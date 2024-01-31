Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zymeworks: Stock Emerges From Nearly 2 Years In The Doldrums, Thanks To An ADC Tailwind

Jan. 31, 2024 1:04 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME) StockJAZZ, BGNE, BEIGF
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.23K Followers

Summary

  • ZYME's partners, JAZZ and BGNE, are potentially within a year of approval and launch of zanidatamab, a bispecific anti-HER2 antibody.
  • The approval and launch of zanidatamab in multiple markets could generate significant milestones and royalty streams for ZYME.
  • ZYME projects that it has sufficient cash to last into H2 2027.

Bored executive wasting time at office

AntonioGuillem/iStock via Getty Images

If you look at the chart of Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) you can see that shareholders have had to wait fairly patiently for a couple years for a sustained turnaround. Now the company's US partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.23K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZYME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZYME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZYME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.