January Payrolls Preview: The Labor Market Is Still Tight, And That's A Problem

Jan. 31, 2024
Damir Tokic
Summary

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the January labor report, which will have significant implications for financial markets.
  • Analysts expect a slight increase in the unemployment rate and a slowdown in wage growth, continuing the trend of a weakening labor market.
  • However, high-frequency weekly labor data suggests that the labor market remains tight, indicating a potential upside surprise in the labor report.
  • The tight labor market poses a major obstacle to the Fed's planned interest rate normalization policy, which increases the risk of a correction in the S&P 500.

The macro setup

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the January labor report on Friday. Within the current macro context, the labor report is the key variable with significant implications for the financial markets, from stocks, bonds, currencies, to commodities. Specifically, the

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

