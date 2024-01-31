Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Google Stock Is Dipping Despite Revenue Upticks

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
941 Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc./Google's stock price drop after Q4 earnings indicated positive revenue and income trends have a lot to do with its "Magnificent" status.
  • While it shows stable trends in all regions, Google remains dependent on ad spends at a time when macro factors indicate headwinds ahead for overall consumption.
  • Google's burning cash to catch up in the AI arms race being fought between tech giants. It will be a while before the company can display a worthy edge.

Businessman use AI to help work, AI Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Business, modern technology, internet and networking concept. AI technology in everyday life. A.I., Chat AI, Generative Ai,

Supatman

"Magnificent Seven" colossus Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google announced its Q4 earnings for 2023 on the 30th of January. Despite an uptick in overall revenues and income, the stock immediately took a tumble due to

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
941 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

j
jtbjr58
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Great analysis and timely -- I am looking to add under 140 and lower. Going long.

(Check above, in your text "...growth is NO longer a matter of personel...")
t
tmurtukov
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (12)
@jtbjr58 "under 140" already means lower
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.