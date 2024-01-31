Matheus Obst

In a recent report, I discussed the bankruptcy of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (OTCPK:GOLLQ) and one of the questions I received was whether Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) would benefit from the Gol bankruptcy, and intuitively one would argue that will be the case. However, in this report, I explain why there's no certainty that the Gol bankruptcy will help Azul. For the time being, I'm not altering my rating for Azul, but I want to discuss the Gol-Azul dynamics from a qualitative perspective.

The Brazilian Market Is Dominated By Three Airlines

Before we discuss any benefits from Azul or the lack thereof, we have to zoom out a bit and get an idea of the market shares in the Brazilian market. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCPK:LTMAY) and Gol came out of the pandemic as the two airlines with the biggest market shares and Azul followed as a strong third with a 28% market share. So, one thing is clear and that's whatever happens to any of the three airlines affects the Brazilian market quite significantly. Among the three Gol brands itself is the low-cost carrier. We also can look at what these market shares looked like pre-pandemic. In January 2019, Gol had a market share of 39%, followed by LATAM with 30%, Azul with 20%, and Avianca Brazil with 11% and there are other numbers for 2019 that seem to suggest 36% for Gol, 33.1% for LATAM and 26.9% for Azul. What happened between the start of 2019 and the end is that Avianca suspended operations and it seems that all airlines apart from Gol were able to win market share jumping in the hole that Aviance Brazil left.

So, Gol most definitely came out weaker of the 2019 shake-up of the Brazilian airline industry, and from there it continued to lose market share ending with the 33% we see now.

Does Gol Face A Fleet Exodus?

One of the questions I received is whether Azul could be taking any airplanes off from Gol and the chances of that happening is zero to none. Gol operates an all-Boeing fleet consisting of Boeing 737 Next Generation airplanes and Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. The Azul fleet on the other hand consists of Airbus single aisles and a combination of the Embraer E series and the Embraer E2 series with a very small role for Boeing as there are two Boeing 737-400s in cargo service with Azul. So, there's no fleet compatibility between Azul and Gol that would make it likely that Azul would be interested in taking any aircraft from Gol, and the same holds for Azul.

When LATAM went through its restructuring efforts, a fleet exodus was expected. The reality was that the net change to the fleet was just 4.9% and the removals were mostly for older A320ceo airplanes for which LATAM knew it would eventually commission A320neo replacements. So, the Gol fleet could shrink but it's not likely that these airplanes would end up in Brazil for the very simple reason there are no other operators with a fleet of Boeing passenger single-aisle airplanes, and even if lessors were to pull airplanes from the fleet, the current market for single aisles is so strong due to manufacturing not keeping up with demand that lessors could place the airplanes with operators globally. Basically, the airplanes would go where the airline is willing to pay the market-conforming lease rates.

The Gol fleet is dominated by leased airplanes so the dynamics of lessors are going to be important here and what we do know about lessors is that they pull airplanes from a lessee when that is absolutely the best course of action going forward. The reason is that while lessors could be taking the deposits from the lessee upon repossession, part of the deposits would need to be applied to getting the airplane in the right maintenance condition for the next lessee and the airplane would need to be configured according to the wishes of the new lessee including a new color scheme. All of that costs money and takes time. So repossessing airplanes is certainly not the preferred route for lessors.

Furthermore, some 20 airplanes of Gol are currently already grounded due to MRO shops being overloaded meaning that Gol has to queue for engine maintenance and cannot operate a significant portion of its fleet until an engine is found.

Gol Seeks Bankruptcy Loan And The Meaning of Chapter 11

Besides fleet incompatibility, it also should be taken into account what a Chapter 11 bankruptcy embodies. Under Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, a company can restructure while its assets are protected. Generally leased airplanes are recorded as assets under operating lease and as a result, Chapter 11 bankruptcy provides Gol a way to protect its operating business as lessors cannot knock on the doors of the GOL headquarters to repossess the jets.

Furthermore, Chapter 11 bankruptcy does not embody a liquidation of the company. The company might change in size and focus and even be liquidated eventually under Chapter 7 but under Chapter 11 bankruptcy a company can remain operational and what holds for many companies is that immediately sizing down the company might not be in the best interest of any of the parties involved. That is why many companies concurrently see bankruptcy loans, and Gol has sought $950 million in debtor in possession or DIP financing and a judge has approved the first tranche of $350 million.

Gol's attorneys have claimed that some of Gol's competitors have reached out to lessors to poach Gol's airplanes. I could not think of any Brazilian airlines that would be interested in Gol's fleet. To me, it seems that this argument even when remote was used by attorneys representing Gol to move the judge to approve the DIP financing as getting that financing allows Gol to remain operational and actually pay for the leases. In that case, Gol is not defaulting on its lease payment obligations and it becomes even harder for lessors to pull airplanes from Gol's fleet.

So, the steps taken so far by Gol point to there being no immediate operational changes that could benefit Gol's competitors.

Under What Circumstances Could Things Change For Gol?

There are several factors that could impact the position of Gol and its competitors. One is that the news regarding the bankruptcy spooks travelers who could elect to fly airlines other than Gol. In this case, Gol's market share will suffer a demand side induced decline in favor of LATAM and Azul.

Another possibility is that Gol indeed will reduce its fleet in which case there are two effects. The first effect is that Gol is scaled less well to carry demand and said demand will as a result be filled by LATAM and Azul. The second effect is that its pricing power will weaken due to size, while competitors will see their relative pricing strength increase.

So there are ways in which the Gol could eventually face increased pressure on its business, but as long as DIP financing is arranged and operations take place as normal there's no reason to assume there's going to be any shift in market shares on the short term.

The reality for South American airlines: USD-denominated costs and fluctuating demand strength

I think the reality of the South American travel market also needs to be considered. The reality is that the flying public general is very susceptible to fluctuations in the cost of living, so higher prices as we have seen in recent years as well as inflation put significant pressure on disposable income and demand for air travel. At the same time, airplanes are not getting cheaper based on the end market or are barely getting cheaper. That means airlines face dollar-denominated costs for airplane purchases, leases, and in some cases also maintenance while that same airline might face demand weaknesses and currency losses.

That's what Gol's competitors also faced. LATAM successfully restructured under Chapter 11 bankruptcy and Azul successfully restructured its debt obligations including payments to lessors. In some way, it was only a matter of time before Gol had to take similar steps.

The Ultimate Goal Of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy For Gol

The main question asked right now is whether Azul will benefit, and I would in some way agree that if we look at how Azul benefited from the demise of Avianca Brazil it could be in pole position to benefit from disruptive events on the Brazilian market. However, perhaps Gol might be the main beneficiary of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings. The airline is currently being recapitalized by means of DIP financing which eventually has a high chance of becoming one of the elements that will dilute Gol shareholders.

However, the goal of the bankruptcy is to make the company's debt maturities and fixed lease costs more manageable and the question of to what extent Azul will benefit leans too much on the premise that Gol will not successfully restructure while what we saw that both LATAM and Azul did successfully restructure. So, the assumption that Gol might be facing a more nimble capital and debt structure is entirely ignored when we ask the question of which competitor will benefit from this restructuring because it could very well be the case that Gol will come out more nimble and efficient in which case Azul and LATAM will be facing tougher competition.

Conclusion: Gol Is Not Necessarily The Loser

It currently is very early in Gol's bankruptcy restructuring process, but I do believe that by asking who will benefit from or assume that Azul will be benefiting from the problems at Gol, investors might be ignoring that Gol might eventually benefit from the restructuring and come out stronger in which case Azul nor LATAM are coming out stronger. Both LATAM and Azul came out stronger out of their restructuring from what I could tell and there's no reason Gol could not come stronger either, especially since Azul, GOL, and LATAM all faced the same problem and that is the high dollar-denominated costs on airplanes purchases and leases.

To what extent other airlines could eventually benefit is going to be highly dependent on how successful Gol will be in attracting financing lines to keep operating as usual and then how well its negotiations with debtors will be regarding the debt maturity profile as well as keeping its fleet together.

