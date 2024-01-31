Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2024 11:14 AM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.51K Followers

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kelley - Head, Investor Relations

Dave Heinzmann - President & Chief Executive Officer

Meenal Sethna - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Robert W. Baird

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

David Williams - The Benchmark Company

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

David Silver - CL King

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Littelfuse Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, David Kelley. Please proceed.

David Kelley

Good morning and welcome to the Littelfuse fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Dave Heinzmann, President and CEO; and Meenal Sethna, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Yesterday, we reported results for our fourth quarter and a copy of our earnings release and slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. A webcast of today's conference call will also be available on our website.

Please advance to Slide 2 for disclaimers. Our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Please review yesterday's press release and our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We assume no obligation to update any of this forward-looking information.

Also, our remarks today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in our earnings release available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Heinzmann

Thank you, David. Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. Let's start with

