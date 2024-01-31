Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images News

Since the publication of my latest article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in October, the company’s shares have depreciated by ~2% and underperformed against the broader market. Considering the release of a relatively weak earnings report for Q4 and a sluggish outlook for 2024, there are reasons to believe that Tesla could be "dead money" for the rest of the year, as its growth story is slowly being undermined by various internal and external factors.

Major Challenges Ahead

Last week Tesla reported its Q4 and FY23 earnings results that mostly disappointed investors. While the company’s revenues in Q4 increased by 3.5% Y/Y and the non-GAAP EPS was $0.71, the revenues were below the street estimates by $590 million, while the non-GAAP EPS missed the expectations by $0.03. Q4 was also the second consecutive quarter of EPS and revenue miss, which resulted in the further depreciation of Tesla’s shares which have been drastically underperforming against the broader market in the last half a year.

Performance of Tesla's Shares Against The Broader Market (Seeking Alpha)

At first, it seems like the report was pretty solid, considering that Tesla set a new record of delivering over 484,500 vehicles in a quarter and has reached an annual run rate of nearly 2 million deliveries. Despite this, the company has also failed to provide a concrete number of deliveries that it expects to achieve in 2024 and even noted that the volume growth will be lower due to the focus on preparing the launch of a next-generation car somewhere in 2025.

Such an outlook has greatly disappointed investors and the street, which initially guided a 19% top-line growth for the year. It has already resulted in a wave of revenue downward revisions, and there’s a possibility that the top line growth for the year could be closer to 10%.

Tesla's Revenue Revisions By The Street (Seeking Alpha)

In addition to the revenue revisions, we also saw dozens of downward revisions for Tesla’s earnings that contributed to the depreciation of the company’s shares in recent days.

Tesla's Earnings And Revenue Revisions By The Street (Seeking Alpha)

It’s important to understand that the delivery target for 2023 was reached primarily by Tesla’s aggressive price cuts for its vehicles, which has negatively affected the company’s bottom-line performance. If we look closely at Tesla’s latest report, we’ll see that as a result of the reduced average selling price for its vehicles, the company’s margins have greatly suffered. In FY23, Tesla’s gross margin, operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin were only 18.2%, 9.2%, and 17.2%, respectively. For comparison, the gross margin, operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin in FY22 were 25.6%, 16.8%, and 23.6%, respectively. Considering this, there’s a risk that lower vehicle volumes will begin to eat the company’s profits and make the business even less attractive to own in 2024.

What’s more, is that there’s also no guarantee that the volume growth rate will significantly improve in 2025 and beyond. During the latest conference call, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk stated that the production of next-generation vehicles will begin at the end of 2025. However, he also noted that he could be optimistic about this schedule and that investors need to take that timeline with a grain of salt. Since the $25,000 car didn’t arrive in 2023 and the L5 autonomy is nowhere in sight to allow the emergence of Tesla’s robotaxis, it makes sense to believe that there’s a chance that the next generation car won’t arrive on time as well.

As such, it’s no surprise that the company’s shares have been depreciating in the last half a year and the selloff intensified after the release of the latest earnings results. The divergence in the performance of Tesla’s stock against the broader market also shows that the market still views the company primarily as a car business and not as a next-generation disruptor of different industries. After all, a decent portion of disruptors primarily from the AI field have been aggressively expanding and appreciating in the last half a year, while Tesla with its full self-drive, or FSD, Optimus, Dojo, and other innovative products underperformed simply due to the fact that ~85% of its revenues still come from the automotive business.

Therefore, in the current environment, it makes sense to look at Tesla primarily as a car company that has declining margins and expects to grow at a weaker rate than previously expected. Given its current state of affairs, it also makes sense to believe that the company continues to be overvalued even after the latest depreciation of its shares. As of today, Seeking Alpha’s Quant system gives Tesla a rating of ‘F’ for valuation since the company still trades at ~60 times its forward earnings and at almost 6 times its forward sales.

My discounted cash flow, or DCF, model from last year, which assumed a top line growth above 20% in FY24, also gave the company a fair value in the range of ~$130 per share. This supports the notion that Tesla continues to trade at a significant premium at a time when the growth story is being undermined by various internal and external factors.

Brace For A New Reality

Another thing that investors need to understand is that Tesla currently operates in a much different environment in comparison to a few years ago. If before it was enough for the company to simply expand its production capacity to meet the growing demand for EVs, then now the situation is completely different.

On the one hand, Tesla has started to slowly lose its competitive edge against the Chinese manufacturers that can quickly scale their own production of EVs with the help of subsidies and other incentives that the Chinese government provides them. That’s one of the main reasons behind Tesla’s declining margins in 2023 which took a hit as a result of the ongoing price war within the EV industry. Elon Musk himself in the latest conference call noted that Chinese manufacturers are the most competitive in the world right now and they have a chance to demolish any other automotive company around the globe. Considering that in Q4 the Chinese-based BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) overtook Tesla and became the biggest producer of pure EVs in the world, it makes sense to believe that the share of Chinese EVs is only going to increase in the following years.

On the other hand, Tesla has been extremely reliant on undisrupted globalization to scale its production and expand its footprint across the globe. Now, as globalization untangles while Sino-American relations hit new historical lows, it becomes much harder for Tesla to navigate in the current environment. Since the beginning of this year, the federal tax credits for Tesla’s Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range have been cut in half in the United States due to not fully meeting the sourcing requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act.

What’s worse is that Model Y and Model X could also be affected by this in 2024, as the rules could be tightened once again while Tesla won’t be able to fully decrease its reliance on Chinese battery suppliers due to the fact that it has a global supply chain. On top of all of that, the latest ban on exports of rare earth metals by China along with the probable escalation of the Sino-American trade war under the potential Trump administration create additional challenges for Tesla, which would likely keep its margins low for a long time.

In addition to all of that, Tesla’s European operations are already being disrupted and undermined by geopolitical developments and market forces. If at the end of Q1 2023 Tesla had a 21.3% market share of the European EV market, then it ended Q4 ’23 with a share of 16.5% primarily due to the rising competition from local legacy automakers that have been doubling down on the production of EVs. What’s more is that Tesla was prompted to halt the production of Model Y at its Berlin plant due to the Red Sea crisis, while there’s a risk that its Chinese-made Model 3s that are exported from China to Europe could be hit with additional tariffs later this year. This could undermine Tesla’s standing in the old continent even more.

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that it would be extremely hard for Tesla to improve its bottom-line performance anytime soon due to the pricing pressure from various internal and external developments that already resulted in the margin contraction. What’s more, is that the lower top line growth expectations for 2024 couldn’t have come at a worse time for Tesla given the current state of the globe and the EV market in particular.

What’s Next For Tesla’s Shares?

Given the lack of major growth catalysts that could’ve justified Tesla’s current valuation, it makes sense to believe that the company’s shares are more than likely to underperform against the broader market this year. The shares are already down over 20% YTD against the S&P 500 (SP500) growth of ~2% YTD, and such a divergence could remain the case for the rest of 2024. Therefore, at this stage, it all comes down to whether Tesla would be able to execute its 2025 promises to aggressively expand its top-line growth and mitigate the downside that’s associated with the recent margin contractions. We still have time to figure out whether that’s going to be the case, but for now, it seems that Tesla will be "dead money" in 2024.

Despite this, I don’t exclude the potential share appreciation in the short-term to above the current technical resistance level of ~$200 per share. After all, Tesla’s stock is currently in the consolidation phase after the latest earnings-related depreciation, and it can rebound as the profit-taking at the current levels accelerates. However, the company’s shares have been on a downward trajectory since the middle of summer and have been repeating the lower highs and lower lows pattern, which indicates that any rebounds are likely to be temporary until the overall sentiment improves. Since there’s a lack of major growth catalysts for this year, I wouldn’t expect an improvement in the sentiment anytime soon.

That’s why at the current market price of ~$190 per share I believe that a HOLD rating is the most appropriate. This is due to the fact that we could see a temporary ~10%-15% appreciation in the next few days or weeks to lower highs, after which we could expect a decline of a greater proportion to new lower lows to complete the technical pattern.

If you are an investor who still holds Tesla shares and wants to unwind the position – you’ll probably want to wait for a better exit point rather than sell a position after the washout already happened. If you’re a trader who plans to short the shares – it would make sense to wait for a short-term appreciation so that the stock has exited the consolidation stage before committing to the trade at the current price. If you’re interested in a long-term position in Tesla shares – it would make sense to wait a few months before deciding at what price it’s best to commit to the investment. This is because Tesla, Inc. stock is likely going to be "dead money" for a while for long-term investors due to the lack of major catalysts.

