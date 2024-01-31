Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZROZ: Likely To Rise Significantly Through 2025

John Overstreet
Summary

  • Long-term Treasury ETFs like ZROZ have the potential to outperform equities and commodities due to a disinflationary downcycle and a significant decline in yields.
  • The behavior of the yield curve suggests that long-term yields will fall over the course of the next two years, benefiting long-duration Treasuries.
  • Relative performance metrics currently show underperformance of ZROZ, but it will likely beat the S&P 500 and commodity ETFs as yields fall.
  • Excessive federal debt is a concern, but there is no clear link between rising debt and rising yields.
  • Using absolute and relative momentum and trend metrics can help prevent the risks of a debt crisis and the chronic underperformance of Treasuries relative to equities.
A year ago, I argued that long-term Treasuries would be the likely ‘ winner’ in 2023. In the end, the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) gained 1% last year and beat the Invesco DB

I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. My most original work is probably in the following areas: long-term sector rotations; Gibson's Paradox; Long Waves; market cycles; innovation supercycles; global violence supercycles; intraweek market anomalies; cost disease and inflation; and cost disease and demographic change.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZROZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have positions in related tickers such as RSP, XHYD, XHYE, DBB, SGOL, and DBE.

Today, 10:23 AM
1. From the article: "Excessive federal debt is a concern, but there is no clear link between rising debt and rising yields."

There is a clear link between Federal debt and lower economic growth. And lower economic growth is usually associated with lower levels of inflation, and hence lower yields.

See: "Debt and Growth: A Decade of Studies"

www.mercatus.org/...

2. A fairly good predictor of bond returns over the next 20 years would be the yield on a bond with a 15 year duration. That is pretty close to the duration on a 20-year treasury bond.

-The current 20 year treasury bond yield is about 4.4%.

3. A probabilistic 'real' (after inflation) return of the S & P 500 index fund is from the inverse of the Shiller P/E which is roughly + 3.0%. e.g. (1/32.9) x 100.

-Add +2.5% for an average inflation estimate, and that's about +5.5% nominal.

-For the S&P 500 index, that's potentially less than half (1/2) of the long-term average.

-Bonds are likely to give stocks some stiff competition over the next decade or two.

4. Starting valuations for stocks matter. And they matter a lot for long-term returns. If a pre-retiree needs the historical return (+10%) from stocks over the next decade to make their retirement goal, it's time to seriously consider a "Plan B". Actions in a Plan B might include...

-Remaining in or returning to work
-Reducing spending
-Selling a home and downsizing
-Reducing the nest egg goal
-Shifting some of one's stock allocations to overseas markets with lower starting valuations
-Moving to an area or state with a lower cost of living

4. Treasury bond funds and treasury ETFs provide the most certainty in terms of their relationship with income over a long investment horizon versus stocks. A fund like ZROZ is subject to a lot of price volatility because of its long duration. That doesn’t make it "unsafe."

The "safest" bond an investor can own is one whose cash flows match the investor's needs for future cash. For a long-term retirement investor, this means a healthy allocation to long-term bonds.
