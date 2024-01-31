Kameleon007

Summary

Following my coverage of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), for which I recommended a sell rating as I believed that valuation was trading at very high levels (46x forward P/E) that were not sustainable, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my sell rating for FICO, as I believe consensus is too optimistic on their estimates. 1Q24 results and post-results movements have shown what could happen to the share price if results continue to miss expectations. Valuation remains high at near-all-time-high levels, which makes the risk/reward situation very unattractive.

Investment thesis

FICO reported revenue of $382 million for 1Q24, an increase of 10.8% y/y, coming way below consensus expectations of 13.3% growth. The weak revenue performance was largely driven by weak score revenue growth of only 7.9% y/y. On the other hand, software revenue grew by 13.8% y/y. FICO also missed consensus expectations on both the EBITDA and EPS fronts, with EBITDA margins contracting to 49.3% (-90 bps), below consensus of 51.2%, due to margin contraction in scores and increased opex, and EPS coming in at $4.34, below consensus of $5.06.

I believe the 1Q24 performance is the first indication of what is going to follow—more consensus misses, leading to further share price compression and valuation normalization. A large part of this happening is due to consensus being too optimistic, in my opinion. Management literally reiterated their FY24 guidance for revenue of $1.67 billion and EPS of $22.45. Despite this, consensus is still expecting $1.7 billion in revenue and $23.58 in EPS. The argument here is that management's guidance remains cautious and only partially accounts for upside from the special pricing increases in scores. FICO bulls would also mention that despite the challenging mortgage market, the company's Scores division saw a remarkable increase in mortgage origination volumes of 188% in 4Q23, up from 147% the previous quarter. Notably, this strong increase is due to special pricing increases. Also, starting in the first quarter of 2024, FICO will no longer use tier-based pricing for mortgage scores. This means that discounts given to large mortgage lenders will no longer be available, and instead, all three scores will be charged a flat rate of $10, an increase from $2–$8, or about $5, in 2023. With the overall pricing goal of maintaining double-digit annual revenue growth over the long term, the company is raising prices outside of mortgages by at least CPI growth.

Yes, there is no doubt that these optimistic points are valid. However, be reminded of the fact that mortgage is only 20% of the Score segment revenue. There is an entire balance of 80% to consider as well. Despite the success of Score's mortgage sub-segment, Score segment as a whole only grew 8% in 1Q24 compared to 12% in 4Q23 (though this was partly attributable to the difficult comparisons caused by last year's massive Scores licensing deal in Latin America). Revenue from scores auto originations also declined 3% year over year in 1Q24, continuing a trend of slowing growth from 2% in 4Q23. In addition, as a result of increased delinquencies and stricter bank lending standards, revenue from card and personal loan originations fell by 5%, a decline of 300bps compared to 4Q23. As a result of rising interest rates and falling mortgage volume, fewer people are subscribing to myFICO.com, which led to a 3% growth in Score's business-to-consumer revenue in the first quarter of 24. In the B2C segment in particular, I expect modest performance because consumers will likely maintain cautious about the economy's future, especially in regard to the potential movement of mortgage rates. They will likely wait for conditions to stabilize more before reacquiring or selling homes, thereby impacting subscription to myFico.com. More importantly, despite a growth in revenue, EBITDA margins actually declined to 49.3% as the business saw lesser operating leverage due to the soft growth. This is an important point to note as consensus are expecting higher revenue growth and EPS than management guidance. If growth fails to deliver, consensus are likely to downgrade their EPS expectations. In addition to growth, higher taxes and interest expenses (almost a third of FICO's debt is subject to floating rates), will pose challenges to consensus EPS expectations in FY24.

Valuation

Bloomberg

I believe 1Q24 was the first of many to come, where consensus overly high expectations were met with good-but-not-good-enough performance from FICO, leading to consensus downgrades and the share price falling (the stock went down by ~6+% post 1Q24 earnings). Before the earnings, consensus estimates actually went further up, which I believed drove the last rally from ~$1150 levels to $1307 (stock went further up from my previous post), which indicates that expectations were actually going up. I believe there is still a lot of optimism embedded in the stock, as even after earnings downgrades, EPS expectations are still above guidance.

Most importantly, the risk-reward situation is clearly not favorable for investors. In this update, I have restructured my model to make it clearer and show readers the potential ups and downs from the current share price. In the optimal scenario, I assumed that FICO would meet consensus expectations and the valuation would stay at the current, near-all-time high valuation. In this scenario, the implied upside is only 11%. This is probably as good as it can get, in my opinion.

The more realistic assumption would be FICO meeting management’s FY24 guidance, FY25 to see incremental growth from the special pricing increases, and FY25 earnings margin to expand further (I used consensus expectations). The key variable here is that I believe FICO will trade down to peers’ levels (Moody’s Corp., S&P Global, MSCI Inc., etc.) of around 36x forward earnings as they offer similar products. In this base case, the implied downside is 16%. In the near-term bear case, I expect valuation to fall further to 29x forward PE (FICO historical average) as FICO continues to miss consensus expectations and valuation de-rates very quickly. I note that this has happened before when valuation went to >40x, and that the de-rate happened over the next 2 years from 48x to 20x. If this happens, the stock is worth ~30% less than where it stands today. From a risk/reward perspective, we are looking at 11% upside vs. 32% downside over a 1-year period. Hence, I reiterate my sell rating.

Own calculation

Conclusion

I reiterate my sell rating on FICO as high expectations are still embedded in the stock, leading to a challenging risk/reward situation. Despite 1Q24 results falling below consensus, optimism remains embedded in the stock, with EPS expectations still exceeding guidance. The weak performance in various segments, particularly auto originations and business-to-consumer revenue, raises concerns about FICO's growth potential. Moreover, the risk of downgrades in EPS expectations are visible due to challenges in revenue growth, higher taxes, and increased interest expenses. In the optimal scenario, where FICO meets consensus and maintains its current valuation, the implied upside is only 11%. The more realistic base case, assuming a peer-level valuation, indicates a downside of 16%, while a near-term bear case suggests a potential 32% decline. Given these factors, I reiterate my sell rating on FICO.