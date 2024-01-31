Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.51K Followers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rafael Tejada - VP of IR

Marc N. Casper - Chairman, President, and CEO

Stephen Williamson - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Daniel Arias - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America

Douglas Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Thermo Fisher Scientific 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. My name is Bailey and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]. I'd now like to introduce our moderator for the call, Mr. Rafael Tejada, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Tejada, you may begin your call.

Rafael Tejada

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is, Marc Casper, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stephen Williamson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please note this call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Investors section of our website thermofisher.com, under the heading News Events and Presentations until February 16, 2024. A copy of the press release of our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings is available in the Investors section of our website under the heading Financials.

So before we begin, let me briefly cover our Safe Harbor Statement. Various remarks that we may make about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.