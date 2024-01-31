Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2024 11:58 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock, NONOF Stock
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Bohsen - Head of Investor Relations

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Camilla Sylvest - Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs

Doug Langa - Executive Vice President and Head of North America Operations

Martin Holst Lange - Executive Vice President and Head of Development

Karsten Munk Knudsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Harry Sephton - UBS

Emily Field - Barclays

Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen

Peter Verdult - Citigroup

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lync

Martin Parkhoi - SEB

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas Exxon

Michael Novod - Nordea Markets

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Novo Nordisk Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Daniel Bohsen, CVP and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Daniel Bohsen

Welcome to this Novo Nordisk Earnings Call for the full-year of 2023 and outlook for 2024. My name is Daniel Muusmann Bohsen, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Novo Nordisk. With me today, I have CEO of Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen; Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs, Camilla Sylvest; Executive Vice President and Head of North America Operations, Doug Langa; Executive Vice President and Head of Development, Martin Holst Lange; and finally, Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Munk Knudsen. All speakers will be available for the Q&A session.

