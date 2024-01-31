Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New York Community Bancorp: Tanks A Lot For The Dividend Cut

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp, Inc. reported a net loss of $252 million for Q4-2023, alongside a massive dividend reduction.
  • The company's metrics do not portray it in a positive light compared to its peers, with worse charge-offs and a lower CET1 ratio.
  • We dissect the situation in light of the 35% drop in the pre-market action.
Row of Old Apartment Buildings along a Street in the East Village of New York City

James Andrews/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), the stock was at $9.37, and we suggested that it was good but not "great".

Well, if you are heavily underweight financial stocks, then this is one of the best you

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Comments (179)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (14.01K)
No rate cuts for you young Skywalker... booming employment, wage gains.. higher for longer..maybe they have to raise rates!! omg...I'm Melting, I'm Melting..what a world what a world.. Bea 🧹🧹🧹
h
high5md
Today, 6:11 AM
Comments (37)
A local bank seems like a very bad bet when it is located in city where the population is about the same as it was circa1950, while in the whole country it has more than doubled since then.
Not at all shocking that share price is lower now than 1994, or that the dividend is down from $1 annually 10 years ago.
Except maybe as a short term trade(assuming heaven and earth will be moved to keep this out of penny stock land), why would anyone want to own this?
O
OptionsRfun
Today, 6:32 AM
Comments (14)
@high5md - are you even aware of the geographical markets they are in? Apparently not based on your comment.
C
Capital_management
Today, 5:23 AM
Comments (72)
Lets do some math. EPS in 2004 was $1.7. If we use inflation calulator, than its $2.74 in 2022 Dollars, just to be flat and stagnating. Reality was $1.26 in 2022. Inflation adjusted profits declined by around 60%.

Company had declining EPS 9 years out of 18 years.

EPS for 2024 is estimated to be $0.7. Decline in real profits about 80%.

Now lets compare it to well run banks like OZK. EPS in 2004 was $0.39 and now its $6 for 2024. Thats 15x growth in nominal numbers. Inflation calulator say $0.63 in 2023 Dollars. Thats still alost 10x more profits after adjusting for inflation.

I guess only reason to buy NYCB was a turnaround story, which is a risky bet. Its better to buy quality and compound nice EPS growth.
Brent Ericson profile picture
Brent Ericson
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (294)
@Capital_management that’s not how you compare. Never saw calculation like that. For one thing, NYCB has increased outstanding shares, so how can you even use EPS when the denominator keeps increasing?
D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (4.44K)
@Brent Ericson - No, that is a good way (but not the sole method) to compare. Yes, NYCB increased outstanding shares. The question to ask yourself is why didn't the increase in shares (capital) not increase earning per share? It is OK to increase share count if earnings per share increase more than the share count. Otherwise, one has frittered away equity
V
Val126
Today, 4:45 AM
Comments (2.45K)
Wow. NYCB is a declining business for at least 20 years already with eps deteriorating over time. If you add inflation than this bank collapsed something like 80% in 2 decades in profits.

And you recommended this junk bank? What a shame. 20 years of experience and you don't know that avoiding companies with long term decline in EPS is a must.

There are so many high quality regional banks with growing profits over time. I don't know why I should buy 20 year old value trap?
E
EF Hutton
Yesterday, 8:53 PM
Comments (491)
More buyers than sellers in this thread. Be interesting to see who was selling this the most.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 7:59 PM
Comments (27.4K)
@joel menkes Any thoughts you want to share? I know you like this one and have followed them longer than I haven't been investing.
z
zip6485
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
Comments (6.5K)
Trapping Value:
I have read a lot of articles about this bank, but I have no gut to buy any shares.
The bank sector and the commercial real estate sector still have a lot of problems. May I ask do you know any leveraged ETFs (LETFs) for these two sectors? I did a lot of diggings, still came up empty.
TIA.
SummitNJ profile picture
SummitNJ
Yesterday, 4:47 PM
Comments (54)
Thanks for your work on this stock and others, Trapping Value.

I chose to initiate a position in the preferred A stock.

From the transcript, NYCB clearly has a problem with their examiners. As I read the transcript, the examiners told management to raise cash on the balance sheet NOW (and stop fing around), told management to change assumptions on their loss provisioning model, and told NYCB to cut the dividend to raise capital ratios.

Examiners took similar actions against Wells Fargo, when that company was told by regulators to cut its quarterly dividend to $.10 in 2020 (down from $.51).

WFC earned $4.95 in 2021. They’re government-employed bank examiners, not God. They don’t know the future better than the rest of us - they just pretend to.

NYCB made the dreadful mistake of not asking the regulators how they should run their bank. The regulators came back and slapped management silly. More cash, more loss reserves, and more equity capital on top of the loss reserves.

NYCB hasn’t been terribly profitable over the last 10-25 years, but they’ve lost money only once (2015) since 1997, and that was due to debt extinguishment. I’m betting, small, that their Fed examiner allows them to stay in business, the business continues to be modestly profitable, and the preferred gets paid.

Heck, if you believe management’s 2.40% NIM, $500 million of other income and $2.3 billion of expenses, even with a similar loss provision, NYCB earns MORE than the OLD dividend!!

This preferred converts to 3- month SOFR plus 382bp in March 2027. When the Fed is being stimulative, the dividend could fall to $1.00, annnualized, assuming 0% Fed funds. Conversely, if Fed Funds are at 5%, you’ll get a $2.25 dividend, annualized. The dividend resets every 3 months, so no income stream is permanent. But it does adjust up and down with rates. I’m not making a bet on the general level of rates. The cash on cash yield, at Thursday’s closing price, is about 8.7% before tax, 6.6% after tax.

Again, thank you for your work. It’s always thorough and I enjoy sharing ideas with you.
D
Dollarsandcents
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (4.44K)
@SummitNJ Mostly agree with your assessment of the examiners. They are not going to let anything slid given what happen with Silicon Bank and Signature Bank. Congress reamed them for not preventing Silicon and Signature from blowing up. However, even without the blow up, the examiners treat you a whole lot differently they you reach $100B. With that said, NYCB mgt should be faulted for continuing to act like they are playing AA ball when in fact its' the Majors. They may not have the bench strength or know how to deal with in. Its a whole different ball game.
d
dmau3
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Comments (3.41K)
@Dollarsandcents this bank has doubled in size over the past two years. To my way of thinking the examiners have already screwed up and are now playing catch up.
d
daknola
Yesterday, 3:58 PM
Comments (26)
Yes there is risk here..thats why most of us are here in first place. 85% of risk here is bank assets (bonds) being devalued because of rising rates. As long as rates do not rise further and may decline the pressure on these banks will shrink, stock prices will increase.
d
dmau3
Yesterday, 4:05 PM
Comments (3.41K)
@daknola unless there is a run on deposits, which could happen here. This is not the end of NYCB's problems, but the beginning.
Rob G. in Vegas profile picture
Rob G. in Vegas
Yesterday, 5:01 PM
Comments (3.95K)
@dmau3 $81B of deposits here, with $20 Billion non-interest bearing. I could see the $20B heading for the exit fairly soon (why haven't they already?).

You believe there is a chance most depositors could lose confidence in the bank?
d
dmau3
Yesterday, 5:44 PM
Comments (3.41K)
@Rob G. in Vegas I don't know, but when it happens, it happens fast.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Yesterday, 1:48 PM
Comments (2.3K)
Another example of why you should never fall in love with a stock. I built up a position in NYCB during the uncertainty leading to the Flagstar acquisition, as well as the banking sell off / mini-crisis last year, and then traded out later for a nice profit. Grateful to have taken profits and moved on. For those looking to take advantage of the drop now, I’d wait for more of the dust to settle. So much damage has been done to the stock there will be time to get back in if they prove they can execute.
V
Val126
Today, 4:50 AM
Comments (2.45K)
@Xav Welsh Another example why you should not buy company with decades of decreasing profits and EPS. What attracted you to a failing business? There are dozens of regional banks growing year after year and you buy value trap. Hard to understand why.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 5:45 AM
Comments (2.3K)
@Val126 Read my comment again. I bought in anticipation of a deal that would grow the bank, and then bought a lot more when there was a dramatic drop in regional bank stock prices due to the Silicon Valley Bank failure. NYCB price subsequently doubled and I sold with a huge profit. I can only hope to be caught in more traps like that!
d
dmau3
Yesterday, 10:36 AM
Comments (3.41K)
Good luck to all you people who talked yourselves into buying this garbage yesterday!
b
bionic1
Yesterday, 10:35 AM
Comments (4.05K)
Seems to be a wealth of "experts" in hindsight!!! Where were you hiding on 1/29 & 1/30??
D
Dollarsandcents
Yesterday, 11:46 AM
Comments (4.44K)
@bionic1 - in other subs - not being yield hogs. There was no reason to follow this mess.
b
bionic1
Yesterday, 11:52 AM
Comments (4.05K)
@Dollarsandcents It was rated a buy & just downgraded today by at least 4 anal ysts!!
D
Dollarsandcents
Yesterday, 12:24 PM
Comments (4.44K)
@bionic1 - I hear you but let's face it, the only folks that were interested in NYCB were interested in it for the yield (yield hogs). Even then it never made any sense to me. The had the same div from 2004 to 2015, cut the div in 2015 and left it unchanged until the cut the other day. It was not just 20 years of no growth, it was actually lower than it was 20 years ago. All the while the shares kept dropping making the yield look "juicy". Yield hogs get slaughtered because all they see if the "juicy" dividend.
p
parity
Yesterday, 10:25 AM
Comments (3.8K)
Anyone check out their deposits know if there is any bank run risk here?
D
Dollarsandcents
Yesterday, 12:12 PM
Comments (4.44K)
@parity - doubtful. However, the problem with moving from a mostly consumer and mom and pop depositor bank to a greater share of larger, commercial deposits is that by their very nature, larger commercial depositors have larger balances and more likely to be over the $250K FDIC cap. These are the depositors that are more likely to be skittish and flee at the first sign of trouble which then snow balls (similar to what happened at Silicon)
p
parity
Yesterday, 12:15 PM
Comments (3.8K)
@Dollarsandcents Btw, there is a page from WAL's recent Q presentation that shows insured deposits+ in a chart for a bunch of banks incl NYCB. SA has a link to the presentation. NYCB is about average for a community bank for the most part.
Brent Ericson profile picture
Brent Ericson
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (294)
@parity you can see the deposit number on their earnings.
f
fairmountcreek
Yesterday, 9:29 AM
Comments (336)
This was basically self-induced.
Obviously in a rising rate environment coupled with rising prices and the post-Covid office/retail/entertainment pending mess BUYING another bank was a risky proposition. Most of their loans are not SFR home based, either.
ALSO, they had to have known that the Feds were going to require more in reserves.
In the real world, fireable offense.
w
wboz
Yesterday, 9:38 AM
Comments (5.27K)
@fairmountcreek shows how strong banks are when being required to actually meet capital requirements is somehow overwhelmingly burdensome.
S
SUE2
Yesterday, 10:25 AM
Comments (6.95K)
@fairmountcreek Perhaps reaffirming what we should all know. Investing in stocks involves RISK. We perhaps SPIN reality by refusing to call it GAMBLING. I owned NYCB many years ago I sold it many years ago.
WHY? I don't even remember. A fineable offense? It is likely they have a manual that spells out what you can be fired for and likely a severance package based on position and years of service. Far as my NYCB stock. I may be wrong, I think I bought stock in Roslyn Savings bank and it was bought or????? by NYCB. When, banks change names it is often because they went bust and are bailed out by FDIC insurance. .
f
feldie47
Yesterday, 8:42 AM
Comments (188)
The very last balance sheet I would ever trust is the one from a bank and the bigger the bank the less trustworthy the balance sheet.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Yesterday, 9:36 AM
Comments (3.69K)
@feldie47 Hahahahhaaha. Probably true!!
Zucks profile picture
Zucks
Yesterday, 8:36 AM
Comments (3.53K)
I have met many real estate bankers in the metropolitan NY over the last 40+ years. I can’t think of a more conservative group than those in NYCB. Yeah, they may have made mistakes in the rush of the past year as interest rates rise but as my average price is about $7, I’ll hold for now. Being a buy, hold, and watch investor the reiliency of many of my holdings surprise even me. (And for a couple, not so.)
S
SUE2
Yesterday, 10:31 AM
Comments (6.95K)
@Zucks IF, you plan on HOLDING, You might want to BUY enough to equal your most expensive shares at the current TANKED price and sell your shares for a TAX LOSS. BEWARE to hold it long enough to avoid a WASH sale and not get the TAX LOSS.
Alex Hardman profile picture
Alex Hardman
Yesterday, 11:44 AM
Comments (2.42K)
@Zucks The question nobody seems to be asking is are the nonperforming loans based on NYCB core assets or assets they got from Flagstar and Signature. NYCB is known for being super conservative, but anyone they acquire will likely not be so conservative.
O
OptionsRfun
Today, 6:38 AM
Comments (14)
@Alex Hardman - the book of business acquired from Signature was purchased at a discount to allow for deterioration in asset quality. Public information.
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Yesterday, 7:48 AM
Comments (28.63K)
.. and now you know why I prefer not to invest in banks. "No Tanks! " is right. Best, Rose :))
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Yesterday, 9:37 AM
Comments (3.69K)
@RoseNose You very smart lady!!
V
Val126
Today, 4:57 AM
Comments (2.45K)
@RoseNose Bank OZK 80x since dot com bubble plus dividends. That's why I invest in banks. And that's with 50% undervaluation otherwise it would be 160x.

Come on. It's not that hard to see what is junk like NYCB and what is well run bank.
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (28.63K)
@Val126 : Great that you found one you like.... it is a market of individual stocks and every bank should be considered that way too... Congrats!
R
Ruble Noon
Yesterday, 1:09 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Wonderful headline. Love it.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (14.01K)
And now... in Japan.. a bank getting whacked by US r/e losses... to me there seems to be a lot of mark to market losses that need to be addressed in banking. finance.yahoo.com/...

Reminds me of 1988 when Mellon bank here had to set up good/bad bank; Grant St Bank.. what is coming, who knows, glad I am in no banks period.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Yesterday, 6:54 AM
Comments (14.01K)
today $DB also seeing ofc weak w loan loss provisions up; $APYRF the big Canadian REIT adjusted fair market value of properties by almost C$500mil. Sees no real outlook for 2024 leasing especially in 1st half.

re-reading the Japanese bank release, they are also accelerating sales of foreign bonds which are carried at a loss on the books.. 'Aozora also said it decided to accelerate the sale of securities given unrealized losses on its portfolio, consisting mainly of foreign bonds, primarily due to the rise in US interest rates."

All in all to me banks are total avoids including their pfds, I see Moodys is considering downgrade to NYCB to junk.

oh well another day of fun. Bea🌪️
w
wboz
Yesterday, 9:41 AM
Comments (5.27K)
@BeaBaggage thank you for this! Fyi aozora bank is weird, they are like the bad boy punks of Japan banks, if that were possible.

But, I am very interested how the other banks in Japan are going to show their exposure. Those stocks have run way up. But I remember 08, the frantic search for which banks has ended up holding the bag of CLO, CMBS, CDS, etc ... the joke going around was "probably the Japanese.."
S
SUE2
Yesterday, 10:42 AM
Comments (6.95K)
@wboz I suspect laws, taxes etc in Japan are like ours. Changing all the time and we being told TO MAKE IT BETTER. Surely ALL agree it is GREAT NOW-ok to laugh. I recall reading somewhere that the reason we change tax laws is because too many people figure how to work the old system. I worked for an American manufacturer. They got American tax breaks for items made in the US and exported.
Et20 profile picture
Et20
31 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.55K)
Stayed out of this one. Should have seen it coming.
