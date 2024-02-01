PM Images

It ended up being another positive week in the markets as the S&P 500 increased 0.55% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.29%. Earnings season is about to get a lot more interesting with Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) reported on Tuesday 1/30 while Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN) will deliver earnings on Thursday 2/1. Core PCE excluding food and energy rose by 2.9% in December which is the lowest increase since March 2021 which is interesting considering we're also headed into the Fed meeting on Wednesday 1/31 at 2pm. CME Group is still projecting there is a 97.4% chance that rates remain where they are with only a 2.6% chance that we see a 25 bps reduction. It’s going to be interesting to see what Jerome Powell says considering last time he was dovish and indicated rates would end 2024 at roughly 460 bps yet the market priced in several additional cuts. The combination of big tech and the Fed meeting will make for an interesting week for the markets. I think Jerome Powell will reinforce the 460 bps target and discuss being data dependent while nothing is set in stone. Ultimately, if big tech smashes earnings coming off a strong holiday season and delivers strong guidance, I think my original assumption of a broad market rally lifting the major indices will go out the window. It's going to be exciting and no matter what happens I am excited to keep building out the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Over the past 152 weeks, I have allocated $15,200 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. The account balance has grown to its largest amount as the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished week 152 at $16,516.84, which is a profit of 8.66% ($1,316.84) on invested capital. The amount of dividend income generated slowed to $9.79 this week, but I have surpassed the $100 level in the month of January. I don’t think that it will come as any surprise that I picked up a share of the 3M Company (MMM) after shares plunged on 2024 guidance. I wrote a dedicated article on MMM (can be read here) explaining why I felt the market overreacted. The combination of adding a share of MMM and reinvesting the dividend income that was generated increased my forward projected dividend income by $6.04 (0.45%) to $1,337.17, which is a forward yield of 8.1%. I am excited to see how much dividend income ends up being generated in January, and how the markets react throughout the eventful week we’re going to have.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio since inception

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to perform well as this was the 11th consecutive week it finished in the black. The broad diversification has allowed the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio to generate an ongoing string of income while mitigating downside risk. I have been able to sit back and absorb three positions cutting their dividends, and macroeconomic events that we’re outside of my control. I am not trying to beat the market as this is an income first strategy, but I am also not looking to sacrifice profitability for yield. Overall, I am thrilled with the results as the portfolio continues to expand, is up on invested capital, and generating weekly income. If we do end up going into a rate cutting cycle in 2024, I think the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is going to do quite well on all fronts.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $390.07 (29.17%)

ETFs $297.92 (22.28%)

REITs $263.62 (19.71%)

CEFs $231.46 (17.31%)

BDCs $154.11 (11.53%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first four weeks in 2024, I have collected $101.09 from 41 dividends. This is 10.36% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 6.21% of the dividends produced.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished strong in 2023, and I am looking to generate $1,500 of dividend income in 2024 while getting to the point where I never dip below $100 of monthly dividend income being generated.

Well, I have already exceeded the $100 income level for the month of January. This will mark the second month that I have generated triple digit income. I am excited because I think there is a strong possibility that an ongoing string of triple digit income months will occur. As I continue to invest, the income generated will keep increasing and the chart below should continue to see the next series of bars increase up and to the right. Once Q1 is finished we will have a good idea of what the rest of 2024 will look like from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Tracker indicates that the last week in January will be a strong week for generating income. I am expected to generate an estimated $21.67 of dividend income over the next three days which should push me into the $120-$130 range for the month. This will be a significant increase from November 2023 which was the first month I broke the triple digit monthly dividend income metric in this account. I took a peek at February and it's right on the bubble, but I think it will still generate triple digit income.

The Dividend Tracker

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) crossed over into the green section as it's now generating at least one share on an annual basis from its dividends. There are now 30 positions generating at least one new share and contributing $101.27 in forward dividend income from the share created from reinvesting their dividends. I am looking at the companies that are left of the green section and there is no doubt in my mind that I will be able to move 10-15 of these positions into the green section throughout 2024. I am hoping for 20 but that may be difficult. Over the next couple of years I think the impacts from compounding will be extensive as there will be thousands of dollars being reinvested on an annual basis.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

After what feels like an eternity, REITs have finally gotten back to being less than 20% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio’s assets. Just because it's under 20% doesn’t mean I am going to go off and start adding to these positions immediately. I will wait at least a week or two before I add to positions such as Realty Income (O). My cash position continues to grow and I am waiting for the dividend to be paid to move the majority of it into a short duration Treasury fund. I think that will occur next week based on the historical data.

Individual equities now represent 38.44% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 29.17% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.56% of the portfolio and generate 70.83% of the forward income. I plan on adding to every asset class within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio throughout 2024, but in the early stages, I will try to divert capital away from REITs.

One interesting development unfolded during the week. Verizon (VZ) caught a bid, as I thought they would, after delivering strong Q4 and full year 2023 earnings. VZ went from having a 4.19% weighting last week to dethroning Altria Group (MO) and having a 4.41% portfolio weight in week 152. Both VZ and MO are under my 5% threshold, but I don’t want to see either of them get back to 4.75% or higher. I will be paying close attention and hold myself back from adding to these positions. The only way I will add to MO over the next several weeks is if they deliver strong earnings with strong guidance and shares sell off into the high $30s.

I have allocated $4,883.27 to the top 10 positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and they have generated $505.61 in dividend income. Overall, these positions have generated 10.35% of my original investment from their dividend income. These positions are now worth $5,576.96, which is an ROI of $693.70 or 14.21%. These positions are projected to generate $463.44 in annualized income, which is a forward yield of 9.49% on invested capital. The top-10 holdings within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio represent 33.77% of the total portfolio value while contributing 34.66% of the total dividend income being generated.

Week 152 additions

In week 152 I added to:

3M Company (MMM)

3M Company

I wrote a dedicated article discussing how I thought the market overreacted to MMM’s earnings the other day (can be read here).

I took an opportunity to add to my position in MMM after shares dropped more than 11% after the earnings release. This allowed me to reduce my price per share and increase my position in MMM.

MMM is a Dividend King and is now yielding more than 6%. I crunched the numbers in my most recent article and based on their EPS forecast for 2024 there is more than enough profitability to meet their dividend and settlement obligations.

If the dividend was going to get reduced I would have thought management would have announced it on the earnings call. They didn’t and because of that I feel there is a good chance the dividend will remain intact.

I may add to MMM again in the next several weeks if shares remain under $100

Week 153 Gameplan

I will be paying very close attention to the situation in Texas. I try to never discuss politics in any of my articles or lean one way or the other. The fact is that President Biden has halted permits for liquified natural gas (LNG) projects. The reports coming from the Financial Times is that the administration will indefinitely pause approvals for new liquefied natural gas export terminals along the US coastline. I am not sure if this will make pipeline companies with existing terminals more valuable or have the inverse effect as we may see a sector sell off in the pipeline space on Monday. We could even see the oil majors sell off on the news. If the oil sector takes a hit this week I will probably look to add to some of the positions I hold that are tied to the oil and gas industry.

Conclusion

We’re headed into an exciting week and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is up $1,316.84 on invested capital while generating $1,337.17 in forward dividend income. This style of investing may not be exciting to many, and others may not be thrilled to allocate capital during periods of uncertainty, but the results are meeting my expectations. What’s more important to me than the results, is that this portfolio can illustrate what is possible by staying consistent. The idea of staying consistent is applicable to anything in life, and when it comes to investing, I think many people would be shocked just how far they would get by making consistent investments into an S&P 500 index fund over several decades. This portfolio started with an investment of $100 and I allocated $100 per week throughout the bear market of 2022 and throughout the upswings. Some positions are absolutely underwater while others are up significantly from a percentage basis. I don’t get every idea correct but this is why I am extremely diversified in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I am excited to see how 2024 unfolds because I think it's going to be a good year.

