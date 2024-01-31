Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Netherlands-based Adyen is arguably the best-run payments company in the world! Adyen is a financial technology platform which offers end-to-end payment services to big enterprises and also to SMBs through partnerships. They have one unique solution. They build everything themselves. They have 27 offices all over the world. They are publicly listed in Amsterdam. Below is an example of their impressive list of clients:

We have been watching and admiring Adyen as a company from the sidelines for the past couple of years. Its stock price has skyrocketed +300% from its COVID lows of March 2020 until its peak of 2021, followed by a -75% collapse in the stock that bottomed out in the summer of 2023 (see chart below):

High quality, well-managed businesses tend to trade at a premium, but Adyen was in a league of its own. At the peak of 2021, it reached close to a 100 billion euro valuation on operating earnings of 595 million euros and free cash flow of 567 million euros (176x free cash). Patiently waiting for an opportunity to buy the stock, we were able to acquire shares for our fund at a 22 billion euro valuation this summer. Even after a 75+% collapse in the stock price, fueled by concerns of slowing growth, macroeconomic headwinds, increasingly competitive payments landscape and a general market sentiment souring towards growth stocks, Adyen wasn't particularly cheap (statistically speaking). But we thought it was a fair price to pay for what we believe to be a high quality business overseen by a world-class management team.

Our average cost basis for Adyen stock is $7.43. Immediately following Adyen's Investor Day that took place in November 2023, the sentiment for the stock started shifting as several factors came together to create momentum that propelled the stock price +73% from our cost basis. These were a combination of internal progress, improved financial performance, favorable market conditions, and recognition of their unique long-term advantages within the payments industry.

Adyen is a Surinamese word for "start over again." It's an apt name for the company. Adyen's founders, Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff, were founders of and senior executives in an international payment service provider named Bibit that was sold to the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2004. In 2006, Adyen was created with the aim of facilitating digital payments by building a modern - and better - payments infrastructure that connects directly with card networks and local payment methods.

How does Adyen make money?

For providing its payments services, Adyen has a variety of revenue sources that include:

Settlement fees: These are paid by merchants for Adyen's acquiring services and are usually based on a percentage of the transaction's value. Within settlement fees are interchange fees and payment network fees (sometimes called scheme fees) that Adyen collects from merchants and passes on to issuers and the card networks, respectively. The settlement fees also include markups that Adyen charges to merchants for providing acquiring services.

Processing fees: These are fixed fees on a per transaction basis that merchants pay Adyen for using the company's platform.

Sales of goods: These are revenues from Adyen selling POS terminals and their related accessories to merchants.

Other services: These comprise foreign exchange service fees, third party commissions, and issuing services fees.

Using an example of a €100 transaction that involves Adyen as the acquirer, risk manager, and processor, the total settlement fee will be 1.7%, or €1.70. Of the €1.70 in settlement fee, €1.00 goes to the issuer in the form of the interchange fee, €0.50 goes to the card networks (the Visas or the Mastercards of the world) as the scheme fee, and €0.20 belongs to Adyen as the acquiring markup. The total processing fee is €0.06 and this accrues fully to Adyen. What the merchant ends up collecting is €98.24, or 98.24% of the total value of the transaction.

The Numbers

At the time of Adyen IPO in 2018, its processed payment volume was 159 billion euros. They are estimated to process 910 billion euros in payment volume in 2023 (42% CAGR for the past 5 years). Likewise, in 2018 Adyen earned 349 million euros in revenues and they are estimated to end 2023 with 1.7 billion in revenues (a 37% CAGR). Despite these staggering growth rates, Adyen is one of the most profitable companies we've ever come across. Prior to 2022, they were able to consistently generate 65+% EBITDA margins. In 2022, they posted a still very impressive 55% EBITDA margin, which disappointed Wall Street. The decline in their EBITDA margin was primarily due to management's decision to strategically accelerate their hiring pace, which we will talk about a bit later in the letter. We applaud this decision and view this decline in profitability as temporary. Management is still guiding for 65% long-term EBITDA margins and we believe this is achievable given their track record. We expect Adyen to grow their processes volume and their revenues at 20%+ CAGR over the next 5 years, while growing their EBITDA and cash flows at slightly higher rates.

Competitive Advantages

Adyen processes digital payments for merchants. There is nothing special about what the company does, it's how they do it that's special. Being the only company in the industry offering its services through a single unified platform gives the company a major competitive advantage, as Adyen doesn't have to rely on the tech infrastructure of legacy partners (i.e., Chase Merchant Solutions, Worldpay, First Data, and Ingenico) and on white label agreements with banks in order to support card payments, substantially simplifying the life of merchants by only having to partner with one company.

Due to its single unified platform and its global footprint, Adyen attracted enterprise customers, which currently make up a large chunk of the company's volume and continue to be the fastest growing segment. Enterprise customers like Adyen because: (1) they get high authorization rates, (2) they can open up new geographies fast without additional partnerships, (3) they can drive actionable insights because they see all the data in the same place, (4) they can see data across all channels in the same platform (unified commerce).

While the Network effects (merchants are attracted to Adyen because of its wide range of features and global reach, while consumers are attracted to Adyen because it is accepted by a large number of merchants), switching costs and data they collect play a huge role in forming Adyen's moat, its Adyen's unique cultural attributes that attracted us to invest in the company.

Adyen was founded in 2006 with 4 engineers and 3 founders, who started with their own money and bootstrapped the business until 2011, when they did the series A. They were actually profitable that year, but raised capital more for introductions and networking rather than the capital itself. A lot of the largest VC firms in Silicon Valley didn't want to invest in Adyen at the time because of the peculiar terms. Specifically, they didn't want investors to be on the board of Adyen, they only issued common stock and no shares would have preferential terms. They could have raised a lot of money, but in typical Adyen fashion, they didn't care about valuation and they didn't really need the money. They raised only around $300 million, which pales in comparison to Stripe and Checkout that raised $4 billion collectively. Even during the Adyen IPO they didn't really sell more shares - it was just an opportunity for early investors to get some liquidity.

Until this day, Adyen's board (6 members) still sees every hire, which is unheard of for a company their size. They set the bar very high and make every attempt to create a productive place for talented people (more on their hiring process later). This is not a company focused on the next quarter, but on the next decade (something that we at Rowan love to see). That means there will be periods in which we will have to trust management and be patient while waiting for their investments to pay off. By starting with the most complex cases and building everything in-house, Adyen builds slower, but the result is much more scalable and flexible and sets it up for success over the next decades. Most others start fast, stitch together several solutions from other payment platforms and then find themselves constrained by the limits of their system a few years later.

Their hiring approach is perhaps most telling of the culture that founders have created, given that human capital is their biggest expense. As an example, let's contrast Adyen's approach to hiring vs Stripe's (their main competitor). Stripe's headcount ballooned to 8,000 employees in the fall of 2022 as they aggressively scaled up its workforce during the pandemic boom, anticipating continued rapid growth in e-commerce. Sripe's CEO Patrick Collison later acknowledged they were "too optimistic and over-hired for the world we're in". In November 2022, Stripe laid off around 14% of its workforce (approximately 1,120 employees) due to slower growth and macroeconomic challenges. Collison cited operational inefficiencies and the need to adjust to a "leaner time."

Unlike Stripe, Adyen adopted a more conservative approach to hiring. They focused on strategic talent acquisition and prioritized cultural fit and long-term planning rather than rapid headcount growth. Adyen, by comparison, had only 2,575 employees at the end of the first half of 2022. Not only were they able to avoid layoffs, they actually went on the offensive in 2022, taking advantage of a favorable talent pool and continuing to opportunistically hire in key areas, boosting their full-time employees by +53% to 3,332.

Here is an excerpt from Pieter van der Does' note to Adyen's employees from November 2022:

"By now, I'm sure all of you have read the news about the wider tech industry engaging in headcount reductions. I'm writing to you today to explain why we are consciously choosing not to engage in such exercises. With an ever-evolving payments landscape and our financial product suite only in its infancy, we have a long runway ahead. We are in investment mode, and growing our team with a similar number of new colleagues in 2023 as we did this year is essential to realizing our long-term ambitions. It's business as usual to keep our eyes on the horizon - on where we want to be years from today. For our recruitment strategy, this means that we are not led by short-term trends such as the pandemic-related e-commerce or in-store volume fluctuations, and hire specifically to meet our long-term technical and commercial needs. Throughout all stages of Adyen, we have been efficient and disciplined regarding how many people are required to solve problems and grow our business. To scale our culture of speed and autonomy as we grow, we keep our talent standards high and only hire exceptional people that quickly gain traction. This has resulted in times where we grew the team at a slower pace than we would have liked. In today's talent market, we are seizing the opportunity to build the team to the size required to capitalize on our opportunities. For some teams, that means adding colleagues to scale existing capabilities. For others, it's about building from scratch as we are training new muscles. By 2024, our ongoing investment into the team will have brought us to our next maturity level. At that time we will cool our hiring pace and allow the high operating leverage inherent to our business model to further expand."

Their unique culture drives every decision every day, which is the difference between extraordinary and ordinary, and Adyen has an obsessive focus to maintain that culture. Adyen is very careful with every "chess move" along the way. They seem to always stick to their principles of simplicity. They are in fact long term and very patient - many say it but few actually practice it. Adyen is one of the few high growth companies that hasn't even changed its guidance from their IPO perspective almost 5 years ago. As their CEO Pieter van der Does said: "When you have a business and you want to actually keep that business (not just exit it), your decisions start to drastically change."

