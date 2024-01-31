Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2024 12:31 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.52K Followers

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jane Wu - VP, IR and Corporate Development

Kevin Clark - Chairman and CEO

Joe Massaro - CFO and SVP, Business Operations

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Spak - UBS

Chris McNally - Evercore

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

Itay Michaeli - Citi

John Murphy - Bank of America

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Dan Levy - Barclays

Tom Narayan - RBC

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Aptiv's Q4 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jane Wu, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jane Wu

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, and thank you for joining Aptiv's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

The press release and related tables, along with the slide presentation, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at aptiv.com.

Today's review of our financials exclude amortization, restructuring and other special items and will address the continuing operations of Aptiv. The reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures for our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results as well as our 2024 outlook are included at the back of the slide presentation and earnings press release.

During today's call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information that reflects Aptiv's current view of future financial performance and may be materially different for reasons that we cite in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Joining us today will be Kevin Clark, Aptiv's Chairman and CEO; and Joe Massaro, CFO and Senior Vice President of Business Operations. Kevin will provide a strategic update on the business, and Joe will cover the financial results in more

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About APTV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APTV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.