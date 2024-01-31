Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Avoid In 2024

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. shares have underperformed against the broader market in recent quarters due to weak earnings and a sluggish outlook for 2024.
  • The company's margins have suffered due to aggressive price cuts for vehicles, and there is a risk that lower vehicle volumes will eat into profits.
  • Tesla is likely going to be "dead money" for the rest of the year.

Since the publication of my latest article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in October, the company’s shares have depreciated by ~2% and underperformed against the broader market. Considering the release of a relatively weak earnings report for

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to his home country. Despite this, he managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets.Bohdan leads the investing group BlackSquare Capital. Its goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty. To achieve this goal, the group provides weekly idea reports, geopolitical research, real-time portfolio tracking, valuation models, and much more. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

eeeW profile picture
eeeW
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Agree. A new CEO and board is needed; a CEO who is an engineer and a board that is not controlled by musk but real qualified credentialed people in engineering, electronics, management, finance, business and marketing.
Krautman profile picture
Krautman
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (324)
"Therefore, in the current environment, it makes sense to look at Tesla primarily as a car company that has declining margins and expects to grow at a weaker rate than previously expected"
>>> No. This is the part where this whole article falls apart. It just does not make any sense to focus on some Tesla-historic figures focusing on car production. Anyone who has invested into Tesla as being a 'car company' was wrong, but possibly got really lucky.

Tesla is a sentiment driven, constantly in the 'soon-to-be-in-the-money' startup type thing, tech leader for the Chinese to copy and heavily correlated with Bitcoin - there is very little fundamentals to make full sense of the stock price movements. In the end of the day - if Bitcoin goes up, Tesla goes up, and while tech leaders keep promising a future of robots doing all the work (Optimus), and virtual reality taking care of all the porn (Meta and Apple), nobody will care about the fundamentals as long as it is not facing bankruptcy.
m
marcoyolo
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (861)
Tesla is in bearish shape but if your thesis is due to Tesla losing to BYD your thesis is flawed. BYD sucks and I have seen little to no interest in these vehicles exhibited by the average westerner.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (10.72K)
The Fanboys will pull this back up. Not worried.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (2.31K)
@Djreef1966 You are one of them so keep posting away
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (626)
Just bought 300 more shares. Long $TSLA here.
InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (2.32K)
"Tesla is likely going to be "dead money" for the rest of the year."

You are correct, if you, like most SA authors, ignore all of the other potential businesses:

seekingalpha.com/...
