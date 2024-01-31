Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.5K Followers

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 31, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Begona Morenes - Investor Relations

Ana Botin - Executive Chair

Hector Grisi - Chief Executive Officer

Jose Garcia-Cantera - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas

Benjamin Toms - RBC

Antonio Reale - Bank of America

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Francisco Riquel - Alantra Equities

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Marta Sanchez Romero - Citi

Begona Morenes

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Banco Santander's Conference Call to Discuss our Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023. Just as a reminder, both the results report and presentation we will be following today are available to you on our website.

I am joined here today by our Executive Chair, Ms. Ana Botin; our CEO, Mr. Hector Grisi; and our CFO, Mr. Jose Garcia-Cantera. Following their presentations, we will open the floor for any and all questions that you may have in the Q&A session.

With this, I will hand over to Ms. Botin. Ana, the floor is yours.

Ana Botin

Good morning, everybody, and thank you, Begonia. It’s great pleasure to be with you all and thank you for joining. As a reminder, we have recently announced, a last step towards one Santander. We finished the creation of the five global businesses, which we began a few years ago. I would come back to this in more detail in a moment, but I would like to note that any reference to these global businesses today relate to the new business definitions that were communicated last December.

So, the focus today will be, first, main highlights of our results and update on our strategy. Hector will then review our financial performance

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.