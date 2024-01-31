CNYA: The China Contrarian Trade Of Choice

Nikada

With the second largest economy in the world, China can't be ignored. One of the popular investment vehicles to gain exposure to China is the iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA). It clearly hasn't done well. China's markets have been a mess for some time now, but there is a price for everything, and the contrarian trade is to bet on the country now.

Before we dive into the specifics of CNYA, it's crucial to understand the investment premise behind this ETF. China's rapid economic growth, large population, and increasing consumer spending make it an attractive market for potential investors. However, investing in China's domestic market can be complex due to regulatory restrictions, market volatility, and potential lack of transparency. This is where ETFs like CNYA come into the picture. They offer a convenient way to gain exposure to the Chinese market while minimizing some of these risks.

CNYA is an exchange-traded fund managed by BlackRock that aims to track the performance of the MSCI China A Inclusion Index. This Index is composed of large and mid-cap Chinese securities listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The ETF had net assets of around $182 million. The fund's inception was on June 13, 2016, and it is traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

A Look At The Holdings

The iShares MSCI China A ETF is comprised of numerous holdings across various sectors. Top positions include:

1. Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd: This is a leading producer of Baijiu, a traditional Chinese spirit. It is the largest component of the ETF, reflecting its significant market capitalization and impact on the Chinese consumer sector.

2. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd: As the world's largest manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, this company plays a crucial role in the growing global shift towards electric vehicles.

3. Ping An Insurance Group: This is one of the largest insurers in China, offering insurance, banking, and financial services.

4. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd: As one of China's first joint-stock commercial banks, this institution has a significant influence on the Chinese financial sector.

Kweichow has the biggest weighting at 5.79%, while the others are all under 1.85%. This is a fairly diversified fund all things considered.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The iShares MSCI China A ETF involves diverse sector allocations. The largest sectors represented include Financials, Industrials, and Tech.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison: How Does CNYA Stack Up?

When considering CNYA, it's beneficial to compare it with similar ETFs. For example, the X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) and the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) are two other funds that focus on China A-shares.

CNYA tracks the MSCI China A Inclusion Index, which includes A-shares that are accessible via the Stock Connect program and is designed to be part of the gradual inclusion of A-shares into global indices. This makes CNYA a broad representation of the A-shares market, including large-cap and mid-cap stocks. In contrast, ASHR tracks the CSI 300 Index, which focuses on the 300 largest and most liquid A-share stocks in the Chinese market. This concentration means ASHR is more focused on the top-tier segment of A-shares, potentially offering a different risk/reward profile compared to CNYA's wider market approach. KBA on the other hand, by tracking the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, focuses on the 50 largest, most liquid Shanghai and Shenzhen listed A-shares and is associated with the first officially recognized Futures contracts for Stock Connect-eligible A-shares, which might make it attractive for risk management and investors looking at liquidity an inevitability.

CYNA has outperformed both, but that doesn't say much given how poorly China's markets have performed in general.

Pros and Cons of Investing in the Theme the ETF Tracks

Investing in the Chinese market via CNYA comes with potential rewards and risks.

Pros:

Diversification : Investing in CNYA can add international exposure to your portfolio, potentially reducing risk and enhancing returns.

Growth Potential: Given China's robust economic growth, investing in CNYA could yield substantial returns.

Cons:

Regulatory Risk : The Chinese government's regulatory actions can impact the market unpredictably, affecting the ETF's performance.

Market Volatility: The Chinese market can be volatile, leading to significant price swings in the ETF.

Conclusion: Is the iShares MSCI China A ETF a Good Investment?

The decision to invest in CNYA should depend on your investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. While the ETF offers an easy way to tap into China's growth potential, it also comes with risks, primarily tied to regulatory changes and market volatility. I think there is a contrarian case to be made to consider allocating to China's markets, and if you are of the same mindset, this is an easy ETF to get access.