lechatnoir

Despite a stumble on the final day of trading, mega-cap tech stocks helped lift markets higher in January. The S&P 500 (SP500) rallied 2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) posted a similar rise. Small and mid-cap equities lost modest ground to start 2024 as investors reverted to their preference for bigger firms with steadier earnings growth and quality balance sheets. The Russell 2000 Index (RTY) finished down about 4% in January.

Large Caps Off to a Good Start, Small Caps Lag in January

Outside of the U.S., foreign equities were not far from the unchanged line, though volatility in China cast a significant cloud over the Emerging Markets index. What's fascinating to watch unfold is the emergence of glamor stocks abroad.

Consider that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and chipmaker ASML Holding (ASML) have emerged as recent winners. You can even look to the Far East - the land of the rising sun sports some of the top-performing companies over the last year. Japan's Toyota Motor (TM) jumped 10% in January.

Major Foreign Stocks, Ex-China, Performed Well in January

Finviz

Sector-wise at home, Communication Services led the way, up 5%, while Information Technology, Health Care, and Financials jostled for the runner-up spot during the month. It's an interesting combo that should be viewed positively by investors seeking broader stock-market-rally participation. Info Tech is considered a somewhat safe (even defensive) growth area while Financials, led by the big banks and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), are generally risk-on and cyclical.

Bringing up the rear during the month were Real Estate (the big winning niche off the October 27, 2023, low), Utilities (highly rate sensitive), Consumer Discretionary, and Materials. Nvidia's (NVDA) strong climb of 25% helped lift tech, while Tesla (TSLA) plunged more than 20%, pressuring Discretionary.

Comm Services Led in January, Real Estate Brings Up the Rear

Seeking Alpha

In the bond market, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) ended 2023 at 3.87% after bouncing off a low slightly below 3.8% last December. The rate increase in January was not dramatic, but it was material with the 10-year yield ending Wednesday just below 4%. In the credit space, both high-quality and junk-bond yield premiums remain historically modest as investors view a scant risk of a significant uptick in corporate defaults over the coming months and quarters.

Corporate Bond Rate Spreads Are Near Cycle Lows, A Good Sign for 2024

St. Louis Federal Reserve

As for commodities, all eyes were on the spot price of WTI crude oil (CL1:COM). Black gold was jumpy at times in January, as ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and geopolitical unease elsewhere in the Middle East were viewed as bullish catalysts. Still, both domestic and global oil have not gained much ground, and they are certainly nowhere close to the highs seen at the end of September 2023.

U.S. consumers will soon face higher retail gasoline prices, though, given that the prompt month price of RBOB gasoline futures has risen toward $2.25 while the first month of the more expensive summer blend of gasoline becomes the prompt contract in late February.

RBOB Gasoline Futures Suggest Higher Pump Price Ahead

TradingView

What has been conspicuously absent from the headlines is the U.S. Dollar Index. The "DXY" has been coiling in the 102 to 104 range. Often a barometer of risk in the global economy, as the dollar rises, equities tend to suffer. This will be a macro indicator to keep your eye on for clues on how macro trends shake out as interest rate cuts from central banks across the globe get underway over the next handful of months.

Much more excitement in the currency markets surrounded the launch of, count 'em, 11 spot bitcoin ETFs. The world's largest cryptocurrency jumped to near $49,000 but then fell 20% shortly after the ETFs went live. A chunk of those declines was recouped by month's end, however.

Bitcoin Jumped Around Spot ETFs' Launch, Consolidating the Gains

TradingView

The economy surprised strategists in January, too. Last week, it was reported that the U.S. Q4 real GDP growth rate rose at a strong 3.3% annualized clip, easily surpassing forecasts. Growth was indeed strong, but it did not come alongside a major inflation increase.

Core PCE for Q4 was a tame 3.0% as it continues to gradually ease toward the Fed's target. December's Core PCE was 2.9% while 6-month annualized inflation gauges suggest more real-time inflation trends are actually near or even below the FOMC's target.

6-Month Annualized Inflation At the Fed's Target

BofA Global Research

Perhaps the biggest story in January was the positive turnaround in the vibes. Both the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumer and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence survey revealed that households are simply more upbeat about both their collective present situation and where things are headed.

That tone could be at risk if gas prices rise over the next few months, or if the mounting list of corporate layoffs turns into a more significant macro trend. Those are key risks to monitor as the first quarter unfolds.

Consumers Turn Toward More Confidence in January

The Conference Board

Not everyone is feeling sanguine, though. Both the Institute for Supply Management and the S&P Global set of Purchasing Managers Indexes show dour summaries and feelings on the Manufacturing and Services slices of the domestic economy, with the former segment being worse than the latter. Manufacturing trends are generally weak, and that was apparent in the ADP Private Payrolls report issued on the final morning of January, with a contraction in Manufacturing employment.

Global DM PMIs Weak, But Inflecting Higher

Goldman Sachs

But all economic eyes are on what the Fed might do at its March policy meeting. Following no change in the target rate on January 31, the odds are roughly even whether Chair Powell and the rest of the FOMC will sit tight at the March 20 gathering. Between now and then, however, we will get two more CPI reports, a PCE update, and a pair of jobs reports.

All of those, along with Retail Sales, have the power to sway policymakers' opinions on where monetary policy should go. Debate persists around what the Fed will do with its balance sheet runoff, too. Right now, the Fed has held off on reinvesting proceeds from maturing securities, but that could change if the FOMC chooses to ease off the economic brake pedal.

Near 50/50 Odds of a March Cut

CME Fed Watch Tool

The Bottom Line

Big picture, the "immaculate disinflation" narrative remains intact. A "Goldilocks" economic outcome appears more real than ever, given both resilient growth trends and ebbing inflation figures. Corporate earnings will be in focus this week and next with Wednesday's Fed meeting in the rearview mirror. If we see healthy beat rates and positive outlooks from companies at home and abroad, those rosy 2024 EPS forecasts may indeed come to fruition.