Webinar Replay: Streamline Your Investing With Alpha Picks

Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Daniel Snyder: All right, here we go. Welcome everyone. I'm Daniel Snyder on behalf of Seeking Alpha. We thank you so much for showing up to hang out with us today. We're just going to go ahead and get right into it. I am joined today by two of the finest gents I have ever met in my life, Mr. Steven Cress and Zachary Marx, CFA, from the Quant team here at Seeking Alpha. Gentlemen, how are you today?

Steven Cress: Very well. Thank you. Daniel, thanks for setting us up. Really appreciate that.

DS: So, we have – Yeah, we have hundreds and hundreds of people. I'm watching the number. I mean, we're getting close to thousands here, joining in with us for this hour and they're all in for a treat. I know I am as well. You guys are going to go through the entire Alpha Picks platform, really break down the markets, how it works, what people can expect if they want to check out Alpha Picks as well. So, I'm going to get out of the way today. I'm going to be here in the background, just monitoring everything and really just let you guys give the compelling case as to why the models have been working and what you guys are doing so well over the last year and a half? So Steve, why don't you go ahead and kick us off here with the legal disclaimer?

SC: Oh, I thought that was your favorite part, Daniel, but, okay.

DS: Oh, I can do it. I can do it. All right, here we go. I got you. We are not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value, or suitability of any particular security. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy or any product or service is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker, or U.S. investment adviser or investment bank. All right, back over to you.

SC: Daniel, our legal department appreciates you. Welcome to Alpha Picks, everybody. My name is Steven Cress. I'm the Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha, also the Founder and Co-Manager for Alpha Picks. I'm joined today with Zach Marx, who is our director of Quantitative Strategies. Since we are all new to this in this presentation, I'd like to just give a little color on my background. I've been in the world of finance for over 30 years. Most of my career was spent at Morgan Stanley, running a proprietary trading desk in Quantitative Strategies.

Most recently, about 5, 6 years ago, I founded a hedge fund called CressCap, and I also founded a fintech company called CressCap Investment Research. CressCap Investment Research, for lack of a better description, created a new system and platform, which basically was a robo-analyst. It gave individuals the ability to put any company in or ticker symbol into search bar and get a full-fledged research report. Seeking Alpha liked the platform so much, they bought the company and they brought me along with it. And that's how I came out to work with Seeking Alpha about four years ago.

Not much after that, Zach Marx joined me from S&P. Zach, why don't you give a little bit about your background?

Zachary Marx: Yeah, thanks, Steve. Yeah, so I've been in finance for just over a decade at this point, mostly working with buy-side shops in Quantitative Strategies, Quantitative Modeling, factor construction, research, back testing, and portfolio attribution and risk, mainly working with smaller hedge funds, big pension funds, insurance companies, pretty much anyone focused on Quantitative Equity Modeling and have constructed strategies, kind of across the gamut from buyback strategies, income strategies, merger arb strategies, pair trading strategies, etcetera.

And then while Steve was at CressCap, he hired S&P, which I was part of that team. And that's how we kind of met together. And I kind of moved over with Steve. And since then we've just been doing tremendous work together. And I help Steve co-manage the Alpha Picks Strategy, which has been doing tremendously well. And we’re excited to, kind of present that to you today.

SC: And Zach, I am so glad you came over to Seeking Alpha. Zach is one of the finest Quantitative Strategists I have ever had the pleasure of working with. So, without much further ado, I'm going to get to the best slide of this presentation. Zach and I are very proud of this. About a year and a half ago, we launched a separate product for Seeking Alpha called Alpha Picks. And as you can see, the performance has been fantastic. This started in July of 2022. And since its inception, Alpha Picks is up 89.91% versus the S&P, which is up 30.22% for the same time period.

ZM: And actually this S&P 500 return is a basket of someone who would be reinvesting into an SPY ETF. If we were just looking at the return of the S&P 500, it would actually be a few percentage points lower.

SC: Yeah, so it will make us look even better. But it's been a great year and a half. And we want to tell you a little bit about the Alpha Picks system, and really is based on a quantitative system. So, at Seeking Alpha, we rate about 5,000 stocks. They're all scored from our quantitative model. And in essence, what the quantitative model does is it looks at cashflow, balance sheet, income statements, and many, many financial metrics for value, profitability, growth, momentum, and earnings. And in a nutshell, what we do is, we score each of those metrics for a company compared to other companies in the same sector. And what we try to achieve is, provide an instant characterization.

When you look at the Seeking Alpha platform, you can easily identify where a company stands on value, growth, or profitability versus the sector. And the scoring system helps determine the strong companies from the weak companies. And as a result, we try to filter into what would be a directional recommendation of strong buy, buy, hold, sell, and strong sell. So, we have 5,000 companies at Seeking Alpha that we rate with this data-driven process. What we do with Alpha Picks is instead of taking a look at all the strong buys, in any given day, there could be about 400 strong buys on the Seeking Alpha Quant System, we try to make it easy for the individuals at Alpha Picks.

So, we basically just pick the two very best ideas each month from our quantitative model out of all the strong quant buys at Seeking Alpha. And this is in essence how the Alpha Picks system works. We do the research for you. We pick the stocks for you. And on this wonderful and elegant platform, we simply email out the two stock picks a month or you can come to the platform to look at the stock picks, and I'm going to walk you through the platform. But in a nutshell, what we were doing is, we're filtering out our very, very best quant stocks into two ideas a month. And we send alerts whenever there's a rating change on a stock or a major move in the stock.

So, it's a very transparent system outside of the alerts that you get if there's ever a change, you can also go to the platform and see the performance for every stock, every single day, as well as the overall portfolio for Alpha Picks. And we actually highlight the performance of our stocks, compared to the return for the S&P for the same exact period.

ZM: And also, if there's a big kind of move in a stock, like, earnings or guidance is reported, we also try to write up some sort of analysis just to keep everyone kind of abreast to what's going on, not just at the portfolio level, but at the individual company level. So, you're kind of kept up to date, whether it's good or bad for that matter.

SC: Good news or bad news, we're very transparent. So that takes me to our next slide and how it works. The Seeking Alpha quant model picks stocks with no subjectivity or emotion. And part of my mission with quantitative analysis is to help people make really well-informed decisions and remove the emotion from investing. And many, many investors are quite emotional. They get attached to stocks because they've done well or they've done poorly and they don't want to let it go. We try to help people remove that emotional investment bias and really just keep it about the data and let the data make the decision.

The quant process relies on analyzing terabytes of data to employ our best-in-class optimization, as well as risk tools that we use. And Alpha Picks weights investment fundamentals, such as value, growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. And momentum is really an important factor. Most of the factors that we look at, such as valuation, profitability, and growth, those will provide overall grades for a stock, but underneath that, there are underlying metrics. So by example, for evaluation we would be looking at PE, price-to-sales, EV-to-EBITDA, and we create a total score for value.

Momentum is really sort of a score on itself. We use different time periods, but it's a very important factor as we'll get into. And what happens is hopefully a stock will do really well with Alpha Picks. And when a stock no longer scores well on fundamentals, being the valuation or the momentum, or if it's a hold for more than 180 days, or if it becomes a sell, we remove it from the portfolio. Let's turn next slide, and Zach, I'll let you take over here.

ZM: Thanks, Steve. Yeah, so is Alpha Picks right for me? So, I guess when determining what sort of service is correct for you, maybe these kind of characteristics will help you determine that. So, number 1, Alpha Picks does not require frequent training. And this was a big constraint that we were tasked with making or tasked with incorporating into our strategy when we were formulating the Alpha Picks product. And that was a very low turnover product. And it kind of, you know it segues nicely into the next bullet point, which is Alpha Picks is designed for buy and hold investors looking for long-term capital appreciation.

So, again, not frequent trades. We're aiming to hold these stocks for at least a year. The Alpha Picks portfolio is not designed to generate dividend income. So, this isn't a strategy that is good for people who are really looking for a lot of income and are potentially maybe even solely focused on income generation. We do pick stocks or we do add stocks to Alpha Picks that do pay dividends, and obviously we like that, especially when a company raises their dividend. However, it's not something that is a massive piece of the investment case for us.

Alpha Picks covers multiple sectors and is not designed for single sector investors. So, if you're just focused on the tech sector or you're solely focused on consumer staples, this product spans the gamut. We hold stocks in basically every sector except for REITs. And currently, there is not a utility stock in our portfolio, but the rest of the sectors are covered by Alpha Picks right now. And by example, the portfolio added a home builder stock in March 2023, which appreciated 100% in the following quarter.

So, yeah, basically what we're saying is, we're looking for stock, and I think this should say following year, but anyway, basically what we're saying here is that we are looking for stocks with long-term capital appreciation. As Steve mentioned, we're looking for stocks with not just price momentum, but earnings momentum as well, because we want stocks that have a big, nice tailwind behind them and aren't kind of funny against the grain. We want good companies that are going to continue to outperform to the long-term.

So, how do we achieve our results? So, Seeking Alpha Strong Buy quant ratings results from powerful computer processing. As Steve mentioned, every day our team or our computer systems or algorithms process terabytes of data that we bring in from several different vendors. We have – a lot of our market data is from S&P, fundamentals from S&P. We also use data from other providers like Morningstar, Xignite, and a whole slew of other vendors. And basically, after we get this data, we process it, and from nearly all of our equities, they're scored.

As Steve mentioned, 5,000 equities are scored. All of these results are updated on a daily basis with all the new information, especially right now it's earnings season. We have three companies in our portfolio that actually reported last night. All of that information is already kind of given or reflected in the grade that's shown today. And then among those grades, our algorithm picks the stocks with the strongest collective value across these 5 roll up metrics, which are value, growth, profitability, EPS revisions, and cross-sectional price momentum.

And then, once we get that, all of these are assigned grades, and then we add the stocks with the highest probability of capital appreciation to our portfolio. And we do that twice a month.

SC: All right. I'll take us to our next slide. So, it's been working fairly well, if I say so myself. Now again, this is not a system where Zach and I are going in and picking the stocks and identifying what we like, it's a systematic model. And the model that we have designed is really responsible for generating these great stock picks. So, you can see here our top stock is Super Micro Computer. The return is up 481%. We selected this in November of 2022. And as I mentioned, with all our stocks, we show it compared to the same exact period for the S&P 500. So, you can actually see what return is on the S&P 500 and the difference of the return of the stock over the S&P 500.

That would be the act of return, but that is not our only winner. We also have MI Homes, which was up 263%. We have Alpha Metallurgical Resources, AMR, up 221%. Modine Manufacturing Company, selected in December of 2022, up 220%. A relatively new stock, Abercrombie & Fitch, which was added in October of last year, is up 84% already in that short, short timeframe. We added Uber last June, that's up 78% and Nucor is up 59%. So, these are just a few of our stocks. Not all of them have performed this well, but in essence, as Zach and I had both mentioned, this is a system where we're looking for stocks that are collectively strong on value, growth, profitability, earnings revisions, and momentum.

It's really very much like a GARP approach. It's not a single factor such as a value approach or growth approach, we're really looking for stocks that are collectively strong on a number of different investment characteristics. And how do we achieve outperformance?

As we mentioned, Alpha Picks is very transparent and it is a systematic strategy. So, we're not active managers talking to management or going over the regulatory environments or industries. It's really a data-driven process. And the reason why it's transparent is if you were on Seeking Alpha Premium, you could go to any stock page and find the grades and the metrics that we're looking at that we use to derive our directional recommendation of buy or sell. Our strategy really combines the expertise of our Quant team, which Zach and I are on, but there are many other people at Seeking Alpha that contribute to this effort who are our programmers and coders and financial writers, and they all work towards this system.

And really, something I'd want to highlight is, even though we use the word quantitative, what it's really important to keep in mind is this is fundamental investing. I started as an investment analyst about 30 years ago, working in the equity research department of what's now Wachovia. And really, quantitative analysis is fundamental analysis, but what you have is the power of computer processing that lets you look and measure thousands of stocks in a very brief period.

So, we're taking the same steps that a conventional analyst would, who works at Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs, but instead of just analyzing one stock at a time and comparing it maybe to a handful of 15 or 20, we're using the power of computers to compare a stock to over 5,000 stocks. And we think a core reason for our performance is that we don't focus on just one specific style. As I mentioned before, we're not just a value investor. We're not just a growth investor. We're looking for attractive opportunities on a number of different investment characteristics. And this makes our approach very unique in that we're sort of combining stocks that are collectively strong on those investment characteristics that I have mentioned. A little bit about the investment process.

Zach, I'll let you dig into this one.

ZM: Yeah, thank you. So yeah, there's kind of four steps here. As we mentioned, we kind of went over this on a previous slide, but basically our first step is data processing. So, getting all these terabytes of data from several different vendors, cleaning it, normalizing it, et cetera, getting it to a place where we can start doing our factor construction in and out of sample back testing and correlation testing for research. And then finally we get into portfolio construction. And then after we have this great portfolio, we do attribution analysis.

In the attribution analysis, we actually go over on a monthly basis with our subscribers. So, we look at, where did our returns come from? Where were we, where was our contribution to risk? And how did we achieve the returns that we ended up getting. Basically, where was our risk coming from and why did it deliver those returns to us. So, yeah, here's a little bit about the portfolio characteristics. So, as I mentioned, this is an all sector product except for REITs. Currently in the portfolio, we have every – a stock or at least one stock or at least a weight from every sector except utilities and REITs.

Region, so we will add any stock to the portfolio that is U.S. listed, meaning it could be domiciled in a different country. Like right now we have a Canadian stock or stock that's domiciled in Canada, but has a GDR that trades in the U.S. And additionally, we have one stock that's domiciled in Colombia, but it has a U.S. listing as well.

The market cap, we'll kind of go all cap except, kind of micro-cap. So, anything with a market capitalization greater than or equal to 500 million can be included in our investable universe. And then from a trading frequency, we typically have around 2 to 4 trades per month. Using this month as an example, we're kind of on the higher-end. We've had two sells and we've had one buy and we're going to pick another stock later this week. So, if you do subscribe, you will obviously get access to that. And then our holding period is one-year or typically we aim for at least one year, but as we'll get into a little bit later, we want to hold stocks for even longer. We're trying to find, as Steve mentioned, kind of GARPY companies, really good companies that we can acquire at a reasonable price and continue to scale into for a long period of time. So, we showed those winners for a reason. When Steve kind of jumps into the product, you'll see kind of what our losers were as well or the stocks that went down, although Steve probably will hate me for saying this, but there haven't been that many.

And then in terms of liquidity, our average daily dollar volumes, we want to make sure that these stocks are very liquid and they trade at least a daily dollar volume of $10 million. So, we aren't trying to pick really small cap stocks or micro-cap stocks that we kind of front run people on. We're trying to pick stocks that we think have the opportunity to grow for a long period of time, whether it's because they're increasing profitability, it's just a really cheap stock, the growth is amazing. Basically, we're combining all of these different, kind of roll-up factors together, and we're looking for these attractive opportunities across basically every sector. And we're looking for what stocks have the highest probability if added to our portfolio for long-term capital appreciation.

SC: Thanks, Zach. And I'll just reiterate, we, every month we only have two buy ideas, but the trades per month, there are possibly periods that we’ll be selling stocks out. So, this month is a good example where we're selling a stock out, but on the date that's the closest, the trading date that's closest to the first of the month and the trading date that's closest to the 15th of the month are when we issue those buy recommendations. And this takes us to the sell criteria. So Zach, I'll let you cover this page as well.

ZM: All right. So, basically the way we determine if we should sell stocks, again, it's all data driven. It's all systematic. And when we sell stocks is either when the rating falls to a hold and remains a hold for at least 180 consecutive days, which we had happen this week actually. After that, we consider the hold as, “dead money.” It's really – the stock's not doing much. And we think if we reinvest those proceeds across the rest of the portfolio, then we're likely going to increase our returns.

SC: Zach, I just want to chime in there really quick. A hold does not mean sell. There are stocks that go from a buy or strong buy down to a hold that still have very, very strong fundamentals. And sometimes what will happen is since we're a database, a data-driven system, there are thresholds. A threshold could cross on valuation. So, a stock may move from a buy to a hold because that threshold has been crossed, but the investment fundamentals may remain very strong. And often companies can go from a hold back to a buy or a strong buy. And that's why we don't kick out a stock, just becomes a hold.

However, as Zach mentioned, if a stock does remain a hold for 180 days, that's long enough for us, it's probably not moving anymore. And that's when we take it out of the portfolio, as long as the stock is not a winner. And Zach, I'll let you pick up on that note.

ZM: Yeah. So, this notion of a winner is really important to the Alpha Picks portfolio. And basically, a winner is what we characterize as a stock that's at least double. So, it's gone up at least a 100%. And in this case, if it is a hold, we will only sell the initial investment in the stock and we will keep the remainder of the position in the portfolio. And that's really important because when we were kind of testing this strategy, and we were tasked with having this low turnover, this was extremely important because it actually gave us markedly higher returns in all of our different backtests.

Basically, no matter what we did to change this portfolio over a long enough time period, this would always result in higher returns, both in and out of sample.

SC: So there's an old adage on Wall Street, let your winners run. And the backtesting that Zach and I performed did actually prove that out. So, that's why we let our winners run. And final point, Zach, on the M&A?

ZM: Yeah, the last point here where we can sell our stock is, if the company announces an M&A event, which is the target or announced a merger of equals, and since inception, we've had one of each of these, we had one of our companies TravelCenters of America get bought out by BP. We had another company, Lithium. I forgot the full name of the company. The ticker is LTHM. Announced a merger of equals and it went on to be another company called ALTM.

SC: So, Zach already touched base on the winners. So, I'll let you just elaborate on it a little bit more because it really is a very important strategy to our portfolio, letting those winners run. Go ahead, Zach.

ZM: Yeah. So I touched on this, so I won't spend too much time, but basically our research has shown that portfolio performance is dramatically improved when we let our winners run. And there’s a lot of different adages, as Steve mentioned. There's a bunch of different, kind of, behavioral finance research around this. And one of the things that people have pointed to, and especially in this famous paper, is that investors often are subject to something called the disposition effect, where they sell winners too early and ride losers too long because they're trying to recover their losses because from a psychological standpoint it just hurts more when you have a loser and you kind of want to take profits too early. So this is a core tenet of our strategy. And as you've seen, this is why we've had some of these companies really get to these dramatic returns, especially Super Micro Computer or M/I Homes, et cetera.

SC: Yes. And so we ran backtesting on it and proved to be very fruitful. But as Zach mentioned, there is empirical data and other papers on this concept as well. And that is why we employ it in the portfolio.

So Alpha Picks winners, I’ve showed this a little bit early on. These are all stocks that are the winners that we let run, and we'll continue to hold these stocks until they are holds for 180 days. And even at that point, we only sell part of the position. And you can see it has been a very, very fruitful strategy for letting the winners run here.

So Alpha Picks Investing, say you're -- hopefully we’ll have a lot of new subscribers after this call today, and you'll probably be wondering how do you start. So we can't really give you investment guidance, or advice, but we can provide a couple suggestions on how it's most widely used by many of our subscribers. So there are three potential strategies if you are new, how you can put your capital to work. You can buy at least 5 strong buy rated Alpha Picks from our existing portfolio, and I'll show you on the platform where you can find that. You can buy the entire portfolio using the allocations in the portfolio tab, or you could use Alpha Picks as an idea generation tool, read the analysis of each pick, and choose the stock that suits your strategy. So basically you could do it on a one-off basis, or just assess our previous picks, and you could feel free to pick and choose the names that look good to you. If they're in the portfolio, that means that they have good fundamentals and they've rated very highly.

It takes us to our next slide. So this is what the page looks like in terms of the portfolio. This is only part of it. And you can see that the stocks show the Strong Buy rating, and we rank them by the actual strength in Strong Buy. So the performance, as you can see on the upper left-hand side, has been incredible for -- and that's since inception from July 2022 to date, up 89%. And you're looking at a snapshot here of the portfolio page. Manulife is one of the highest ranked stocks in the portfolio now. And that is followed by Abercrombie & Fitch, Salesforce, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. And again, to derive that rating, we're looking at stocks that are collectively strong on value, growth, probability, momentum, and EPS revisions. And when we add those scores up, that's how they become a Strong Buy.

And what I want to do too is just sort of describe the year that we had during 2023 where there really was excellent performance. Our top selections did experience some turbulence early on in the beginning. We go back to January of 2023, about a year ago. The start was a little bit rocky. There's a lot of uncertainty in the market. There were tremendous fears by the investment community for interest rates going higher, with the Fed tightening monetary policy. So there was a lot of uncertainty. And basically the way the market reacted was in a very defensive nature. And actually, investors just gravitated towards stocks that are known as the Magnificent 7. They are the companies that have the greatest profitability compared to most stocks. They have the largest market caps, and they have fairly dependable earnings. Many other stocks actually last year did not perform well. So the performance of the market really was led by the Magnificent 7.

Over the last 52-weeks though, however, Alpha Picks was up 53% versus the S&P up 21%. So I think it's a real achievement for the Alpha Picks portfolio, being that it was not focused in the Magnificent 7 to achieve the performance that it did. In our last – just in last November and December, it did kick off a blockbuster stock market rally for both the market and for Alpha Picks. And it lifted indexes to double digits, but it also started to mark a rotation away from the Magnificent 7 that had done so well for the entire year. So, I think we're getting to a point now where many of the Magnificent 7 stocks are overvalued. We do have two of them in the Alpha Picks portfolio, Meta and Google. They are not quite as overvalued as the other 5 stocks are. So they do look good according to our stock selection process. And as you can see, the performance has just done really well, Alpha Picks being up 89.91% since inception.

One of the things that I think, as I mentioned, the market last year, there was a real disconnect in the performance of stocks. And this chart really says a lot. This shows the median return for the stock market versus the S&P 500. So the median stock return was actually down negative 16% for the S&P 500. So that's if you took the performance of all the stocks in the S&P 500 on an equal weighted basis. And you looked at the median return, as opposed to an average return the median return was down 16%. And Zach, I know you love the slide, so I'll let you tell a bit more about it.

ZM: Yeah, basically what this is saying is, if you take the median return of all stocks in the S&P 500, and you subtracted it from the actual performance of the S&P 500, you would be down 16%, or the median stock is going to be down 16%. So basically, it's just showing you, in the last year there was this very dramatic narrowing of the market where all the returns were basically focused in the Magnificent 7. I think at the end of the year, over 100% of the S&P 500's return was accounted for by those 7 stocks. So it's really kind of impressive that the Alpha Picks portfolio is not just looking at those 7 large-cap stocks. We did have two of them, but we were able to find a lot of positive returns, not just in the mega caps or the mega tech stocks, but kind of across different sectors and across different market capitalizations as well.

SC: Yeah, Zach, and we have a bullet point that I believe you included here, which I think really sums it up. 72% of the S&P 500 stocks underperformed the index in 2023. And I think that's much more telling of the index. Even though we had that overall return that was close to 24% or 25% for the S&P 500, 72% of the S&P 500 stocks underperformed the index. And this takes us to our next slide. So if you were to look at the S&P 500, which the ETF is SPY, over the last 52-weeks, you could see it's up about 19%. But we now are also going to show you what the S&P 500 would look like on an equal weighted basis. So as many of you might be aware, the S&P 500, when you look at indexes -- at the index or you look at an ETF like SPY, it's market cap weighted. If you were to look at the S&P 500 on an equal weighted basis over the last 52-weeks, it's up only 5%. And this slide tells a little bit about the valuation for the Magnificent 7 versus the rest of the market.

Zach, I'll let you pick up on this one.

ZM: Yeah. So basically, what this is saying is just how kind of overvalued or relative overvaluation of these Magnificent 7 stocks are compared to the rest of the broader market, which is the Magnificent 7 have a PE or price earnings ratio of above 34% where the market is just about 22%. So a big spread of over 12, or big delta of over 12. And then the RSP or the Equal Weight index is just at 18. And we'll get into this a bit further down when we get to some more kind of characteristics of the Alpha Picks portfolio, but this is one of the big things we focus on, right. As a collection, we want our portfolio to look more attractive on a valuation standpoint, a growth standpoint, profitability standpoint, et cetera. Basically, we're trying to create a portfolio that's going to drive long-term returns. And this is one of the big things we focus on. We don't want to get caught up in buying the most expensive stocks just because those are what’s driving the market right now.

SC: That's absolutely right. We want stocks that have an excellent valuation framework. And when you're looking at a PE multiple of 34 times, that is a very expensive valuation framework. That is not an excellent valuation framework. And this shows it on a ratio that's one of my personal favorites. It's called the PEG ratio. And what I like about the PEG ratio, it comes under most valuation terminologies, where you'll see EV to EBITDA, or price to sales, or PE trailing or PE forward. The PEG is actually a combination of the PE and the growth rate. So it's a blend of growth with the PE. And the reason why I like this is, you can't just look at a stock on valuation alone, and you can't really necessarily just look at growth alone. But when you combine it, you're taking two of the most important fundamental investment characteristics, growth and valuation, and you're pulling it together. And what this shows here is that the Magnificent 7 on a PEG basis is still very expensive. So their growth rates are not quite as high as one would expect, and the valuations are pretty expensive. Hence, they have a PEG ratio of about 1.7 times versus the overall market, which is at a PEG ratio of 0.87 times. So on a PEG ratio basis, the market looks fairly attractive. The Magnificent 7 really does not look that attractive.

And this is like one of our best slides. I think this shows our Alpha Picks performance over various periods. Zach, go ahead, why don't you pick up on this one?

ZM: Yeah. So again, I know we've been harping on performance a lot, and we're going to jump into the, or Steve's going to jump into the Alpha Picks kind of platform as well to show you, across the gamut you’ll see our best performers and our worst performers as well. But this is what the performance has been across a few different timeframes. So, since inception, again, or as of this morning really, it actually will be higher after this afternoon. But we have performed or returned 89.81% since inception, almost 54% over the past year. Our last three months have been exceptional. As Steve mentioned, I think just this month, SMCI is up around 80%, and AMR has also been on an absolute tear in the past month as well. And then over the past month, we've been up around 10% and really close, but just missing a few days in January, up almost 8%.

And then some slides that we actually were discussing on our last portfolio review, which was our Alpha compared to our benchmarks. If you look at two other really big funds, which is the Baron Partners Fund and the Polen Growth Fund, two actively managed, similar strategy, concentrated portfolio. But looking for long-term growth from actively managed funds, the Alpha obviously just looks significantly better for Alpha Picks.

And then the Beta, it's kind of right in between both of them, honestly. Baron has a really high beta at 1.5 and Polen again, slightly higher in the benchmark at 1.2. Whereas the Alpha Picks Beta is about 1.36, but it's more than made up for in the Sharpe ratio -- with a Sharpe ratio of almost 1.6 or 1.57, which is just tremendously good and honestly will be better. I owe this to our Alpha Picks subscribers. And we'll have it for our next portfolio review. The Sharpe ratio would look even better as the Calmar ratio, which does not include upside deviation. Basically, Sharpe ratio penalizes you for having volatility, not just to the downside, but to the upside as well, where if we looked at just downside deviation, it would be even higher. So just doing tremendously well and we're hoping to continue this momentum going forward.

SC: Yeah. And one of the reasons why we selected Baron Partners and Polen is those are actively managed mutual funds, again, some of the largest mutual funds that you can find. And Alpha Picks is an active process. It is a systematic model. It is data-driven. It is not passive. So we do compare ourselves often to the S&P 500, which is an index or the SPY, which is a passive ETF. But we thought in terms of our stats for Alpha, Beta and Sharpe ratio it was very important to compare it to actual active mutual funds.

So this reviews some of our -- some important investment metrics to most investors. And what we're looking at here are growth metrics, the four growth metrics for the Alpha Picks portfolio versus the S&P 500. From a top line basis, the revenue growth rate is 12.79% for the Alpha Picks portfolio. So this is taking all the stocks in the portfolio and looking at what the mean aggregation would be for that growth rate and the same for the S&P 500.

So you can see the revenue growth rate for the Alpha Picks portfolio is 12.8% versus 7.42% for the S&P 500. EPS is even more attractive. The EPS growth rate for the Alpha Picks portfolio is 40% versus the S&P 500 at 8.3%. In terms of the valuation metrics looking on a forward basis, the Alpha Picks has a forward PE of 14 times versus the S&P 500 at 23 times. And you may recall, we mentioned that the Magnificent 7 is in excess of 30 times for their PE multiple. So Alpha Picks has a much more attractive valuation framework with a multiple only at 14 times.

In terms of profitability, the return on assets for the Alpha Picks portfolio is 11.4% versus the ROA for the S&P 500 at 7%. And the return on capital for the Alpha Picks portfolio is 13.9% versus 11.4% for the S&P 500. So again, the core investment metrics being value, growth, profitability, the Alpha Picks portfolio has far stronger metrics than looking at the overall S&P when we're looking at it on a mean aggregation basis.

So this is sort of bringing us near the end of our presentation, but before we go into this, I actually want to take everybody onto the Alpha Picks platform so they can see what it looks like. If you join Alpha Picks, this is a very elegant platform. You will see the analysis. I'll take you to this page here. And this is where we generate the articles that you will also receive by email. But if you want to come to the platform and look at a bunch of the archived articles that we have, you could see today -- I'm sorry, on January 26th, we removed Exxon from the portfolio. It had been there for – it was one of our first picks back in July of 2022. So, it stayed in the portfolio for almost a year and a half. And then, we recently had two companies that reported, which were United Rentals and Comcast, and their earnings absolutely crushed it. So we wanted to highlight that to our Alpha Picks members just to let them know why those stocks were performing so well.

Once -- we have a number of webinars that we run. Again, here's another removal of Jackson Financial, which we took out of the portfolio. That had hit 180 days as well. And then you could just, as you scroll down, you can see there are stories on specific stocks, or just when we do a portfolio review, which is once a month.

I'm going to take you over to the portfolio page. And this was the page that I was referring to. If you have fresh capital that you're putting to work or you're new to Alpha Picks, you'll want to take a look at this page to decide which stocks you may want to bring in. So the rating is on the right hand side over here. And you can see it has a strong buys in order of strength of that quantitative ranking. And if you scroll down, you'll actually see on the far right what the weight is in the Alpha Picks portfolio. So you know how much of that is weighted.

ZM: And actually this is an important point, Steve, you scroll up.

SC: Yeah.

ZM: We've actually reselected stocks as well because we thought they were still good Buy. So if you see here, Modine Manufacturing, and M/I Homes have been two recent picks for us, even though they've already been in the portfolio prior to this as well.

SC: Right. That's a really good point. So, those stocks, once we select a stock, we will not reselect it for a period of a year. So being that the portfolio has been in existence since July of 22, it's about a year and a half. When we got to that period of a year, both of these companies still had excellent investment fundamentals and ranked very high in our Quant System. So that enabled us the ability to actually add the stock to the portfolio, but we won't do it under a year. We'll make sure that no name is repeated in the portfolio, has to wait at least a year before we would add them to the position. But companies will maintain strong fundamentals, and that doesn't mean that they should be ignored. So that's why both Modine Manufacturing and M/I Homes, you'll see here twice in the portfolio.

As I scroll down, we'll go from strong buys to buys. Super Micro which is up 510%, one of our best performing stocks. No longer a Strong Buy, it is a Buy, so it's staying in the portfolio. And you can see there's quite a number of buys, and then we have holds. Remember, Hold does not mean Sell. We want to keep it in. Usually these companies have really strong investment fundamentals and characteristics. So, we're going to wait at least 180 days at a Hold recommendation before we remove a stock from the portfolio. So if you're putting fresh capital to work, as I said, you could buy just the 5 top strong buys, or you could buy all the strong buys, or you could buy the entire portfolio.

And honestly, what we do at Alpha Picks, whenever we have to sell a position just as we did with Exxon and Jackson, we actually reinvested across all the names on an equal-weighted basis. We're not just focused on the 5 top strong buys. We add all the stocks in the portfolio. And that's part of the success of the platform. But we don't expect new investors to be buying all the stocks. As I said, you could just go with the top 5. You can cherry pick after reading the research yourself, or you could do all the stocks if that's your choice.

Wanted to click on the performance page over here. So this doesn't show the ratings, but you can sort here and you could sort by the time that a stock was picked. So if I go like this, we will go to July of 2022. These were the initial stocks that were entered into the portfolio. You can see every one of the stocks that we had purchased on the launch date on July 1st of 2022 has outperformed the S&P 500. I will select a return here So you can see stocks by the greatest return. And you can see many of these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500. And that would be the active difference over here. So, I'd like to say that the Alpha Picks system is perfect, but that is not true. You can see when we get down to Tecnoglass, there are actually stocks that have underperformed that we recommended. But we hold onto these because we think they have strong investment fundamentals. And at some point, investors in the market will recognize the strong investment fundamentals for many of these companies and the performance at a certain point should do better than the S&P 500. But it is not always the case. Sometimes it takes a long time, sometimes it doesn't happen, but as you can see, Alpha Picks does select many, many winners that outperforms the S&P 500.

And just as a recap, if you do become a member today, you can just click on the About page, and that will cover lot of the information that we covered in the presentation today, that will tell you about the methodology, the strategy, and how new subscribers can get going with Alpha Picks. It'll tell you little bit about our buying process and our selling process and how we let our winners run. So I'm going to take us back to the presentation.

ZM: One thing, Steve, I just wanted to quickly add…

SC: Yeah, sure.

ZM: …as well is, I think one point that our Alpha Picks subscribers have loved is that, in all of our analysis, we always have a comments section and typically Steve and I try to respond to everyone's comment within 24 hours to 48 hours. And I think that's been tremendously helpful for getting our subscribers to have a better understanding of not just the strategy, but certain positions and even specific metrics that we use, or discuss on portfolio reviews as well.

SC: Yeah, and Zach, I think actually Daniel is fielding a couple of the questions on the back of today's presentation. So Daniel, if you're still there, maybe you could share with us a couple of the questions that have come in.

DS: Hey guys, yep, still here. Obviously, wanted to go ahead and mention to everybody there will be a replay of this webinar if you join late. So don't worry about that. That will be sent to you here in the following days. If you're watching the replay thank you so much for taking the time. I'm also dropping in the chat right now the link to that Alpha Picks subscription that they've been talking about. It is $99 for the first year. That is a special that we've been going on for a little bit right now. So go ahead and check it out. Obviously, the returns, you've seen the platform, they've shown you the winners, they show you the holds, they've shown you everything, but we have some questions that some of you might be having in your mind. So we're going to run through these in the time that we have left. So Steve, Zach, I'm going to ask you keep the answers rapid fire going here because we are coming up on the top of the hour. So without further ado, Zach, let's start with you.

Why are REITs not allowed within the portfolio?

ZM: Yeah, that's a great question. And this has come up several times. Basically the reason that we don't include REITs is because REITs deserve their own kind of separate model. The factors that we use for stocks in basically every other sector aren't really comparable to what's used in the real estate sector. And coming down to the bottom line, and I guess the bottom line of the income statement as well, basically every other stock is looking at EPS, whereas REITs are looking at AFFO and FFO. So it's really a big difference. Another thing as well is typically most REITs pay out 90% of their income as dividend for tax reasons. And that's just something that we're not really looking for. It's kind of a double-edged sword. But one of the things that Steve and I like to see on a quantitative basis is, when companies are increasing CapEx, I mean, this can be seen as a good or bad sign. But a lot of the times it's a great sign. We saw SMCI increase CapEx, and as a result, they've seen tremendous product growth. So that's one thing that can't really happen in the REIT sector and one thing that we like to see when we're screening for these types of stocks.

DS: Amazing. Thank you.

SC: Yeah. Daniel, I'll also add to that, that if people are interested in REITs, we do have it on the Seeking Alpha platform. We do rate REITs. We have factor grades for them. As Zach mentioned, the metrics are different from most stocks. So we do have a separate system that does grade REITs. So if you are interested, you can find that on Seeking Alpha Premium.

DS: All right, Steve, next question for you. Do you trim positions as you buy or sell these positions?

SC: No, we do not trim the positions. We add them to the portfolio. They stay in the portfolio unless it hits a sell criteria, or it's been a hold for 180 days, or there is M&A activity. So they stay and we just let the winners run as well.

DS: Thank you for that. Zach, next one's up for you. Could you explain a little bit more cleaning the data. You had mentioned that in the presentation for anybody that's not aware of what you're doing with that?

ZM: Yeah, that's a great question. So basically when we get data from all these different vendors, one of the first things we have to do is just make sure it's compatible with what we're already currently using. You know, things as simple as, one vendor is using ticker XYZ and the other vendor has ticker XZY, is something that you would think is very, very easy, but it's not easy at all to do ticker mapping between these vendors. Additionally, a lot of this data has to be normalized. So for example, if you're looking at something like an EPS growth rate, you might see something that looks good at 15%. But if you're looking at something like, I don't know, revenue growth year-over-year, maybe you're expecting something more like 100% and normalizing that data so that it's an apples-to-apples comparison, or you can compare it against each other, isn't as straightforward as it seems. So our team, our developers, Steve and I spend a lot of time on cleaning it, processing it, doing QA all the time to check on this data. And that’s, I think, just from an operational Alpha perspective, I think we gain a lot there.

SC: Yeah, and I think I'll add to that, Daniel. We use S&P Global. They provide us with a lot of data and a couple of other data vendors. But big data can often have mistakes. And I think what we do really well, Zach and I and our team are very familiar with data. And when it doesn't look right, we go to the data vendors and we tell them. So the final result is actually when it hits the Seeking Alpha platform. And it has not only been -- gone through the quality assurance of the big data vendor, it also goes through our quality assurance as well. So we have actually been in meetings with portfolio managers that are on the institutional side that have said our data is just about as good as anybody that's out there. And one of the reasons is because we put it through our own QA. And I'm really quite proud of that.

DS: Thank you for that, Steve and Zach. All right, Steve, next question is for you. So when the new stock picks come out, for instance, you have one coming out here on February 1st, are users supposed to buy each of the stocks in the portfolio again, or just the new pick?

SC: It’s a great question, especially since we're hoping - February 1st is only a couple days away and hopefully we'll have a bunch of new subscribers on the back of this webinar. Really it's up to each individual investor. We don't know what your risk tolerance is. We don't know how much capital you have. So if you're new to this, you could just start with the new recommendation. We encourage you to read the article and take a look at the stock and make sure it's the right stock for you. If you want to put more capital to work, you could look at the five strongest buys that we have on the platform. So, as soon as you sign up as a member, you have access to that platform and you can decide if you just want to buy a single stock, 5 stocks, or 10 stocks. But we really can't offer investment advice or guidance. It's up to the individual investor. And obviously, as I mentioned, there's their own risk tolerance level. So they need to take that into consideration when they make their investment decision.

DS: And a follow-up for you. When the stock gets picked for the day, what is the – is that the opening price that the stock is pegged against in the portfolio for the return?

SC: For the return -- go ahead, Zach.

ZM: I'll take that. Yeah. So in terms of returns, we buy at the open and we sell at the close. So when we select a stock on February 1st, we're going to take the open price of whatever the stock opens at. And when we sell, we'll take the closing price of whatever the stock closes at. Similarly, whenever we receive dividends, basically whenever we buy a new stock, we're going to buy at that -- at the close price for dividends. And if when a stock is sold, we're going to buy with the proceeds of that sale, all the other stocks at their close price.

DS: Thank you, Zach. Follow up question for you, Zach. Is there an ideal basket size for the Alpha Picks portfolio? I'm guessing, the amount of holdings that you guys have.

ZM: Right. Yeah. So I think this alludes to what Steve said before. It's difficult to answer these individualized investment advice questions because as Steve mentioned, we don't know your risk tolerance, we don't know your ability to take risk or willingness to take risk, and obviously the size of your capital as well. What I will say is that we performed a very long backtest on this, different versions of it as well, in and out of sample backtest. And basically, on average, we held around 40 stocks, we have a little bit less than that right now. But on average, we held around 40 stocks. At its absolute maximum, we held 57 stocks. So I won't say the word ideal, but on average, we held around 40 stocks. And this was over a 12 year back test, by the way.

DS: 12 year backtest. Great. Thanks for that information. Steve, next one's for you. What is the difference, if any, between the Alpha Picks and top stocks when it comes to the Quant rating?

SC: Yeah. There’s a difference. So as I mentioned, we have close to 5,000 stocks that we rate and score on the Seeking Alpha Premium platform. And at any given period, you could have about 400 strong buys. So what we're doing with Alpha Picks is we're actually taking the best of the best, and we just do it twice a month. And our Seeking Alpha Premium model is rebalanced every single day. So every time you go to the platform, you're getting fresh data and you're seeing what that grade is for valuation, growth, profitability, that gets refreshed every single day. So when we select a stock on the first, or the 15th of the month, it's based on the stocks that are the best of the best at that period. So again, it's only two of our best stocks out of any given period can have 400 strong buy recommendations.

DS: And a follow up for you, when users say they're also subscribed to Seeking Alpha Premium. And they see the Quant rating is a strong buy in Alpha Picks, would the user also expect to see the strong buy rating in Premium or are the grades different?

SC: Well, the strong buy, if there's a stock that's a strong buy on the premium site, it's going to be -- it's the same exact rating on the Alpha Picks site. There's no difference in the ratings. Again, really Alpha Picks is sort of an additional filter on top of our quantitative system. So all the data that you would see, all the grades that you would see, the directional recommendations that you see are the exact same on the Alpha Picks platform as it would be on the premium platform.

DS: Thank you, Steve. Zach, next one's for you. Does your 89% return include your losses as well?

ZM: Yes, our 89% -- unfortunately, yes. It would be significantly higher if we didn't. But yeah, we've had some losers. I mean, I think Steve showed it. I made sure of it. But yeah, we've had two stocks that have gone, our two biggest losers, and we've had two stocks that have – one is actually a closed position now, Livent. That was a lithium company I mentioned. We closed out, unfortunately, at a loss of around 31% or 30.9%. And another, maybe the only semiconductor stock that was down last year, which was Harmonic Inc., the ticker is HLIT. We've had -- this one was down almost 32%. And yeah, unfortunately, we can't be perfect. I think basically, if you find an investment platform that is claiming that they've had absolutely no losers, I would be weary of it. Unfortunately, we've had these losers. We do try to do a lot of due diligence and explain whether it's in our portfolio reviews and decomposing our risk and returns for all of these. We do try to make sure and avoid these going forward in the future, but unfortunately this happens. And yes, our returns are inclusive of all the red that you see on Steve's screen right now.

SC: Yeah. Zach, I will highlight, there's two stocks that were down 30%. And then it's a big gap down just 10% and 9%. So in terms of losers, there really aren't that many. And we just got some feedback recently. Zach, maybe you could share this. This came in from one of the Seeking Alpha members who was referring to Warren Buffett's number one rule. And it's one of the reasons why he really liked the Alpha Picks platform. So Zach, I'll let you share that feedback that we received.

ZM: Yeah, I mean, I think Buffett's number one rule and the feedback, the general summary of it was we tend to choose stocks that don't lose money. And I think that's really important. We're looking for stocks that have a margin of safety and have tailwinds behind them, have not only price momentum but earnings momentum, are very profitable and aren't overvalued substantially. And it's interesting. If you look at a company like Super Micro Computer, it's easy to say, oh, it's overvalued, went up 500%. But if you look behind the scenes and actually looked at a chart of its forward PE ratio, you would see that it's about stable in the long term.

So it's important to digest it or look behind the scenes as well. So it's obviously valued high, especially right now. I think this month, it's up 80%, probably more after today. But if you look at the forward earnings, I mean, the PEG ratio, it's not as egregious as it seems. And looking at just price is something that's very difficult for people to get over. And that's kind of what I enjoy and what we hope to impart on our subscribers, that it's more important to look at the data and not just focus on price when making investment decisions. And obviously, the growth page is absolutely unbelievable. It seems like, I know actually after listening to yesterday's earnings call, that they cannot keep the chips on the shelf. They have shortage problem and they're building a new plant actually.

DS: Well said gentlemen, well said. All right, I know we're -- we already hit the top of the hour. But if I can, I'm going to steal a little bit more of your time. I know you guys are very important and have to jump here in a little bit. But I thought this question is very specific and very important for the people that are listening right now. If you want to be a part of Alpha Picks, do you also have to have a Seeking Alpha Premium membership?

SC: No, you do not. For many people, the Seeking Alpha site, It's a do-it-yourself site. You do a lot of the research. They provide you with great tools on Seeking Alpha Premium in terms of the investment research that's available, the portfolio tools, the screeners, the comparison tools. But there are a number of investors that don't necessarily have the time, but they like picking stocks. So the difference between the platforms is with Alpha Picks, we do the homework for you. So you don't have to do all the screening and the comparisons. We go through all those metrics and we simply send it out to you twice a month in terms of which stocks you want to buy. And you do not have to be a member of Seeking Alpha Premium to get Alpha Picks.

DS: Thank you, Steve. Zach, this one's for you. Is there an Alpha Picks ETF? People want to know.

ZM: There is not an Alpha Picks ETF at this current moment.

DS: I love it. All right, let's go back to you, Steve, because I thought this was very compelling is what do you do if a stock flips to hold, but then it flips back to buy?

SC: Well, that means that the fundamentals of the company are still strong. And as I said, a hold does not mean sell, it stays in the portfolio. And if it goes back to buy, that sort of resets it. So as long as it's a buy or it goes to a strong buy, if it had gone back to hold after that, it would have to be a hold for 180 days. So we will find there are periods with data-driven and systematic processes there are thresholds that you use for growth metrics, valuation metrics, probability metrics, especially anything that involves a metric where the price is involved. That threshold could get triggered. But by example, if you're looking at PE, it could get expensive and go, say, from just 20 times to 21 times. And that can be the trigger that moves it from maybe a D+ valuation to a D valuation. However, if analysts on the street lift their earnings numbers up and that E part of the PE moves back up, the stock becomes attractive again and the PE could go from 21 times back to 20 or 19, and that would trigger going from a hold back to a buy. So it is a data-driven process. There are hard lines that we have where it does trigger those changes for the factor grades or the directional recommendations. And sometimes it could be as thin as a hair that triggers it. But that's why we don't kick stocks out right away. We wait 180 days at a hold.

DS: All right. One last question for you, gentlemen. If someone joins Alpha Picks and we're in a world where we're very much on the go and they see your analysis come through, your new picks that comes out this week and they want to jump into a comment, leave a question, can they do that on the Seeking Alpha Mobile app or does it have to be on desktop?

ZM: Yes, of course they can see everything in Alpha Picks on Seeking Alpha Mobile App. All of our analysis is there. You can comment on the mobile app. We'll respond to you on the mobile app just the same. So yeah, it's very user-friendly on both the mobile app and the website. And we're going to continue to try to be making enhancements to both. And we always find amazing enhancement recommendations in the comment section. So definitely feel free to comment in the comment section and let us know if there's anything that you want added there as well.

SC: So Daniel, I'm just showing here on the Alpha Picks platform, this was under analysis. I'll go back so you can see it. This is where all the articles are in analysis. And I just picked one of the articles. And you can see there's the comment section here. And if I click on that, this is a section that our subscribers absolutely love. At the bottom of the article, when they're done reading it, they could just put in their comments. And we often try to get back to that if there's a question, but a lot of the members just like to have discussions amongst themselves in this comment section. As you can see, there’s 180 comments for this one article, and people love to talk about the stocks with each other who are part of the membership. It's a great community that we have at Alpha Picks. And occasionally they'll have questions for Zach and myself as well. But the comment section is just a fantastic way for people to provide their feedback.

DS: Thanks for showing that, Steve. And thank you, Steve, Zach, thank you so much for the time today. All the great information within that slide deck going through how Alpha Picks works and what the opportunity is for everyone here. Is there anything else you want to say before we go ahead and jump off?

SC: I would just say that today is January 30th, February 1st is coming up very quickly. And if you want to get our latest pick, please join Alpha Picks today or tomorrow. You can see if you do join it now, you would get it at a price of $99 compared to the normal price of $199. So I would encourage you to get in there for the next pick.

Other than that, we have other members at Alpha Picks. There's Joel Hancock, who is responsible for designing the site, which is just a really user-friendly platform, and Leslie Osmond, who helps write up our articles. So I just wanted to pay tribute to them for all the hard work that they do.

And other than that, we'd like to thank everybody for their time today. On behalf of Seeking Alpha and Alpha Picks, and Zach, and Daniel, we really appreciate everybody's time. Thank you.

ZM: Thank you.

DS: Yes, thank you everyone for taking the time. And if you're watching the replay, thank you for watching the replay as well. Take care everyone. Have a great day and we'll see you in the next webinar.