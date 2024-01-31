Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FEPI: So Far So Good

Summary

  • REX Fang & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has achieved a 25% annualized yield in its first 3 months, raising its distributions each month.
  • FEPI has seen both high yield and share price appreciation, outperforming other covered call funds and the overall market which is very rare for these types of funds.
  • The fund's success can be attributed to its holdings of big tech stocks, actively managed out-of-the-money covered calls, and writing calls on individual stocks rather than the index.
  • Distributions are also marked as ROC which gives them tax advantages. Many people worry about ROC distributions but don't worry as long as NAV is growing.

I've first written about REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) a few months ago when the fund was first launched in an article titled FEPI: This New Covered Call Fund Shows Some Potential.

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

j
jpsnakes
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (301)
Thanks for the article. I bought JEPY, held if for a few months then sold out with a small gain based dividends received. Glad I sold out. FEPI seems more interesting, but I think it wiser to just wait until there is a longer track record to consider. Perhaps a small position would be fine.
R
RetiredinIndy
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (1.1K)
Thank you for the follow-up article. I initiated a small spec. position back when you first brought it to our attention. As you say, so far - so good. I have a full position in QYLD that I want to reduce and/or liquidate (due to flawed strategy) and am looking for places to put the eventual proceeds.
dbdaw profile picture
dbdaw
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (660)
Thanks Diesel, great follow up article.
valueInv008 profile picture
valueInv008
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (63)
Agreed that writing calls for many individual stocks can harvest more volatility than the index. More funds should do that. It should also give these fund managers more work to do to justify the fees.
H
Hollyday
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (32)
Thank you for the good discussion on FEPI.
I always look forward to your articles.
