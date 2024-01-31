Win McNamee

The macro setup

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the January labor report on Friday. Within the current macro context, the labor report is the key variable with significant implications for the financial markets, from stocks, bonds, currencies, to commodities. Specifically, the Fed is about to embark on the interest rate normalization policy, or a series of interest rates cuts by assuming that:

The labor market would slightly weaken with the unemployment rate rising to 4.1% by the end of the year.

Thus, the economy would slow down to a 1.5% real GDO growth rate.

While inflation would keep falling to 2.4%, as measured by the core PCE.

Obviously, the key variable in this macro forecast is the status of the labor market. If the labor market remains strong (with the unemployment rate staying below 4%), it's unlikely that the economy would slow significantly, given that 70% of the US economy is based on consumption. and especially if the wage growth remains strong. In this situation the inflation could turn out to be stickier, or even accelerate. Thus, the Fed would be unable to cut interest rates, and might be forced to revert to the "higher-for-longer" policy, or even start increasing interest rates again.

Alternatively, if the labor market weakens sharply and the unemployment rate spikes above 4.1%, we could be facing an imminent recession, and a more aggressive Fed monetary policy easing.

The January Payrolls report expectations

The labor market has been gradually weakening during the last 12 months, based on the new jobs created data. The consensus market expectations for January 2024 is the continuation of this trend.

Specifically, the analysts expect a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.8% (from 3.7%), and a slowdown in the wage growth to 0.3% m-o-m (from 0.4%), and a more modest level of new jobs creation at 180K (down from 216K).

Trading Economics

Thus, if the actual data meets the consensus, considering the revisions to previous months, the soft-landing scenario assumed by the Fed will continue to hold, which should allow the Fed to eventually start normalizing interest rates.

Obviously, any significant deviation from these numbers could change the Fed's projections, and thus change the course of monetary policy - with an outsized effect on the financial markets.

The Fed is facing the upside risk as well as the downside risk. If the data continues to show a resilient (strong) labor market, the Fed could be forced to abandon the interest rate normalization policy.

Similarly, an accelerated weakening of the labor market could signal an imminent recession, caused by the lagged effects of the prior monetary policy tightening.

So, investors have a great interest in predicting 1) whether there is a surprise in the January labor report (positive of negative), and 2) how the labor market will evolve over the next 6-12 months, relative to the Fed's projections.

What will the actual data show?

Based on the high-frequency weekly labor data, the labor market still remains very tight. Thus, the upside surprise to the labor market data is more likely - the labor report for January is likely to show that job creation remains strong, where the actual number exceeds the 180K mark, with the unemployment rate staying at 3.8%.

Specifically, the weekly initial claims for unemployment were very low during the month of January, at a level right above 200K, and even dipped below 200K in one week. Historically, these numbers are associated with very tight labor markets, where the employers are reluctant to let go of their employees.

Trading Economics

Other longer-term data points also suggest that the labor market is still very tight. Specifically, the JOLTS data shows that there are still around 9M job openings, down from 12M at the post pandemic peak, but still above the 6K-7M pre-pandemic level. This suggests that the labor demand is still very high.

Considering that the number of unemployed individuals is a measure of labor supply, the ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed measures the supply-demand balance in the labor market. This ratio currently shows that there are 1.4 job openings for each unemployed person, which is lower than 2 at the pandemic peak, but still above the 1.2 pre-pandemic level - which was already very high, considering that there were 0.6 jobs available for each unemployed person at the peak of the business cycle in 2008.

The point is, the labor market is still in imbalance - the labor demand exceeds the labor supply. Why? There is a labor shortage, and it has to do with demographics and politics.

Job openings/Unemployed people (FRED)

But, further analysis shows there are structural issues with the labor market imbalance. For example, the labor shortage in Leisure and Hospitality has disappeared, as the job openings in that sector have fallen back to the pre-pandemic level (blue line). This suggests that the pandemic-related labor market imbalance has mostly been corrected.

However, the job openings in the Education and Health Services are still around 2M, slightly less than 2.2M at the post-pandemic peak, but still well above the 1.2M pre-pandemic level (red line). The labor shortage in this sector is still very significant. Why? Demographics. As the population ages there is more demand for health services. At the same time there is a shortage of healthcare workers. This is a structural issue that will keep the labor market tight for the foreseeable future.

FRED

Surprisingly, despite the labor shortage in the health sector, the wage growth has significantly slowed for health workers. This suggests that the employers might have to start offering more competitive wages for nurses and other health workers - which will eventually show up in higher wages overall and possibly reignite the inflationary fears.

FRED

Implications

The point is that the data continues to show a very tight labor market - and this is a major problem for the Fed.

Yes, due to the base effects inflation is falling, and it will keep falling until June when the base effects disappear. So, the Fed wants to feel that the inflation fight is over and normalize the interest rates. However, it is very unlikely that inflation sustainably returns to the 2% level without a substantial increase in the unemployment rate - and a recession.

The Fed could be political, but they also understand the problem posed by the tight labor market. Thus, the Fed could start with the cuts in May and June, but likely pause prematurely as inflation proves to be sticky due to a tight labor market - and then wait for the recession to continue cutting interest rates.

The S&P 500 (SP500) is facing two risks. The first risk is if the Fed delays the expected March cut to May or June - this could cause an imminent correction. The second risk is if the Fed likely pauses the cuts, possibly in June, which could trigger the beginning of a new bear market.

Thus, given the current situation, my S&P500 rating is a Hold. There is a high chance of a 5-10% correction, which could be a buying opportunity into the May cuts, and a possible peak in June (if not, we'll adjust accordingly).