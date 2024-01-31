PTY: Buy PIMCO's Flagship CEF While Rates Stay High

TomasSereda

Interest rate movements remain one of the most significant current economic determinants. Speculation over movements in interest rates, up or down, continues to drive price action in both equity and credit markets. Anticipation that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the next year paired with positive economic data has driven a strong rally in the equity markets. Despite rates remaining high, the S&P 500 and other major indices continue to reach new highs propelled by favorable speculation around economic growth. However, other investments have not experienced the same boon as interest rates continue to tie credit and fixed income investments to the reality that is the 10-year treasury yield.

There has been an unusual divergence over the last 12 months in performance of equity and credit. As it stands today, it appears that positive performance is baked into values across most of the equity market. However, opportunities exist in the debt market as investors can earn “equity-like returns” from bonds and other debt instruments.

Today, we're going to check in on one of our favorite high yielding closed end funds from one of the best managers on the planet. The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) is PIMCO’s flagship CEF which has celebrated over 20 years of sending dividends to shareholders. PTY is legendary and we will explore why the fund’s future remains bright.

Introduction to PIMCO

PIMCO is a noteworthy Newport Beach-based fixed income manager. The firm is deeply rooted in the infamous Total Return Fund, one of the strongest bond funds of all time. Since, PIMCO has grown to become one of the most powerful managers in the credit space. PIMCO has even expanded beyond fixed income and today manages an extensive platform of assets including real estate. PIMCO is also known for their extensive use of derivatives.

PIMCO

The advisor currently manages $1.86 trillion in assets under management or AUM. As of 2024, nearly 85% of PIMCO’s AUM has outperformed its relative benchmark. That said, this percentage has decreased significantly over the past five years. Even coming out of the pandemic, this figure was over 90% indicating that PIMCO has been challenged by rising rates.

PIMCO

One of PIMCO’s strongest attributes is their broad use of derivatives within their credit platform. The manager’s capital markets platform facilitates investment strategies that retail investors cannot replicate, such as cheap internal leverage. Going further, PIMCO is famous for their ability to capitalize on “special situations”. Rida Morwa recently put out a great piece on the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) which elaborated on PIMCO’s involvement in the Carvana (CVNA) restructuring. If a manager offers capabilities I lack, I become interested.

The Fund

PTY was launched in 2002 and has been a strong performer for more than two decades. PIMCO’s flagship fund has been able to outperform major fixed income indices such as the US Aggregate Bond Index. Additionally, PTY has been able to outperform the S&P 500 over select time horizons, which is nearly unheard of for a bond fund over the past 20 years.

Data by YCharts

The fund is fixed income oriented holding a well-diversified portfolio of credit investments including mortgage-backed securities, high yield debt, and foreign bonds. Consistent with most PIMCO funds, PTY is leveraged, utilizing repurchase agreements and preferred stock to juice returns. Total effective leverage stands around 25%, which has declined over the past several years. As of our prior coverage, PTY’s leverage was closer to 50% of the fund’s assets. The fund’s asset allocation has remained steady over time. High yield credit still accounts for the largest component of PTY’s portfolio at 35.3%.

PIMCO

The portfolio has outperformed other PIMCO CEFs over the past twelve months. PTY’s bias towards high yield credit has been a tailwind, while the fund’s relative avoidance of the mortgage sector also supported performance. Other funds from PIMCO with a stronger bias towards mortgage-backed securities have not fared as well. Rising distress rates across commercial and residential mortgages have spelled trouble for MBS heavy CEFs and mREITs alike. Additionally, the higher for longer thesis around interest rates has slowed the housing market meaningfully, heavily affecting the mortgage market by association.

Data by YCharts

For example, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) has a heavier mortgage bias at approximately 40% of the portfolio’s market value, compared to 20% for PTY. PTY’s asset allocation has contributed positively to relative performance, outperforming PDO over the past twelve months.

Data by YCharts

PTY’s management fee is also reasonable for a complex closed end fund. The fund charges a base expense ratio of 0.65% on managed assets. On top of this management fee are expenses associated with the fund’s leverage including dividends on preferred shares and interest payments on reverse repurchase agreements. Inclusive of these expenses, but excluding interest paid, the fund’s fees amount of 3.7%.

PIMCO

The base management fee is 11 basis points lower than the next CEF managed by PIMCO. Over time, the small expense efficiencies contribute meaningfully to performance.

PIMCO

Performance

PTY continues to carry PIMCO’s closed end fund offerings as the strongest performer. Over time, PIMCO’s magic has been best represented with PTY as total return continues to outpace the manager’s other funds.

Data by YCharts

PTY’s NAV performance has also been better than competing funds. The outperformance indicates PTY’s portfolio is driving the return rather than market sentiment expressed through a change to the fund’s valuation. PTY has historically traded at a meaningful premium to net asset value, drawing criticism from investors. While a premium to NAV can be interpreted as overpricing, PTY has consistently priced above net asset value for years. Additionally, the premium is supported by the fund’s outperformance relative to other CEFs in the family. Currently, PTY’s premium to net asset value is 22.7%, expanding by 5% since the beginning of the year. The current valuation is consistent with the fund’s history. PTY rarely trades at or near NAV, generally reserved for times of distress.

Data by YCharts

Over the past year, PTY has been virtually flat in terms of share price. As rates begin to stabilize, PTY’s price has similarly tempered. Following a bottom around September/October 2022, PTY’s share price has begun a steady climb as NAV grows. Remember, PTY’s portfolio was constructed during a period of low rates. The positions inside the portfolio have likely declined in value since they were purchased, due to changes in interest rates. That said, most will still mature at par meaning they will appreciate until maturity. Over the long term, this bodes well for the fund’s net asset value. The stability in net asset value over the past year is a positive indicator given the continued tumultuous environment.

Dividend and Coverage

PTY’s stated goal as a fund is current income with capital appreciation taking a back seat. This means PTY’s management team distributes a healthy monthly dividend. Over time, the distribution has remained steady and the fund has sent several special dividends over the years. The distribution consistency of the fund is one of the strongest aspects. There have been slight changes including a modest cut to the dividend approximately 2 years ago. Despite small changes, the dividend remains one of the strongest.

Since interest rates have impacted the underlying value of the investments, the fund’s yield continues to be driven higher. Today, investors can earn a double-digit dividend yield through the fund’s regular dividend distributions. As a reminder, this yield comes net of expenses charged by the fund including interest expenses on leverage. A 10% annual return driven by fixed income there's a unique opportunity. As we mentioned in the introduction, we appear to have reached a “Goldilocks” moment where some fixed income assets earn “equity-like” returns. Currently, PTY pays a monthly dividend of $0.1188 per share.

Data by YCharts

The sustainability of the fund’s dividend is constantly driven into question. PIMCO publishes a net investment income report which details the internal performance of each of their closed end funds. We use this report to read the tea leaves of the CEF world and try to gaze into the future.

PIMCO

Across the board, PIMCO funds have been underearning their dividends over the past three, six, and twelve months. The trend has been a concern as it presents questions around whether the dividends are sustainable. Going further, it calls into question whether the money sourced to cover the dividend is cannibalizing net asset value or diluting shares. Closed end funds are complex and have a variety of mechanisms to generate capital for a distribution.

PTY remains on the high end of other similar funds in terms of rolling distribution coverage. Furthermore, we must take the report with a grain of salt as the manager’s extensive use of derivatives and other complex tools often makes the UNII report difficult to interpret.

Tailwind

Dividend coverage could improve for the fund and other funds in the broader family in the future. Looking within the portfolio, we see that a substantial portion of PTY’s assets mature within the next year. In fact, most of the fund's assets mature within the next five years.

PIMCO

Given where rates currently stand, the fund can reinvest the proceeds of these maturing securities into higher yielding assets which will generate more income to sustain the distribution. As low yielding investments purchased over the past decade mature, the fund will reinvest into higher yielding securities which will generate more income to cover the distribution. Having access to more capital to invest flexibly will be a major advantage for tactical closed end funds such as PTY.

Evidence of this assumption is available in the performance of another PIMCO fund, the Access Income Fund (PAXS). PAXS Is the newest fund to the lineup and has the strongest distribution coverage for the past year at 93%. The fund invested a significant portion of its assets at higher rates which have accommodated the distribution more comfortably than other funds.

Conclusion

The flagship closed end fund from PIMCO is an excellent opportunity to capitalize on elevated interest rates. The fund continues to differentiate itself by posting strong annual performance against underlying fixed income indices and even the broader equity markets. The fund has posted exceptional performance over most time horizons, beating most competitors handily. A common theme of successful investing is picking funds with strong track records and excellent managers. This fund has both.

As rates crest, and PTY has a meaningful opportunity to begin reinvesting its assets, there is a strong opportunity to deploy capital into a high yielding investment. The macroeconomic setup is attractive for the fund as it begins to redeploy capital into a high interest rate environment. As news around interest rates in 2024 unfolds, we will continue to analyze funds from the manager and their continued performance.