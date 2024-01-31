SweetBunFactory

Just as Celestica Inc. (CLS) traded higher after posting its quarterly results, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) did the same. However, the post-earnings response is dramatically different on a fundamental level. Celestica, my top pick, beat fourth-quarter expectations and initiated a strong first quarter outlook. In response, Celestica shares rose by a slow and steady 4.3% at the time of writing.

When Sanmina posted its fiscal Q1 2024 results, the stock rose unexpectedly by $15 to a high of nearly $65 yesterday. The trading volume of 770,000 shares at the open is likely short covering. Short interest is 3.73%. What did Sanmina report in Q1 that scared the bears? The company relied heavily on a stock buyback and an optimistic outlook. This contrasts with its disappointingly weak quarterly results. This sets up the risk of a post-earnings selloff in SANM stock in the next few days.

Sanmina First-Quarter 2024 Results

Sanmina posted revenue falling by 20.8% year-on-year to $1.87 billion. It earned $1.30 a share on a non-GAAP measure. Astute readers should immediately review the company’s non-GAAP to GAAP adjustments. In the table below, Sanmina’s operating margin fell to 4.7%, compared to 5.5% last year. In addition, the company spent $12.58 million in stock-based compensation, or SBC, comparable to last year’s level. Restructuring costs increased sharply, rising from $631,000 to $12.58 million.

Yesterday, markets overlooked the weak results by sending the stock sharply higher. It chose to look ahead in hopes that the worst is behind it. The company hired Jon Faust as Chief Financial Officer. Faust previously worked as a Global Controller at HP Inc. (HPQ). Investors expect that his expertise will help Sanmina grow its global business. The new CFO should oversee expense reductions in its logistical operations, increasing the company’s profitability in the next few quarters.

To the company’s credit, the revenue, margin, and EPS are within its outlook. Bears bet wrongly that Sanmina would miss expectations.

Sanmina posted margins that are within the historical range despite revenue falling Y/Y.

Executives allayed investor fears by highlighting its strong balance sheet. It had cash and cash equivalents of $632 million, an inventory of $1.4 billion (down 18% Y/Y), and low leverage. Cash flow from operations rose, helped by a decline in capital expenditures.

On the conference call, Sanmina said it would use the cash flow to invest in areas that support its long-term profitable growth. In the quarter, the firm increased shareholder returns by buying back 2.1 million shares. This cost it around $106 million. With $174 million left in its board-authorized plan, bears may cut their short bet against the stock further.

Sanmina's Quant Stock Score

In the last year, Celestica vastly outperformed Sanmina. On Seeking Alpha’s quant rating, SANM stock has a neutral rating, compared to a “Strong Buy” for Celestica.

The two firms have highly comparable market capitalizations. They differ by employee count, where Sanmina has ~13,000 more staff. Wall St. also offers more coverage for CLS stock than for SANM stock.

Opportunities With SANM Stock

Sanmina demonstrated that it could manage costs amid a weak macroeconomic environment. It continues to manage through the ongoing customer inventory as demand across the industry softens.

The firm has a diversified customer base and offers solutions that customers need. For example, Sanmina Smart Connected MES (Manufacturing Execution System) is a cloud-based solution designed for Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”).

Investors should not confuse cloud networks for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Still, AI and ML need cloud upgrades but the latter has weaker growth prospects.

The company sees growth prospects in industrial, medical, defense, and automotive. These sectors accounted for 67% of its revenue in the quarter. Communication, networks, and cloud infrastructure accounted for one-third, or $618 million, of its revenue.

Outlook

Sanmina expects cloud demand will strengthen as customers build around AI and ML. Additionally, defense and aerospace will benefit from continued solid demand. Management also expects a positive trend in medical digital health.

In the renewable energy sector, new projects are on the way. This outlook contrasts with the severe drop in solar energy stocks. SolarEdge (SEDG), Array (ARRY), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Clean Energy (CLNE), and Enphase (ENPH) have ratings that range from a hold to a strong sell.

In networks, 800G is a catalyst for Sanmina’s business. Alternatively, investors may consider Ciena (CIEN), F5 (FFIV), and Lumentum (LITE).

Risks For Sanmina

Sanmina’s one-day rally depended greatly on the company’s business outlook. Management does not expect sequential improvement from the inventory until the second half of this fiscal year. The firm risks failing to see a payoff in its investments in growth opportunities. Furthermore, its capital structure optimization in the next two to three years may take longer amid an uncertain economy.

Sanmina set a 5% to 6% margin expansion target. It achieved the high-end of its target historically but risks missing expectations. Investors need evidence that demand is recovering.

Your Takeaway

Investors who bought Sanmina Corporation before the earnings report should consider taking profits. Chances are high that the short squeeze will lose momentum. The company continues to work through inventory adjustments in the short term. It will take until at least the third quarter (in six months) before the demand and supply achieves equilibrium.