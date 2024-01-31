Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PTY: Buy PIMCO's Flagship CEF While Rates Stay High

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • Speculation over interest rate movements continues to drive price action in equity and credit markets.
  • The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund is a high-yielding closed-end fund with a strong track record.
  • PTY's portfolio leads the PIMCO closed end fund lineup over the past twelve months.

Waterfall, Iceland - Seljalandsfoss

TomasSereda

Interest rate movements remain one of the most significant current economic determinants. Speculation over movements in interest rates, up or down, continues to drive price action in both equity and credit markets. Anticipation that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.45K Followers
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with a big four firm and an S&P500 real estate investment trust, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTY, PDI, PDO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Smylie profile picture
Smylie
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (260)
How much crossover is there with PDI in their holdings?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PTY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.