with data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (in blue) alongside a simple interest rate calculated by the CBPP (in orange) and market rates (in purple) from Shiller and the St Louis Fed.

Chart P. Debt and interest rates have often been inversely correlated. (USGovernmentSpending.com; Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; MeasuringWorth.com; Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

For a good century, there has been a relatively consistent negative correlation between the debt/GDP ratio and interest rates. Presumably, there is a limit to how much the federal government can take on before a crisis results, but this relationship between debt and interest rates complicates things for investors.

In the following chart, I calculate a 25-year rolling correlation between debt/GDP and long-term market rates.

Chart Q. For the last century, there has been a clear negative correlation between debt and rates. (USGovernmentSpending.com; Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; MeasuringWorth.com; Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; Author calculations)

Since the 1930s, that relationship has been pretty clear. If we add domestic political instability and/or a world war to future scenarios, although logically it follows that this would endanger the government’s ability to pay off the debt and would thus seem to push interest rates higher, there is little precedent for that over the last century in the US.

These kinds of counterintuitive relationships point to the need for using technical and intermarket analysis as a check to our inability to understand complex systems. If the debt/GDP burden does at some point meaningfully impact interest rates, this should show up in the cyclical indicators outlined above.

Market timing risk

A more immediate concern is the long-term historical tendency for equities to outperform bonds. There are only a few instances in the last century and a half where bonds were able to beat equities for a long period of time.

Chart R. Equities have a strong record of beating Treasuries (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; S&P Global; Author calculations)

But during bear markets, which tend to last 10 to 15 years, there have been extended periods in which bonds outperformed.

Chart S. During 'secular bear' markets, stocks tend to underperform (Robert Shiller; St Louis Fed; S&P Global; Author calculations)

The chart above suggests that relative performance is largely dominated by the absolute performance of equities, and this is very difficult to predict.

In short, when taking a strong position in Treasuries, there is an underlying structural risk (that is, there is something in the nature of equities and debt) that equities will outperform. You are, to some extent, timing the market. On the other hand, where downside cyclical risk appears to be elevated, as this article is arguing, one can use long-term Treasuries to hedge that risk.

Reinflation risk

That brings us to cyclical risk, or reinflation risk. Quite simply, the market cycle could turn. We have been in a downcycle for about two years already. This is not an exceptionally long time, but it is possible that profit growth and commodity prices could pick up again, and this would contribute to, or at least point to, a period of higher rates. Thus, leaning into long-term Treasuries would probably be one of the worst things one could do.

Conclusion

The solution to these risks is to weigh one’s risk tolerances and to watch cyclical conditions to make sure the market does not go too far the other way.

For now, the balance of factors points to leaning into long-term Treasuries over the next two years. Yield momentum is declining and, unless the Fed intends to raise rates in a significant manner—which is something that momentum in earnings and commodities suggests is not likely—the yield curve is pointing to a significant and sustained decline in long-term yields over the next two years. If yields do fall, there is a very high probability bonds will beat commodities but also a somewhat better than average probability that Treasuries on the longest end of the curve will beat equities, as well.

But it is necessary to regularly monitor the market cycle, especially momentum in S&P 500 EPS, industrial metals, and yields, not to mention relative performance metrics. Even a classic technical metric like the 200-day moving average could be useful. These kinds of indicators should help in avoiding both structural and cyclical risks, but the most important thing is to keep an eye on overall cyclical conditions.